Best Gummies of 2025: Tested and Reviewed

Nowadays, there are tons of ways to enjoy a THC high legally, through the hemp plant that’s been legal since 2018. Legal, hemp-derived delta 9 gummies are particularly popular, as they offer a delicious way to enjoy a federally compliant concentration of delta 9 THC. Let’s take a look at the best THC gummies on the market in 2025.

Top 5 THC Gummies

As you may know, THC gummies aren’t all made equally. Some are made with better ingredients than others, some are more potent than others, and some contain higher-quality, purer delta 9 distillates. Here are 5 of the very best formulas you can buy today.

#5: Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a brand that specializes in a number of sought-after cannabinoids, including delta 9 THC. They’re known for having formulas that are super effective, and happen to be downright delicious, while containing full spectrum hemp extracts along with vegan ingredients. Their delta 9 gummies are incredibly popular right now, offering up a Microdose serving as many people prefer this method of daily consumption. Each gummy has 1 milligram of delta 9 paired with 25 milligrams of CBD. This means that you won’t get a strong high.

#4: Koi

Koi’s THC gummies are hugely successful, helped largely by the brand’s ongoing reputation as one of the most trustworthy in the hemp industry. Since the early days of the CBD market, they’ve exceeded expectations of quality, safety, reliability, and integrity, to satisfy generations of customers. Their gummies are particularly delicious, in a generous variety of flavors. They feature a 2:1 ratio of CBD to delta 9, with 20mg CBD and 10mg delta 9, for a meaningful high.

#3: Trehouse

Then, we have the Trehouse delta 9 gummies, which have risen to the top of everyone’s must-try list. The brand is a sister company to CBDfx, one of the original superstars on the hemp scene, and offers a generous 1:1 ratio of 10mg CBD and 10mg delta 9, for a high that you’ll certainly enjoy. The mouthwatering flavor is that of fresh pears and juicy peaches, and each jar contains a total of 20 gummies so that you get your money’s worth.

#2: Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax is a highly respected brand that has been on the market ever since delta 8 first debuted on the scene, and so, has continued to find new and exciting ways to deliver top-notch cannabinoid products highlighting the newest developments in the industry. Their delta 9 gummies are hugely popular, with 10 milligrams of delta 9 per piece, in a jar of 20 total. The ingredients are clean and ethically sourced, and the flavor is renowned for being out of this world. Overall, the gummies are a crowd-pleaser, containing only delta 9 without any other cannabinoids for a very standard THC high that many people are looking for.

Last but not least, we have Binoid’s delta 9 gummies, which were some of the first delta 9 gummies to ever hit the hemp market after compliant delta 9 THC first emerged. These gummies are exquisite in their flavor, being available in a variety to choose from – Fruit Punch, Black Raspberry, and Mango Madness, as well as an assorted flavor option.

But, the star is the delta 9 THC, of course, and each piece in this jar offers 10 milligrams of the good stuff, plus 50 milligrams of CBD for a potent cannabinoid experience between the two. It also helps that this is a totally vegan formula, with clean, natural ingredients, as you can see for yourself on Binoid’s product page.

THC Gummies are Here to Stay!

These awesome and mouthwatering THC gummies are all made with great ingredients, effective THC extracts, and of course, the attention to detail that customers deserve for a totally satisfying experience. We strongly recommend giving them a try, especially Binoid’s, which have been proven to be some of the most popular gummies on today’s hemp marketplace.