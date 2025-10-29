11 HXY THC Legality & Legal Status: Updated

11 HXY THC is a new option on the hemp market, and completely one of a kind. Rather than being a naturally occurring cannabinoid, it’s a metabolite made in the body after we ingest delta 9 THC, which means that it’s a way to get a delta 9 THC edibles high without buying actual delta 9. Of course, its unique nature means a lot of people are left confused about its legal status, so we’re here to clear things up.

11 HXY THC is a legal hemp derivative under federal law, even though it’s so closely related to delta 9, because it complies with the Farm Bill that passed in 2018, to legalize all hemp derivatives as long as they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC. According to federal law, you may buy 11 HXY THC in any purchase amount, milligram strength and product form.

The bottom line is that if you live in a state that has banned delta 8 THC, then you can’t purchase 11 HXY THC. 18 states have prohibited sales of all hemp-derived intoxicants, and unfortunately, 11 HXY THC falls into that category. Let’s look at each state’s cannabis laws now, so you know whether or not this new derivative can be purchased where you live.

Alabama: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. In Alabama, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, and possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized.

Alaska: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. At the same time, both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in the state.

Arizona: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. However, Arizona does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Arkansas: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also prohibited in the state, although the state does offer a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients.

California: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, marijuana is legal both for recreational and medicinal use.

Colorado: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. Despite that, marijuana is legal, both recreationally and medicinally.

Connecticut: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, the state permits sales of recreational and medical marijuana.

Delaware: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal, although the state decriminalized small amounts of possession, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Florida: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also maintains legal medical marijuana for qualifying patients, but recreational use is strictly banned.

Georgia: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana is still prohibited in the state, although qualifying patients can purchase medical marijuana.

Hawaii: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. The state recently decriminalized small possession amounts of marijuana, and maintains a medical marijuana program, although recreational marijuana is prohibited.

Idaho: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. The state also prohibits any hemp product that contains more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical use are banned.

Illinois: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.

Indiana: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state’s cannabis laws are otherwise strict, with both recreational and medical marijuana banned.

Iowa: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. As for marijuana laws, only medical marijuana is permitted for qualifying patients as recreational use is banned.

Kansas: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Otherwise, Kansas prohibits any hemp products containing more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical marijuana use are banned.

Kentucky: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, and medical marijuana only became legalized in February of 2022, with no legal framework existing yet, meaning that medical patients cannot yet make marijuana purchases.

Louisiana: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Medical marijuana is legal for qualifying patients, and recreational use remains illegal.

Maine: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Maryland: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, medical patients can make purchases, but not recreational users.

Massachusetts: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Michigan: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also legalized both recreational and medical marijuana.

Minnesota: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana laws, medicinal use is permitted, but recreational is not.

Mississippi: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. Mississippi permits medical marijuana sales, but has very strict requirements for qualification, while recreational use is very much illegal.

Missouri: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, only medical use is permitted for qualifying patients.

Montana: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. And, recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized, while the state has maintained a medical marijuana program.

Nebraska: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state strictly bans any hemp products containing more than 0% 11 HXY THC, however. And, only in July of 2022 did the state finally approve a medical marijuana program, while recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

Nevada: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. The state does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

New Hampshire: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in the state, but medical use for qualifying patients is permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized.

New Jersey: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state has legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use.

New Mexico: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, both recreational and medical marijuana are permitted in the state.

New York: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. However, New York has recently legalized recreational marijuana, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying residents.

North Carolina: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana, meanwhile, is illegal in the state, and for now, qualifying medical patients cannot purchase marijuana products containing more than 0.6a10a% THC.

North Dakota: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. While North Dakota allows for medical marijuana sales, recreational sales are completely illegal.

Ohio: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana, medical sales for qualifying patients are permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized, although recreational use remains prohibited.

Oklahoma: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state permits medical marijuana sales to qualifying patients, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Oregon: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. But, both medical and recreational marijuana sales are allowed.

Pennsylvania: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state, meanwhile, prohibits recreational marijuana sales, but does maintain a medical marijuana program.

Rhode Island: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. At the same time, recreational and medical marijuana are legal in the state.

South Carolina: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also prohibits marijuana sales, both for recreational and medicinal use.

South Dakota: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. At the same time, any hemp product containing more than 0% 11 HXY THC is banned. The state allows medical marijuana sales for qualifying patients, but does not permit recreational sales.

Tennessee: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state is very strictly anti-marijuana, however, with neither medical nor recreational sales allowed.

Texas: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state prohibits recreational marijuana, and qualifying medical marijuana patients can only buy products containing a maximum of 0.5% THC.

Utah: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal in the state, although qualifying patients may join the medical marijuana program.

Vermont: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. But, recreational and medical marijuana have been legal for years in the state.

Virginia: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use.

Washington: 11 HXY THC is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell 11 HXY THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping 11 HXY THC to your home. However, the state allows sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

West Virginia: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, although recreational use remains banned.

Wisconsin: 11 HXY THC is legal. There are no limits on what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. 11 HXY THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state does not, however, allow for sales of marijuana, either for recreational or medical use, although low-THC cannabis oils are permitted for qualified patients who have epilepsy.