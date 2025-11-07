10 Best High Activities of 2026: Updated

Most of us stoners have worked cannabis into various parts of our routines, like going to bed, breaking up the afternoon, or getting the day started. But, when was the last time you made it a special occasion? With 420 coming up, we’re reminded of the festive side of THC, since the cannabinoid, along with other compounds in the plant, can make all kind of activities all the more inspiring and gratifying. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or simply someone who dabbles, here are some fantastic ways to make the most out of getting high.

#1: Go for a Nature Walk

One thing that never fails is a nice, long nature walk. Find a beautiful spot in the woods, or a park where the flowers are blooming, and unplug for a while to take advantage of the great outdoors. Whether it’s a long and challenging hike or simply a stroll around town, you can find inspiration in nature, and appreciate it in ways that you never have before.

#2: Grab Your Camera

Cannabis helps us see things through new eyes. We appreciate the beauty in the details that surround us, and even realize how much we take the world for granted. So, why not capture the things that inspire you while you’re high? Grab a camera and find a beautiful place – indoors or out – and make memories by taking some photography. You never know – you may find that you have a talent you didn’t even realize you had.

#3: Visit a Museum

You really can’t go wrong by visiting a museum when you’re nice and high. The curiosity and creativity that peak when we’re stoned allows us to really take in the various exhibits and enjoy a sense of wonder that’s usually lost in our daily life. Whether it’s an art museum, a natural history museum or otherwise, you’ll likely find yourself feeling deeply inspired by what you see.

#4: Go Out to Eat

We all know about the munchies – that spike in appetite that is a virtually inevitable part of being high. And while there’s certainly nothing wrong with grabbing some fast food or making a grilled cheese at home, maybe you deserve a nice night out at the best restaurant in town, whether solo or with someone you want to indulge with. There’s nothing like that first glance at a mouthwatering menu when the munchies kick in, knowing you’re in for something that’s going to taste better than ever.

#5: Play Your Favorite Classic Video Games

If it’s been a while since you gave yourself permission to have a lazy afternoon, do it right by getting high and playing your favorite old-school video games. You’ll be amazed by just how much you needed to spend some hours going back in time and playing Mario Kart, Sonic the Hedgehog, or whatever game you used to obsess over once upon a time. Nowadays, you can find many of those classic games online, so you don’t need to run out and find a vintage console to get your fix.

#6: Watch a Stoner Film

If video games aren’t really your thing, then you can find another way to kick back and make the most of a stoner afternoon by putting on a classic film about weed. Over the last several decades, many movies have come out that glorify the mighty cannabis plant, and some classics that are tried-and-true favorites include Half-Baked, Pineapple Express, and Friday.

#7: Start Cooking

We already talked about the munchies and how they make eating just about anything all the more enjoyable. If you’re not up for a night out at a fancy restaurant, or your budget simply doesn’t allow it, why not take the concept into your own kitchen? Find a recipe (not too hard, for obvious reasons) and get cooking, making it into an event. Invite some fellow enthusiasts over and enjoy a homemade meal that hits the spot more than ever.

#8: Grab a Paintbrush

Like we said, the combination of THC and terpene has a way of invoking our creative side. And, whether you’re a skilled artist or someone who’s never stepped foot into an art store, painting can be a great way to express some creativity and spend an afternoon breaking up the mundanity of your weekly routine. You don’t have to spend a ton of money to grab some paint, a canvas and a few brushes, and the rewarding feeling is totally worth it.

#9: Give Yoga a Try

If you’ve never done yoga before, we can’t recommend it enough, especially when you’re high. Most of us are dealing with some degree of stress in our daily lives, and yoga is a great way to enter a place of mindfulness while giving your body some much-needed love. When you’re high, you’ll likely feel more grounded and centered, to really make the most of each and every position.

#10: Visit the Zoo

Last but not least, if you can’t remember the last time you went to your county’s zoo, consider making that trip a priority. Bonding with animals is capable of relieving us of our stress and even helping us deal with feelings of grief, anxiety, and depression. And, when we’re high, we can find ourselves feeling more connected to the animal world than ever.

Make Your Next Session a Special Occasion

The bottom line is that you don’t have to do anything when you’re high but enjoy the moment. However, if you want to make your next session into something special, you may be missing out on all kinds of opportunities, many of which don’t even have to cost you much money, if any. With 420 days away, consider taking advantage of one of these fun ways to make the most out of getting high.