Delta 8 THC has been one of the hottest cannabinoids since it burst onto the hemp scene a few years ago, and in 2025, it’s still going strong. People love Delta 8 because it feels smoother and more manageable than traditional Delta 9 THC, while still giving you noticeable effects. And when it comes to consuming it, Delta 8 carts are hands-down the most popular option because they’re simple, fast, and discreet.

A high-quality Delta 8 vape cart gives you strong effects within minutes, rich terpene flavor, and smooth vapor without burning your throat. A bad one, on the other hand, can be weak, harsh, or even poorly made. Since the market is crowded with options, it’s important to know which brands deliver the goods and which ones to skip. That’s why we’ve put together this updated guide to the Best Delta 8 Carts of 2025, with Binoid taking the top spot for their unbeatable quality, value, and customer service.

Overall, we would recommend Binoid for the best delta 8 carts and it is not even close. Here are the reasons why, plus pros and cons of other brands.

Recommended products

1. Binoid Delta 8 Carts – Best Overall

Binoid was one of the first hemp brands to release Delta 8 carts nationally, and in 2025 they’re still setting the standard. Each cart is made with 92% premium Delta 8 THC distillate and blended with strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes. That means you’re not only getting powerful effects, but also a flavor that actually tastes like real cannabis instead of artificial fruit.

Binoid offers a wide variety of strains, so whether you prefer energizing sativas, heavy indicas, or balanced hybrids, there’s something in their lineup for you. Strains like Blue Dream, Gelato, and Northern Lights remain fan favorites. The hardware itself is reliable, with ceramic coils that resist clogging and deliver consistent hits every time.

On top of the product itself, Binoid’s service is unmatched. They provide fast and free shipping, 24/7 customer support, and excellent prices with frequent bundle deals. Their reputation for transparency and consistent lab testing makes them the most trusted Delta 8 cart brand in the space.

👉 Shop the full Binoid Delta 8 THC Products Collection

2. 3Chi Delta 8 Carts

3Chi is another pioneer in the Delta 8 market. They were among the first to make Delta 8 widely available, and their carts remain some of the most reliable. Each one contains around 95% Delta 8 THC distillate with added terpenes for flavor. Their strain selection is smaller than Binoid’s, but popular picks like Gelato and Pineapple Express deliver consistent effects.

3Chi carts are clean, potent, and widely available online and in smoke shops. They’re a safe choice if you want a tried-and-true brand, though they don’t come with as many customer perks as Binoid.

3. Delta Extrax (formerly Delta Effex)

Delta Extrax, which started as Delta Effex, has become a staple in hemp THC products. Their Delta 8 carts are known for their bold terpene blends, often fruity and sweet, with strains like Strawberry Cough and Banana Candy Kush. They hit smooth, taste great, and are backed by third-party testing for potency and safety.

What sets Delta Extrax apart is their branding and variety. They frequently release new lines and flavors, so there’s usually something different to try. They may not pack the same potency as Binoid, but they’ve built a reputation for consistency and fun flavors.

Recommended products

4. Exhale Wellness Delta 8 Carts

Exhale Wellness has built a name for offering clean, plant-based hemp products, and their Delta 8 carts live up to that. They focus on natural terpenes and avoid unnecessary fillers, resulting in smooth hits that are easy on the throat.

Their carts are a little less intense compared to others on this list, making them ideal for beginners or anyone who prefers a gentler Delta 8 experience. Lab results are provided, and customer feedback is generally strong for consistency and taste.

5. Koi Delta 8 Carts

Koi CBD has been in the hemp industry for years, and their Delta 8 carts are solid performers. They stand out with unique terpene profiles and creative blends that sometimes combine Delta 8 with CBD or CBG for a slightly different effect.

While they’re not the strongest carts available, Koi’s variety and flavor-forward approach make them appealing to casual users. They’re also widely available and well-established as a brand.

What Are Delta 8 Carts?

Delta 8 carts are pre-filled vape cartridges that contain Delta 8 THC oil. They’re designed to work with any standard 510-thread vape battery. When you inhale, the battery heats the oil, turning it into vapor that delivers fast-acting effects.

Most Delta 8 carts, like the Binoid Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge, contain Delta 8 distillate blended with terpenes. The terpenes don’t just add flavor; they also help shape the experience by mimicking popular cannabis strains.

What Goes Into Delta 8 Carts?

A proper Delta 8 cart should contain three main components:

Delta 8 THC Distillate – This is the main ingredient and should make up the majority of the oil. High percentages (85–95%) are common among quality brands. Terpenes – Natural plant compounds that give each strain its unique aroma and flavor. They also play a role in how the effects feel. Nothing Else – Reputable brands don’t add cutting agents or fillers like vitamin E acetate, which can be dangerous.

Binoid keeps their formula simple: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes, nothing more.

Recommended products

How Are Delta 8 Carts Made?

The process begins with extracting CBD from hemp. From there, CBD is converted into Delta 8 THC through a method called isomerization. Once purified, the Delta 8 distillate is combined with terpenes to create a finished oil. That oil is filled into cartridges built with ceramic coils that heat evenly and avoid burning the oil.

Brands like Binoid use third-party lab testing to confirm potency and purity before products hit the market, which is why their carts are trusted by so many repeat customers.

How Do You Use a Delta 8 Cart?

Using a Delta 8 cart is simple. Just screw the cart onto a compatible 510-thread battery, press the button (if your battery has one), and inhale. Start with small puffs until you know how strong it feels, since carts can hit harder than other methods like edibles. Effects usually begin within minutes.

Buyer Tips: Choosing the Right Delta 8 Cart

Always check for lab results to confirm potency and safety.

Look for ceramic coil hardware for smooth, clog-free hits.

Decide if you want a sativa, indica, or hybrid strain before buying.

Compare potency levels; some brands lean milder, others more intense.

Stick with trusted names like Binoid, 3Chi, and Delta Extrax.

Final Delta 8 Carts Thoughts

Delta 8 carts remain one of the best ways to enjoy hemp-derived THC in 2025. They’re convenient, flavorful, and deliver quick effects. Out of all the brands, Binoid continues to lead the market with strong potency, clean ingredients, great pricing, and unbeatable perks like fast free shipping and 24/7 customer service.

If you want the top experience, start with the Binoid Delta 8 THC Products Collection or grab their Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge to see why they’re the #1 pick for 2025.