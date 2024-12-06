Texans are taking notice of a new product on the market: THCA diamonds, offering the precursor to delta 9 THC that’s found only in raw cannabis. THCA in its raw state provides numerous potential benefits, however once it’s heated, it turns into delta 9 THC. Because of that, THCA diamonds are actually giving the user delta 9, which is well-known for its psychoactive effects. So, are THCA diamonds legal in Texas, where cannabis laws are known to be so restrictive? Let’s find out.

Are THCA Diamonds Legal in Texas?

Hemp-derived THCA diamonds are legal in Texas, because the state sticks to the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized all hemp derivatives containing a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC by dry weight. All THCA products are legal in Texas, and there aren’t any limits when it comes to product types, product strengths, purchase amounts, or possession amounts.

At the same time, marijuana is strictly illegal throughout the state, both for recreational use and medical use, with extremely rare exceptions for those who have specific severe qualifying conditions, in which case they can only purchase low-THC, high-CBD products approved by their physicians.

Possession of less than 2 ounces can result in a maximum of 180 days in jail, and a $2,000 fine, while possessing double the amount or more results in a mandatory 180 days in jail. This also applies to possession of a marijuana vape. The state has some of the strictest marijuana laws in the United States, and carries out numerous arrests due to how strongly these laws are enforced.

Where to Buy THCA Diamonds in Texas

Online CBD & THCA Stores

Vape Stores

Some vape stores may start to offer THCA diamonds, but because these stores don’t specialize in hemp, there’s a very high risk of ending up with a low-quality product as the person running the store doesn’t know any better.

Manufacturers

Where Not to Buy THCA Diamonds in Texas

Convenience Stores and Gas Stations

Since places like these aren’t selling high-quality THCA diamonds, they really do not screen for quality and are unlikely to care about lab reports. Their motive is to move hemp goods cheaply and quickly.

Non-Businesses

Companies that sell hemp goods must be registered with the state, and so companies that aren’t registered need to be avoided completely. Also, NEVER buy THCA diamonds from strangers via online, in social media outlets, forums, or on Craigslist/Facebook/eBay.

Where Can I Get the Best THCA Diamonds in Texas?

Why In-Person Options May Not Be Ideal

Buying your THCA diamonds from a local store in your area can easily lead to a lot of disappointment, as most local stores don’t specialize in THCA products. THCA may degrade and lose its effectiveness if it’s not stored properly, so you’re at the mercy of a storeowner who likely doesn’t have a lot of knowledge when it comes to this type of product. Besides that, with low local demand, quality standards can slip easily.

THCA Diamonds are About to be Big in the Lone Star State!

