Can THC-P Help with Relaxation? Tested & Reviewed

THC-P (tetrahydrocannabiphorol) is a newly discovered cannabinoid that has quickly gained attention for its potency. While research is still in its early stages, some users report that THC-P provides calming effects that may help with relaxation.

What is THC-P?

THC-P was first identified in 2019 by Italian researchers who found that it interacts with CB1 receptors in the body more efficiently than delta 9 THC. This suggests that its effects may be stronger, but studies on its specific properties, including its potential role in relaxation, are still limited.

What Do People Say About THC-P for Relaxation?

Since official studies on THC-P are lacking, we can only rely on user reports and comparisons to other cannabinoids. Many individuals who have tried THC-P say that it provides:

A strong euphoric effect, which some find uplifting and mood-enhancing.

A sense of relaxation, with some users describing a body-calming sensation.

Longer-lasting effects, as THC-P is often noted for having a prolonged duration compared to other THC compounds.

Because THC-P is highly potent, individual experiences may vary, and those new to THC-P should start with a lower amount to gauge its effects.

Things to Consider When Using THC-P for Relaxation

Choose Quality Products with Lab Testing

It’s important to buy THC-P products from reputable brands like Binoid, which provide third-party lab testing for purity and potency.

Select an Indica or Hybrid Strain

Many THC-P vape cartridges and disposables come in different strains. Indica or indica-dominant hybrids are often preferred for relaxation.

Start with a Low Amount

Due to THC-P’s potency, new users should begin with a small serving and adjust gradually.

Best THC-P Products at Binoid

For those interested in trying THC-P, Binoid offers lab-tested options: