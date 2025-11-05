10 Best THC Gummies of 2026: Top Rated Brands

We all know that THC gummies were a massive trend in 2023, offering all kinds of unique psychoactive cannabinoids in delicious gummy candy form. Beloved for their long-lasting effects compared to other product types, gummies are no doubt going to continue dominating the market through 2025.

And, with that being said, we want to highlight 10 of the very best and strongest THC gummies that you can buy in 2025, all of which have the ability to produce a gratifying high through one or more THC cannabinoids.

10 Most Satisfying THC Gummies for 2025

These sensational gummies are all infused with various THC cannabinoids, varying from mild to outrageously potent. And, they all contain clean (and vegan) ingredients, pure cannabinoid distillates, and have undergone third-party lab-testing to verify their safety, legal compliance, and potency levels. Without further ado, let’s see which gummies you’ll want to check out in the new year.

Binoid’s Delta 8 THC Gummies aren’t a new addition to their catalog. In fact, they’ve been available for years, and still remain a top seller on their website. These tasty, vegan gummies come in a variety of dreamy fruit flavors, and each gummy contains 25 milligrams of some of the purest delta 8 distillate you’ll find anywhere, to ensure nothing but maximum satisfaction.

These gummies are best for those who prefer something a bit milder than delta 9 THC, and crave a more indica-like experience so that they can sit back and unwind for a good handful of hours.

Delta 9 gummies became a “thing” in the last year or so, thanks to the fact that companies found workarounds to the somewhat restrictive THC laws in the US. Delta 9 can exist in no more than 0.3% of a product’s weight, so the solution was to make larger gummy portions so that 0.3% works out to be a significant number of delta 9 milligrams.

Binoid’s take on these clever gummies has been a huge success, with 10mg delta 9 THC along with 50mg CBD per tasty piece. In Black Raspberry, Mango Madness, and Fruit Punch flavors, they’re totally compliant with the law, and give you enough THC to send you on a nice journey without being overwhelming.

A delicately balanced blend of THC-P and delta 8 distillates makes these THC-P gummies stand out, offering a very powerful yet grounded high that enthusiasts can’t get enough of. Each gummy contains 25mg of this cannabinoid duo, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth, and Binoid makes it clear that the gummies are infused with the distillates, rather than sprayed or dipped.

The flavors are just as enticing, with choices like Blueberry Pie, Pina Colada, and Sour Cherry Lime to delight in, and a gratifying sugar-coated texture that makes you want more and more. These gummies are quite strong, so be careful of that, because of the THC-P. In fact, beginners should start out with half a gummy to be on the safe side.

We won’t say what the “F” stands for, but these Big “F” Gummies really live up to their name. We already talked about the legal workaround to delta 9 laws in the United States, and this gummy formula has exploited that to the max, in all of the right ways.

Each gummy contains 3000mg of delta 9 THC – yes, you read that right – and is meant to be broken up into many, many pieces, or taken to a party. There’s also 15000mg delta 8 THC, because, why not? With flavors like Blueberry Swirl, Sour Watermelon, and Cherry Apple, you really can’t go wrong with this impressive edible.

Then, we have a really exciting duo: THC-B and HHC gummies. With an above-average potency, these are still not the strongest gummies out there, as they contain 1mg of (very potent) THC-B, and 10mg of HHC. With Berry Banana, Pink Lemonade, and Blue Razz flavors to explore, you’ll be just as satisfied by the flavor as the effects, as both gummies seem to work particularly well when ingested in gummy form, offering a lift in mood, and a feeling of being totally soothed from head to toe.

Binoid’s Power 9 Blend Gummies are unbelievably strong, and best saved for someone who already has a really good tolerance. A trio of delta 9 THC, THC-JD, and THC-B gives them psychoactive superpowers, and some HHC-P, delta 8, CBD, CBG, and CBN are thrown in for good measure. The strawberry kiwi flavor is absolutely to die for, and each gummy offers 40mg of this cannabinoid combo per piece – quite high compared to others on the market.

If potency is what you’re chasing, you can’t go wrong with the Knockout Gummies, which bring together THC-P, THC-H, and HHC-P into one outrageously powerful formula that can, well, knock you out. There’s 30mg of this combo in each piece, which is much stronger than it sounds, and the watermelon flavor is simply out of this world.

THCA, THC-P, and PHC are what you’ll find in the Master Blend Gummies, and each piece offers a staggering 65mg of this trio, so don’t think they aren’t incredibly strong on the psychoactive scale. There’s also some live resin in there for good measure, to amplify the effects of cannabis that we know and love. As for flavors, you can savor the taste of raspberry and citrus fruits with every bite.

These delectable THCA + Delta 9P gummies offer some of the strongest psychoactive effects yet, thanks mainly to the influence of delta 9P, a hybrid of delta 9 and THC-P. A single gummy can definitely knock you on your feet, so be careful when dosing, especially since each piece contains 250mg. Otherwise, enjoy Cherry Pop, Purple Dream, or Cotton Candy as your tantalizing flavors of choice.

Finally, we have Binoid’s Super 7 Gummies, which contain THCA, THC-H, THC-B, delta 9P, delta 8 THC, HHC, and THCV, offering a grounded and balanced high that’s powerful yet capable of putting you at total ease. They also contain live resin, and even offer an outstanding 350mg per piece. The Grape Cotton Candy flavor also happens to be exquisite, adding to your reasons for introducing these into your gummy rotation.

These THC Gummies Are The Strongest of 2025

You really can't go wrong with some THC gummies if you're seeking out a way to elevate your year ahead, naturally. All 10 of these gummies are loaded with cannabinoids that you either already know and love (or are about to fall in love with).

Add some new edibles to your THC gummy regimen to start 2025 off right.