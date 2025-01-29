Best Edibles of 2025: Tested and Reviewed

THC edibles offer an enjoyable way to get a serving of delta 9 THC that can deliver impressive psychoactive effects, all while being compliant with the federal law. And, they range from delicious, moist cookies to chewy, sugary caramels, and everything in between, to keep your taste buds totally happy. Let’s take a look at the best THC edibles of 2025, from our favorite hemp brands of the year and beyond.

Top 5 THC Edibles

Not all THC edibles are going to give you dazzling results. It all depends on how fresh they are, how well the THC was extracted from them, how much THC is in them, and all kinds of other relevant factors. Let’s go over the best delta 9 edibles you can buy right now.

#5: XITE

XITE’s delicious 1:1 Almond Toffee is a great way to enjoy some satisfying delta 9 THC, with an impressive 15mg THC and 15mg CBD per piece. The buttery-rich toffee pieces are coated over toasted almonds, and covered in delicious, creamy chocolate, so that every bit is a purely decadent experience. With 4 pieces per bag, you’ll be able to enjoy 4 servings spread out however you’d like, with each serving offering roughly 8 hours of enjoyable delta 9 effects, as is standard when ingesting the cannabinoid.

#4: Seventh Hill CBD

A very long-standing edibles company is Seventh Hill CBD, known for offering delicious alternatives to the more ubiquitous gummies, in all kinds of flavors that are extremely tempting to the taste buds. Their newer foray into delta 9 is hugely successful, with their 1:1 Krispy Treat being a knockout. Each treat offers a generous 40mg delta 9 THC and 40mg CBD, and it’s recommended that unless you have a super high THC tolerance, you split it up into about 4 pieces, taken individually.

#3: Zombi Extrax

The THC edibles from Zombi Extrax go above and beyond to excite THC enthusiasts with unique flavors and innovative cannabinoid blends. We love their PHC Blackout Cookie, a mouthwatering cookie made with butterscotch chips, nutmeg, cinnamon, and oats, containing a blend of delta 9 THC, PHC, delta 10, THC-X, and THC-B. There’s 500 milligrams of this blend per cookie, so make sure that you don’t eat it all at once – trust us.

#2: Trehouse

Then, we have Trehouse, sister brand to industry icon CBDfx, one of the fist companies to hit it big in the CBD arena. Trehouse’s edibles include some truly tempting creations, but we’re all about their chocolate chip cookie – after all, how could you not be – which is infused with the perfect amount of delta 9 THC. Each cookie contains a super generous 40 milligrams of delta 9 THC and 40 milligrams of CBD, again intended to be broken into quarters and consumed at separate times as just 10 milligrams can be quite strong for lots of individuals. And, better yet, the cookie is 100% vegan, so you can enjoy it even if you avoid eating animal-based ingredients.

#1: Binoid

Binoid Super 7 Gummies are completely unique, offering a one-of-a-kind blend of seven powerful cannabinoids—THCA, THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9P, Delta 8, HHC, and THCV. With 7000mg total per jar and 350mg per gummy, no other product on the market delivers this level of potency and complexity. The synergistic effects of all seven cannabinoids create an experience that is unmatched, balancing euphoria, relaxation, and intensity in a way that has to be tried to be believed.

This formula isn’t just about strength—it’s about depth, providing a full-spectrum, multi-layered high that evolves over time. If you think you’ve tried strong edibles before, this takes it to an entirely new level. There’s nothing else like it, making Super 7 Gummies a must-try for anyone looking for the most advanced THC experience available today.

Taking a Break from Gummies? Try These Edibles!

All of these THC edibles offer a nice break from the super popular gummies that are dominating the legal THC submarket, so that you can satisfy different cravings while still getting the same great effects that are associated with hemp-derived delta 9 THC. So, choose which flavor appeals to you, and consider the dosage wisely as again, some of these products are pretty strong.