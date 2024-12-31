9 Fun Things To Do While High In 2025

Stoners will tell you that weed enhances just about every activity, from playing videogames to going on a hike. And yet, after a while, so many of us stop putting effort into doing fun things when we’re high, because the act of partaking becomes somewhat routine – maybe even mundane. But, with 4/20 around the corner, we have some suggestions for ways to make the simple act of enjoying some weed all the more enjoyable and inspiring.

#1: Embrace Nature

Nature is something most of us take for granted, spending hours alone at home when we could be enjoying the wonders of the great outdoors. When you’re high, you may find yourself feeling more connected to nature, which is why we encourage you to get some fresh air. Visit a park, go for a hike, or simply walk around your neighborhood and take in the smells, sights, and sounds of the outside world.

#2: Take Some Photos

Many of us feel like we have “new eyes” when we’re high – that is, appreciating everyday things from a more aesthetic standpoint. So, grab your camera, whether it’s a high-end camera or simply the camera on your phone, and snap some photos to take advantage of your new perspective.

#3: Plan a Museum Trip

If you’ve never been to a museum while high, you don’t know what you’re missing out on. We can’t rave enough about how that THC makes wandering through a museum a deeply inspiring and downright giddy experience. Art museums, natural history museums, and just about any kind of museum can be a really fantastic way to spend a stoned afternoon.

#4: Treat Yourself to a High-End Restaurant

The munchies are part of being high – you know, that feeling of craving anything and everything in the fridge. But, instead of pouring another bowl of cereal, consider making it an event, by partaking before going out to a fancy restaurant. Trust us when we say that the menu will get your mouth watering like never before.

#5: Take Out the Old-School Videogames

There’s nothing like playing some of your favorite old-school videogames when you’re stoned, to get that nostalgia flowing. Whether you’re all about Mario, or you’re a Grand Theft Auto enthusiast, you can find all kinds of games online to play if you don’t have a vintage console at your disposal.

#6: Put on a Classic “Stoner Film”

Make your next smoking session a festive occasion by putting on an iconic stoner film like Friday, Half-Baked, Pineapple Express, or whichever one tickles your fancy. These films were made to watch when high, and the jokes hit differently when you’re nice and stoned.

#7: Try a New Recipe

If you’re a foodie, why not try a new recipe that will be ready right when those munchies are peaking? Whether a sweet baked good or a gourmet meal, you’ll feel extra accomplished once you’re sitting down to enjoy the fruits of your labor. And, if you’re the social type, invite some friends over to savor it with you.

#8: Get Artsy

Doing crafts or making art allows us to embrace our inner need for play, and get in touch with a creative part of ourselves that we usually suppress in our busy adult lives. So, think of something artsy to do on a lazy afternoon or evening, and let yourself embrace your creativity.

#9: Try Meditation

Meditation can have a profound effect on our lives when we turn it into a daily practice, making us more resilient to stress, more at peace with what life throws at us, while easing the body and even boosting the immune system. And, when you’re high, you may be able to really get into that headspace to find your inner mindfulness to maximize your sessions.

Next Time You’re High, Make it a Special Occasion

Basically, being high makes everything better, so why not turn your next session into a special occasion? Now that 4/20 is around the corner, it’s time to prepare for the holiday by coming up with something festive to do to get out of the routine. Try one of these ideas above, or get creative.