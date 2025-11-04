Top 10 Snacks That Taste Better When You’re High

If you’ve ever used cannabis before, then there’s a 99.9999% percent chance that you’ve experienced the munchies – aka that sudden urge to raid the fridge because of major hunger pangs. There’s something about getting high that makes food just taste, well, better, so that giving into those cravings is extremely rewarding.

There's no rule when it comes to satisfying the munchies. You can eat whatever you want, as we all have different tastes. But, we're pretty sure that some foods just objectively hit the spot more than others when the hunger kicks in, and we're going to go over the best munchies for enjoying while high to give you some inspiration.

Why Do We Get the Munchies?

Before we talk about how to cure the munchies, let’s talk about why it happens in the first place. Most cannabinoids in cannabis – like THC, CBD, Delta 8, HHC, THC-P, and so on – attach themselves to the cannabinoid receptors in our brains that are responsible for our appetite. Of course, that’s not all that cannabinoids do – they also give us psychoactive effects (well most of them, anyway), improve our mood, ease the body, and so much more.

The appetite-enhancing effects of most cannabinoids is quite impressive actually, so much so that it can offer clinical value to patients who don’t consume enough food each day. But, when we’re enjoying cannabis recreationally, those effects send us one clear message: find something delicious to eat, now.

Try These Munchies the Next Time You’re High

Now, without further ado, let’s talk about our 10 favorite munchies – that is, the things that you should consider reaching for when the appetite-boosting effects kick in while you’re high on Binoid’s awesome THC vapes and gummies. Of course, this list is subjective, but it is based on not only our own appetites, but what cannabis enthusiasts collectively agree hit the spot extra well.

#1: Ben & Jerry’s

When it comes to stoner food, it’s hard to beat Ben & Jerry’s. After all, their whole branding revolves around the stoner lifestyle, and as for their flavor combinations – well, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be surprised if they got a little inspiration from our favorite plant.

The vast array of flavors available by this brand means that you can satisfy just about every craving when those munchies kick in, and give your sweet tooth nothing but immense pleasure along the way.

#2: Tacos

It’s no surprise that tacos are a favorite among stoners – after all, a certain taco chain is practically kept in business by late-night smoking sessions – and, on top of that, it’s all too convenient that tacos are the signature fast food of California, perhaps the most cannabis-friendly state in the country. Tacos just hit differently when you’re high, and the ability to pile on all kinds of toppings like various salsas, slaws, and cheeses makes them all the more fun to eat when you’re baked.

Of course, not all tacos are created equally, and there's nothing wrong with loving the classic, American-influenced hard shell with ground beef and cheddar. But, if there's a more authentic taco joint in your area, don't sleep on it when you're nice and stoned.

#3: Brownies

Let's get real – a rich, fudgy, chocolatey brownie is hard to beat when you're stoned. There's something about that intense chocolate flavor that just lights up our dopamine receptors at the first bite, and adds to the euphoria of being high.

Whether homemade, bought from the grocery store or hand-selected from a high-end bakery, you really just can't go wrong if you're looking for something that's sweet rather than savory.

Whether homemade, bought from the grocery store or hand-selected from a high-end bakery, you really just can’t go wrong if you’re looking for something that’s sweet rather than savory.

#4: Ramen

Ah, ramen. Whether the ramen you buy in the packet, or ramen served at a high-end restaurant that took days to make, this Japanese delicacy never, ever disappoints. That rich and savory broth, with lots of toppings and a soft-boiled egg complete with a runny yolk can make any stoner’s heart skip a beat.

Eating ramen is not just about satisfying hunger – it can be a downright spiritual experience when you're high, and we can't recommend it enough if you're in the mood for a sit-down meal after that THC kicks in.

#5: Chinese Food

With Chinese food, you really can’t go wrong. And, that’s yet another classic staple of stoner food, whether you’re all about fried rice, lo mein, crab Rangoon or what have you. Chinese food is ultra-savory, and that’s exactly what the taste buds crave when the munchies are in full force.

It doesn't hurt that it's usually cheap, and can get delivered to your house so you don't have to leave the couch.

#6: Fried Chicken

If you’ve never tried fried chicken while high, you don’t know what you’re missing. The crunch of the golden-brown breading, along with the moist, savory taste of perfectly marinated chicken, really gets those pleasure sensors in the brain activated with every bite.

Enjoy it with some southern side staples like mashed potatoes, biscuits, or mac and cheese, and you're in for an absolutely to-die-for meal when you're high.

#7: Pizza

There's never a bad time for pizza, but that's especially true when you're high. We all deserve the feeling of unbridled joy when we first open the box and see that beautiful pie looking back at us. Of course, when you're stoned, there's nothing like layering on all the toppings your taste buds can muster, either.

#8: Grilled Cheese

When's the last time you treated yourself to a grilled cheese while baked? One of the most classic sandwiches of all time, it really goes above and beyond after partaking, with the savory, gooey cheese tasting so good you may very well want to cry, along with the buttered, toasted bread.

#9: PB & J

Another classic that won't let you down is a good, old-fashioned peanut butter and jelly sandwich. It offers bonus points for having that comforting taste that brings back fond memories, while being so easy to make that you could do it while you're barely functional. The rich, savory peanut butter and the sweetness of the jam really come to life when you're high.

#10: Cereal

Last but not least, your favorite cereal is always a good way to go. Crunchy cereal slathered in milk will put a smile on your face, and pairs great with your favorite video games if you're looking for a lazy afternoon type of experience.

Treat Yourself to the Best Munchies Next Time You Indulge

Treat Yourself to the Best Munchies Next Time You Indulge

When it comes to the munchies, everyone has their own tried-and-true favorites. But, we encourage you to really consider these 10 classics that have each earned a spot in the munchies hall of fame.