Can THC-P Help with Relaxation? Tested & Reviewed

THC-P (tetrahydrocannabiphorol) is a newly discovered cannabinoid that has quickly gained attention for its potency. While research is still in its early stages, some users report that THC-P provides calming effects that may help with relaxation.
TO BUY THC-P PRODUCTS FOR RELAXATION CLICK HERE
Recommended products
What is THC-P?
THC-P was first identified in 2019 by Italian researchers who found that it interacts with CB1 receptors in the body more efficiently than delta 9 THC. This suggests that its effects may be stronger, but studies on its specific properties, including its potential role in relaxation, are still limited.
What Do People Say About THC-P for Relaxation?
Since official studies on THC-P are lacking, we can only rely on user reports and comparisons to other cannabinoids. Many individuals who have tried THC-P say that it provides:
A strong euphoric effect, which some find uplifting and mood-enhancing.
A sense of relaxation, with some users describing a body-calming sensation.
Longer-lasting effects, as THC-P is often noted for having a prolonged duration compared to other THC compounds.
Because THC-P is highly potent, individual experiences may vary, and those new to THC-P should start with a lower amount to gauge its effects.
Recommended products
Things to Consider When Using THC-P for Relaxation
Choose Quality Products with Lab Testing
It’s important to buy THC-P products from reputable brands like Binoid, which provide third-party lab testing for purity and potency.
Select an Indica or Hybrid Strain
Many THC-P vape cartridges and disposables come in different strains. Indica or indica-dominant hybrids are often preferred for relaxation.
Start with a Low Amount
Due to THC-P’s potency, new users should begin with a small serving and adjust gradually.
Best THC-P Products at Binoid
For those interested in trying THC-P, Binoid offers lab-tested options:
THC-P Vape Cartridge in Aurora Indica – A popular strain among users looking for relaxation.
THC-P Disposable Vape in Thai Chi – A hybrid strain that may provide a balanced experience.
THC-P Premium Tincture – A tincture infused with THC-P and Delta 8 for a longer-lasting effect.