25 Best and Strongest Strains of 2025

Now that another year is upon us, it’s time to take inventory of the most sought-after and special strains that are going to carry us into the new year. At Binoid, we’re proud of offering one of the largest selections of top-shelf strains anywhere, with loads of both popular and rare sativa, indica, and hybrid cultivars to explore. We want to cover the 25 best strains to enjoy in 2025

25 Strains to Bring with You into the New Year

Now, let’s walk through 25 exquisite strains that you won’t want to miss out on as we enter 2025. All of these strains are available at Binoid, in all kinds of tantalizing products including disposables, vape carts, and dabs.

#25: Candy Jack

Candy Jack is a 50/50 hybrid that naturally yields a whopping 27% THC, and offers a refreshing taste of bright citrus and sugary sweetness. It’s a very euphoric strain that can give you a big burst of energy, a creativity boost, and the ability to focus and zero in on all kinds of projects.

#24: Purple Punch

A Cali favorite, Purple Punch is an 80% indica-dominant hybrid with flavor notes of sour grape candy, fresh blueberries, and sweet vanilla. With a moderately high THC level, it promises a high that lets your mind soar into a state of unfocused bliss, while becoming more and more sedating until you feel utterly sleepy.

#23: Cali Gold

Speaking of Cali, Cali Gold is a 50/50 hybrid with a sweet, fruity taste, and about 19% THC. It’s the type of strain to grab when you’re in the mood to feel stoned – that is, hazy and completely out of it. It can get you into a state in which absolutely nothing can bother you.

#22: Purple Haze

Purple Haze is an 85/15 indica-dominant hybrid that’s been a legend for some time. With quite a high THC level, this strain is known to be very strong, and its high is all about feeling super creative and calm, making it a terrific choice for those who like to engage in artistic pursuits.

#21: Pura Vida

This Pura Vida 70% indica-dominant hybrid yields about 26-30% THC, and has become something of a holy grail strain on the market. It’s a major couchlock-inducing cultivar, so keep that in mind, and know you’re going to be in a totally sedated state thanks to both its body and mind-numbing effects. Its creamy lemon taste is dreamy, while its high is unapologetically heavy.

#20: Gorilla Glue

Few strains are as notorious as Gorilla Glue, with its pungent diesel-like aroma and flavor, and its 28% THC, give or take. Its high is relentlessly potent, with a level of haziness that’s virtually unmatched, meaning that just a little bit of this cultivar can leave you glued to the couch and unable to think about anything for hours.

#19: Candyland

Candyland is one of the most beloved sativa-dominant hybrids out there (70/30), and its euphoric effects must be experienced to be believed. With its exceptional sweetness, its flavor lives up to its name, and its above-average THC level means that high-tolerance partakers will be totally satisfied. This strain is all about getting a huge mood-lifting effect that can take you out of a negative mindset in moments.

#18: Space Jam

An sativa-leaning hybrid, Space Jam is a popular option on the medicinal market, thanks to its ability to help with various physical and mental symptoms. Its flavor profile is intriguing, with notes of sweet tea, and its high offers a warm and fuzzy sensation that makes you feel happy, while your body releases all tension.

#17: Larry OG

Larry OG is another 50/50 hybrid, with a powerful 26% THC and Kush genetics. Its body high is the most notable thing about it, as it can have a profoundly relaxing effect on the limbs that feels intensely pleasurable. Its mood-related effects are quite balancing, helping you feel a sense of utter peace.

#16: King Kong

AKA “King Kong Kush,” this indica-heavy hybrid has a cheesy and skunky taste that instantly grabs your attention. With a moderate THC level, it’s also a good choice for beginners. Its high is all about that calm euphoria, and a powerful body high that can feel like being wrapped in a warm blanket.

#15: Unicorn Haze

Yet another 50/50 hybrid is Unicorn Haze, which is a cross between two icons: Blueberry and Haze. It offers an above-average THC level, with flavor notes of citrus and blueberries. The high lifts your spirits within mere moments, while slowly soothing your body into a state of total sedation.

#14: Grape Gobstopper

Grape Gobstopper is a 50/50 hybrid that offers a fairly moderate 14-19% THC, and its taste of grape candy is addictive in and of itself. Behaving just like a true hybrid, it can make you feel floaty and euphoric, yet totally relaxed without being heavily sedated.

#13: Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush is an 80% indica-dominant hybrid that promises a very heady high complete with unfocused bliss, which is great for when you want to shut your mind off after a difficult day. Its body high is equally powerful, causing couchlock that almost guarantees dozing off. Its flavor profile of coffee and hash is intriguing to the senses, as a nice bonus.

#12: Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough is a very sought-after choice, with an 80% sativa profile and a unique flavor profile of juicy strawberries and strong black pepper. Its THC level is above average, so the high can be very powerful, and it can make you feel energized, focused, creative, and sociable.

#11: Blue Dream

Blue Dream is easily one of the most in-demand strains of all time, since it’s such a crowd-pleaser with its balanced hybrid effects that are never too stimulating, nor too sedating. This blueberry-tasting cultivar can make you feel uplifted and creative, yet totally calm in both the body and the mind.

#10: Blueberry Kush

A pure indica, Blueberry Kush, with its 24% THC, is the ultimate late night indulgence, since it can knock out all worry and negativity, while helping you feel unbelievably relaxed.

#9: Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express is an iconic sativa-leaning hybrid with fresh notes of pineapple and pine, and the ability to boost your spirits and make you feel more sociable and creative without overstimulating you in any way.

#8: Blackberry Kush

Yet another pure indica is Blackberry Kush, with its dreamy flavor profile and 20% THC plus 2% CBN. It’s commonly recommended to medical patients looking for help with stress and sleeping struggles, since it can totally knock you out and bring you into a state of deep inner peace.

#7: Green Crack

Not for the faint of heart, Green Crack is a sativa-leaning hybrid renowned for its ability to energize you to the point of making you feel hyper. Its high is beyond-belief strong, and it can give you the fuel you need to get your day started. Flavor-wise, it offers notes of fresh mango and bright citrus.

#6: Sunset Sherbet

Sunset Sherbet offers an 85% indica-dominant profile, and a mouthwatering taste of creamy, fruity sherbet with notes of yogurt. It’s a strain known for its cerebral high that’s energizing and euphoric in the beginning, before both the mind and body sink into a state of deep relaxation.

#5: Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa-dominant hybrid with bold notes of sweet citrus. It offers a moderately high THC level, and promises a focus-boosting, creativity-enhancing high that starts off with a burst of energy, before slowing down the mind and body with a warm and fuzzy feeling that’s never sedating.

#4: Wedding Cake

A 60% indica-leaning hybrid, Wedding Cake has been a massive seller in 2023, with a lot in common with Girl Scout Cookies, genetically speaking. Its ultra-high THC level makes it popular among just about everyone, and its calming properties are out of this world, making it a great nighttime strain.

#3: Gelato

A 55% indica-leaning hybrid, Gelato is one of the best-selling strains of all time. Its heady, euphoric high is very calm in nature, and this is another strain that can eventually bring you into couchlock, long after you savor its creamy berry flavor.

#2: Space Cake

Another Cookies cousin, Space Cake is slightly indica-leaning, and it’s a strain that’s perfect for lazy afternoons or nights at home, watching TV or playing videogames. It keeps you alert, but absolutely unbothered, and relaxes the muscles enough that sitting around doing nothing feels extremely pleasurable.

#1: Cereal Milk

Finally, we’ve got a 50/50 hybrid that has taken the world by storm. Cereal Milk offers an unbelievable flavor of sweet cereal and creamy milk, and its high is incredibly in demand as it can make you feel focused but completely incapable of finding any stress or worry in your mind. Its body high is soothing and lazy without knocking you out.

These 25 Strains and More Await You at Binoid

Binoid’s collection of strains keeps on growing, but these 25 strains are easily some of the most worthwhile for your 2025 hemp routine. Check these out and start stocking up, since the new year is right around the corner.