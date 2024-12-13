Beast Mode THC Gummies Review

Binoid’s cannabinoid blends have become massively popular with the community of hemp enthusiasts out there, bringing together ultra-intoxicating cannabinoids into single formulations for totally unique psychoactive experiences. While a lot of people are focusing on their cannabinoid blend vapes, their gummies are also worth exploring if you’re looking for a longer-lasting high.

And, one that has emerged from the hemp jungles is Binoid Beast Mode Blend Gummies. These are absolutely extraordinary in terms of the high that they provide, coupled with their beastly flavor.

Beast Mode THC Gummies Overview

Binoid’s Beast Mode Blend Gummies come in a jar of 20 pieces, each containing 30mg of our Beast Mode blend: THC-B, THC-H, and HHC-P, with smaller amounts of delta 8 THC, HHC, CBD, CBN, and CBG, along with live resin for a full spectrum, terpene-rich experience.

Beast Mode Hemp Gummies Packaging and Design

We always expect Binoid’s packaging to be on point, and these gummies are no exception. The brand has a distinctive aesthetic which makes their products instantly recognizable. The jar also gives you the information you need about the product to be sure of what you’re taking. That includes the specific blend of cannabinoids in the formula, the milligram strength, the count, the ingredients, storage directions, and dosage instructions. All of this helps produce a sense of trust between consumer and manufacturer.

Beast Mode Gummies Formula and Quality

Binoid is a brand that can be counted on when it comes to things like quality and safety, as that’s a huge part of the success that they’ve managed to maintain for several years now. Naturally, these gummies tick all of the right boxes when it comes to how they’re formulated. They are flavored naturally by real fruit, which is a major plus, and they happen to be vegan as well, since they use pectin, derived from fruits, rather than gelatin, to get that gummy texture just right.

As for the cannabinoids, they come in distillate form, and there’s also live resin hemp extract in there. The distillates have spectacularly high purity levels, showing off the brand’s top-notch extraction process, and use organic, locally sourced hemp. Of course, these hemp extracts have undergone third-party testing via a licensed laboratory, and the lab reports can be found on Binoid’s website.

Cannabinoids Found in This Gummy Blend

Let’s unpack the Beast Mode blend’s cannabinoid composition. First, you have THC-B (tetrahydrocannabutol), a naturally occurring, highly potent form of THC that was discovered within the last couple of years. Also, a recent discovery, THC-H, or tetrahydrocannabihexol, is the second most intoxicating cannabinoid in hemp, being possibly around 7x as psychoactive as delta 9 THC.

Then, there is HHC-P (hexahydrocannabiphorol), a semi-synthesized form of HHC that is even more potent than the other two cannabinoids. HHC is added in there, along with delta 8 THC, to balance out the effects and provide a high that can be incredibly euphoric and soothing at the same time.

Beast Mode THC Gummies Flavor Profile

The orange flavor of these gummies comes from orange juice concentrate, and we love that the brand sticks to natural flavoring as much as is possible. The sweetener is never overwhelming or cloying, so you get to enjoy a legitimately tasty and fresh orange flavor that makes you look forward to each serving.

THC Gummies: How Will the High Feel?

This is an extremely potent product, so we do recommend only having these gummies if you already have a good tolerance to THC cannabinoids. That being said, we each took 1 full gummy (beginners may want to try half), and the effects hit us around the 90-minute mark, as is generally expected.

It began with a floaty body high, that instantly put us into a state of deep relaxation. A feeling of euphoria accompanied this, with the mind becoming hazier and hazier in a way that got rid of any kind of negative thoughts. This is a serious chillout high in our opinion, and the cannabinoids are very strong, so you should expect couchlock, and overall impairment. Basically, we recommend clearing your schedule for about 8 hours to really enjoy the high.

Is it Worth Trying Beast Mode Blend Gummies?

Binoid’s Beast Mode Blend Gummies offer a tantalizing experience complete with gloriously satisfying flavor and an out-of-this-world, ultra-potent high that can last for hours on end. If you’re all about exploring the new cannabinoids that’re on the market right now, and you crave the distinctive effects of edibles, unleash your hemp beast today by grabbing these gummies while they last.

Tip: Start by taking a little bit (half a gummy or less) and see how that makes you feel. Increase dosing as you see fit. Effects might take 2 hours to kick in.