11 HXY Cannabinoid Dosage Guide and Chart

11 HXY THC is a newer addition to the hemp market, and it offers a one-of-a-kind experience as it’s unlike any other cannabinoid you’ve ever tried. Its exquisite, unique high has already made it a top seller despite not being around for that long, and while its psychoactive effects are certainly gratifying, there’s always the risk of getting too high if you take more of it than what’s recommended.

11 HXY THC: The Basics

11 HXY THC is not a naturally occurring cannabinoid in cannabis, but rather a metabolite produced by the liver, which is the same metabolite produced when we consume delta 9 THC in edible form. Ingesting THC causes the liver to make 11 HXY THC (aka 11-hydroxy tetrahydrocannabinol), which is then released into the bloodstream, to initiate the high we associate with edibles. Edibles are known for their unique high which is very long-lasting and capable of giving us almost trippier yet calmer effects than other delivery methods. 11 HXY THC gives us this kind of high without requiring that we consume edibles, or even wait for over an hour for those effects to take place.

Is it Dangerous to Take Too Much 11 HXY THC?

First, we want to emphasize that no one has ever died from taking too much of a cannabinoid. These compounds are nontoxic to the body, and so, aren’t associated with life-threatening side effects. Similarly, no one has ever experienced permanent damage to their health because they took too much of a cannabinoid. This is all good news, and it should alleviate any larger worries you may have had. However, there will naturally be a risk of side effects if you take too much 11 HXY THC, or just about any cannabinoid, which are going to be short-lived and generally mild.

Common Ways to Take Too Much 11 HXY THC

When we talk about taking too much of a cannabinoid like 11 HXY THC, it’s important to point out that there are a few ways in which you might end up with more of the cannabinoid in your system than you were necessarily prepared for. Let’s break them all down.

Too High of a Dose

Of course, the most common way to take too much 11 HXY THC is to take a higher dose than what’s recommended. This is why we always urge customers to read the label of the product, where you’ll find dosing directions.

Not Understanding Your Tolerance

If you’re someone with a low tolerance to THC, due to inexperience or naturally tolerating lower amounts than the average person, then even a standard dose may be too high for you. If you know that your tolerance is low, take half the recommended amount of 11 HXY THC as a first-timer.

Taking Edibles

Some people are more sensitive to the effects of edibles, in particular, than others. Edibles also produce the longest-lasting effects, so any potential side effects that come from taking too much could go on for longer than what you were ready for. Edibles create different effects from other products, because ingesting cannabinoids causes the liver to produce metabolites that enter the bloodstream and behave differently from the cannabinoid itself. People can be more prone to paranoia when taking a cannabinoid via ingestion.

Dabbing

Dabbing is the process of vaporizing concentrates (wax, shatter, etc.), and concentrates are naturally going to be extremely potent – after all, they’re called concentrates for a reason. Unless you have a high tolerance to THC compounds, avoid dabbing, as it’s very, very easy to get too high.

What Happens if You Take Too Much 11 HXY THC?

Now that we know that taking too much 11 HXY THC isn’t necessarily dangerous, let’s go over the side effects that can occur, so you can know what to expect.

You Might Feel Lightheaded and Get “Green Out”

If you’ve never heard of “green out,” it’s when you experience a drop in blood sugar that results from taking too much of a THC compound. This can lead to feelings of dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, and an increase in heart rate. Again, it’s not actually dangerous, so our recommendation is to just lay down and just wait it out.

You Might Get Cottonmouth and Bloodshot Eyes

Two harmless and extremely common side effects of most cannabinoids are cottonmouth (excessively dry mouth) and bloodshot eyes, both of which go away on their own.

You Might Experience Anxiety and/or Paranoia

It’s totally normal to get anxious and/or paranoid when you’ve taken too much 11 HXY THC, as this is a side effect associated with all forms of THC. Scientists still don’t have a clear idea as to why certain people are more likely to feel anxious and paranoid than others, but it has to do with THC’s effects on neurotransmitters in the brain.

You Might Feel Sleepy/Sluggish

A lot of cannabinoids are associated with making a person feel drowsy, and for some users, that can actually be a benefit if they’re trying to relax at nighttime. Just keep in mind that you might be a bit sluggish for a few hours.

You Might Feel Forgetful

Being too high can make it difficult to concentrate, and you may find that you’re having a hard time retaining any thoughts for too long, as it becomes hard to focus.

You May Get the Shakes

In rare cases, you may get the shakes from taking in too much 11 HXY THC. This is not a cause for concern, but a nervous system response to being too high.

Is There Anything You Can Do if You’re Too High?

So, are there any actual remedies, should you get too high? Here are our recommendations.

Wait it Out: The obvious solution is to just wait a few hours until you’re back to “normal,” and know that you’re not actually in any danger regardless of how you feel.

Drink Some Coffee: Caffeine and THC have a synergistic relationship, which means that a cup of coffee could potentially help you feel a little more grounded and “normal.”

Consume Some Citrus: Some cannabis users swear that citrus helps them feel less high, because of the limonene in citrus fruit – a terpene that can balance out the heavier effects of THC.

Take Some CBD: CBD is known to mellow out the high of THC, as the two cannabinoids share a close synergistic relationship with one another.

You Can Avoid Getting Too High from 11 HXY THC

Ultimately, you can take as much 11 HXY THC as you want and not worry about any life-threatening effects. But, most people want to avoid getting too high, because even the mild side effects can be unpleasant. The best thing you can do is stick to the recommended dosage on the label of the product, take your tolerance into account, and know that if side effects do come up, you’re going to be just fine in a few hours at most.