Best THC-P Disposables and Carts of 2026: Top Products Ranked

THC-P, aka tetrahydrocannabiphorol, has been on the market for about 3 years, and has already become one of the most widely sought-after derivatives of the hemp plant. This federally legal cannabinoid packs a serious punch in the psychoactive department, with a high that has the potential to be 10x as potent as that of delta 9 THC, and capable of delivering major euphoric bliss.

Anyone who craves a more substantial cannabis high is going to understand the appeal of THC-P, but at the same time, not every THC-P product on the market can guarantee satisfaction. Finding a THC-P product that delivers requires a pure, bioavailable THC-P distillate, a potent enough concentration of the cannabinoid, a formula that is made fresh, and a lot more.

Binoid’s THC-P Products

Binoid was one of the very first companies to see the potential in tetrahydrocannabiphorol, then a new discovery, and get to work crafting a variety of THC-P-infused formulas. And, they remain one of the most in-demand brands for THC-P thanks to their uniquely high standards, paired with their excellent customer policies.

So, what makes Binoid’s THC-P products such standouts? Let’s take a look at some of the ways in which they’ve been able to keep customers satisfied.

Exceptional Distillate Purity Levels: A lot of a product’s effectiveness and quality comes down to the purity level of their distillates, which can be verified on their third-party lab reports. Binoid’s THC-P distillate, which goes into all of their THC-P products, has one of the highest purity levels on the market.

Fresh Formulas: Binoid’s super-fast product turnover rate means formulas that are always sold fresh, and are therefore highly effective, potent, and flavorful.

Amazing Prices: Binoid is also regarded as one of the most affordable companies out there, largely thanks to their in-house manufacturing, keeping production costs down.

Fast Shipping: Orders leave Binoid’s warehouse in 1-2 business days, and even arrive within about 4 business days at most.

Wide Selection: Binoid’s catalog offers every kind of THC-P product you could ask for – vape carts, disposables, tinctures, gummies, dabs, and etc.

Potent Products: Binoid’s THC-P products contain generally higher strengths of the cannabinoid, so you can really get your money’s worth.

Organic, Local Hemp: All of the products at Binoid are made with locally sourced, organically grown hemp material.

Clean Ingredients: Binoid is transparent about their ingredients, plus they have a reputation for their clean formulas.

Which Binoid THC-P Product Will You Choose?

Now that you know what makes these products stand out, let’s take a look at each one, to help you figure out which Binoid THC-P formula is going to give you the most personalized satisfaction.

In top-shelf strain choices like Aurora Indica, God’s Gift, Fruit Loops, Amnesia Haze, Trainwreck, and Thai Chi, Binoid’s THC-P vape cartridges are made with a blend of THC-P and delta 8 distillates, and freshly extracted terpenes, with zero additives. Renowned for their flavor, they offer a fast-acting, potent high, attaching to any 510-threaded vape pen.

If you prefer a sublingual way to get in that serving of THC-P, Binoid’s ultra-clean tincture is the way to go, with 1000mg per 30ml bottle so that a little goes a long way. Besides THC-P distillate, there’s MCT oil, which acts as the carrier oil, and zero added ingredients.

Then, there are the THC-P Wax Dabs, which are the most potent product that Binoid has to offer. Dabs are, by nature, highly concentrated, which means that one puff off of your dab rig, dab pen, or what have you, and you’re in for a stunningly powerful high. These dabs come in 3 strains: Cherry Bomb, Blackberry Kush, and Orange Crush.

The THC-P Disposable Rechargeable Vape Pen is available in Aurora Indica, God’s Gift, Fruit Loops, and Trainwreck, being one of the first rechargeable disposable devices, and containing a whopping 2 grams of additive-free, 100% hemp-based vape oil.

Binoid has recently added live resin to their ever-growing hemp catalog, and their THC-P Live Resin Vape Cartridge has become one of their best-selling products. Live resin is an extract derived from fresh, flash-frozen hemp flower, rather than dry-cured, and that enhances both its potency and its flavor thanks to its higher trichome count. This cartridge comes in the strain Pura Vida.

This rechargeable disposable device acts as an alternative to the cartridge above, with the same formula and strain selection, only in a rechargeable disposable vape pen that offers more user-friendliness.

Recently, Binoid began developing a line of products containing “THC blends” – in other words, formulas that consist of more than one cannabinoid distillate. Their Knockout Blend line offers a blend of THC-P, HHC-P, and THC-H, the 3 most potent hemp derivatives that we know of. Their Knockout Blend Gummies, with their lip-smacking watermelon flavor, contain 30mg each of this cannabinoid trio, for an unforgettable high.

In Fire OG and Ice Breaker, the Knockout Blend Disposable Vape offers up that same trio of THC-P, HHC-P, and THC-H, this time in vape form. Each disposable contains a generous 2 grams of additive-free vape oil, combining these 3 superstar cannabinoids with gloriously flavorful and potent live resin.

Try These Exceptional THC-P Products at Binoid Today!

Binoid’s THC-P products have it all – potent levels of the cannabinoid, clean and fresh formulas, great prices, a large selection, and more. If you’re ready to embrace tetrahydrocannabiphorol and find out what all of the hype is about regarding its psychoactive effects, these products won’t let you down. And, all of them come with third-party lab reports, so you can verify their quality, safety, and purity for yourself.

Whether you’re looking for an unforgettable high with THC-P gummies, or you’re craving a super convenient THC-P vape, Binoid has you covered.

