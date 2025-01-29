Best Vape Carts of 2025: Tested and Reviewed

Nowadays, there are lots of ways to enjoy a THC high legally, through the hemp plant. But, without a doubt, the best option for delta 9 lovers is through a THCA product that’s heated, like a vape cartridge. When THCA is vaporized, it converts into delta 9 THC, with no limit on its concentration, all while being protected under federal law. That being said, let’s look at the best THCA vape cartridges that you can buy right now, as this product type is a huge trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Top 5 THC Vape Carts You Need to Try!

THCA vape cartridges are not created equally, which is why you want to make sure you’re buying from a legitimate company known for their pure, lab-tested ingredients. Let’s look at the 5 best vape carts on the market right now that are made with THCA, to offer a limitless delta 9 THC high.

#5: JGO

JGO, formerly known as Jolly Green Oil, is one of the most trusted names in the hemp industry. Not only that, but JGO has been a top brand since the early days of the CBD market. The brand’s THCA cartridges are extremely sought-after thanks to their effectiveness and extremely high quality, offering a unique blend of 82% delta 8 THC, 15% THCA, and fresh terpene extracts. You can choose from sought-after strains like Jelly Roll, Strawberry Fields, Trainwreck, and more.

#4: Looper Lifted

Looper Lifted has introduced their Live Resin Cartridge, which pairs live resin, in a variety of strains, with a unique, carefully curated blend of psychoactive cannabinoids. While not every cartridge in this series contains THCA, those that do are incredibly popular. The two options are Blue Gusherz, which combines THCA with HHC and THC-P; Lava Cake, which combines THCA with THC-P; Ice Cream Cake, which offers THCA, delta 8 THC, and THC-P; and Amnesia Haze, which brings together THCA and THCP-O.

#3: Ghost Canna

Ghost Canna has developed their own one-of-a-kind cannabinoid blend for their THCA cartridge, offering 950mg cannabinoids per 1000mg (1-gram) cart. It combines THCA with delta 8 THC and THC-P, meaning that you’re pretty much guaranteed to feel a deeply satisfying and balanced high with a higher potency than average thanks to the THC-P. Of course, the cartridge also comes in some absolutely wonderful strains, like Royal Gorilla, Pink Runtz, Death Star, Blue Dream, and more.

#2: Dank Lite

One of the best-loved brands out there for all things cannabinoid-related is Dank Lite, a trusted name in the business renowned for their huge selection of psychoactive product types, cannabinoids, and strains. Their consistency when it comes to quality and effectiveness has given them a fantastic reputation among serious connoisseurs, and so it’s no wonder why their THCA vape cartridge is so popular right now. It offers only a half gram of vape oil, so keep that in mind, and for the time-being, it only comes in one strain: Watermelon Zkittlez.

Binoid has gone above and beyond for their recently introduced THCA products, including their standout THCA Vape Cartridge, which offers an outstandingly pure (99%) THCA distillate along with extremely potent and flavorful live rosin for the best terpene experience possible.

Binoid’s vape carts are huge on the hemp market, and this THCA cartridge is incredibly effective at providing a superior delta 9 experience. You can choose from thoughtfully curated strains like Exotic Kush and Cranberry Haze. It comes in a full gram and is sold fresh, so that you will always know just the finest quality there is in the hemp industry today.

These THCA Vapes are Real Winners

THCA vape carts are popping up everywhere, but it’s important to remember that not every cartridge out there is capable of giving you the experience you deserve. Instead, stick to these 5 brands, all of which promise to give you a sublime delta 9 high, fresh and powerful terpenes, and rich flavor for maximum satisfaction.