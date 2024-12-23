5 Delta 8 Holiday Dessert Recipes 2024

The holiday season is here, and many of us are celebrating by cooking and baking our favorite festive recipes. If you’re a fan of delta 8 THC, you can take your holiday treats to new heights by turning them into delta 8 edibles, with the help of Binoid’s Delta 8 THC Oil. While this product is most commonly used as a tincture, its overall simple and clean formula makes it easy to use when you want to dose your favorite baked goods, beverages, and more with your favorite cannabinoid.

If you need a little kitchen inspiration we’ve got some fantastic recipes that combine classic holiday flavors with the power of lab-tested delta 8 THC.

Recipe #1: Spiked Eggnog

If you’re looking for a quick and easy recipe that’s still decadent in the way that the holidays should be, you can turn to this classic winter beverage that is uplifted by the properties of delta 8 THC.

Ingredients:

3 cups store-bought eggnog (or vegan substitute)

¼ cup bourbon (or rum if you prefer)

1 dropper of Binoid Delta 8 THC Oil

Ground nutmeg (for garnish)

Preparation:

Into a small pitcher, combine all of the ingredients minus the nutmeg. Stir well to make sure that the delta 8 is well-incorporated. Then, divide between two or three mugs, and sprinkle each with nutmeg.

#2: Gingerbread Cookies

As if those little gingerbread men weren’t festive enough, infusing them with delta 8 THC will really give them (and you) something to smile about. Feel free to decorate them however you prefer – most go for simple piping with a blend of icing sugar and water, but the sky is the limit. Also, note that if you want to be traditional, you’ll need a gingerbread man cookie cutter.

Ingredients:

10 tbsp unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

¾ cup dark brown sugar

2/3 cup molasses

1 large egg

3 droppers of Binoid Delta 8 THC Oil

1 tsp vanilla

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp ground cloves

Preparation:

In a large bowl, combine the butter, brown sugar, and molasses, and beat until fluffy. Beat in the egg, followed by the vanilla and delta 8 oil. In another bowl, mix together the flour, salt, baking soda, and ground spices. Slowly mix the wet ingredients into the dry, with the beater setting on low. Then, take out the dough and divide it in half before wrapping it in cling film. Chill overnight. Next day: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and remove your dough from the refrigerator. Roll out the dough to ¼ inch thick and use your cookie cutter to cut individual cookies. Place the cookies on lined baking sheets. Bake for about 10 minutes in the oven.

#3: Holiday Gravy

Many of us enjoy a big feast with our loved ones on the holidays, and no feast is complete without some rich, homemade gravy. This gravy recipe is enhanced with delta 8 THC, so you may want to reserve it only for certain guests.

Ingredients:

½ cup butter

1 shallot, minced

½ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups stock (beef, chicken or turkey, based on what protein you’re cooking), homemade or store-bought

2 droppers Binoid Delta 8 Tincture

Preparation:

Turn a saucepan on high heat and melt the butter. Add the shallots and cook for about a minute, until they get soft and translucent. Bring the heat down to medium and add the flour gradually. Whisk the flour and the butter together until a roux develops. Once the roux turns the color of peanut butter, slowly whisk in your stock. Continue whisking while the heat remains on medium. Once the texture begins to thicken after several minutes, you can bring the heat down to medium-low, while continuing to whisk. Once the gravy texture comes together, turn the heat off and season with salt and pepper. After 2 minutes, stir in the delta 8 THC oil.

#4: Cheese Ball

The iconic cheese ball can be found as a pre-dinner appetizer before most holiday dinners, and ours is enhanced with – you guessed it – delta 8 to give it something of a kick. Serve with crackers and enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 8oz packages cream cheese, softened at room temperature

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

½ finely minced shallot

1 tbsp diced pimento peppers

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp lemon juice

2 droppers Binoid Delta 8 THC Oil

1 ½ cup chopped toasted pecans

Crackers for serving

Preparation:

Use a beater to combine all of the ingredients minus the pecans. Roll into two balls, and then roll them in the pecans to coat them evenly. Refrigerate to chill. Remove from the refrigerator 15 minutes prior to serving.

#5: Pumpkin Pie

The end of the December marks the end of pumpkins being in season, which is why pumpkin pie is all the more precious after Thanksgiving. This recipe is quick, easy and guaranteed to be a hit with Delta 8 THC oil.

Ingredients:

1 pre-made 12-ounce pie crust

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice blend (ground)

½ tsp salt

1 15-oz can pureed pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)

1 ¼ cups evaporated milk

2 large eggs

2 droppers Binoid Delta 8 THC Oil

Preparation: