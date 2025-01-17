CBD: FAQs and Information Guide

#1: What is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, the dominant chemical compound in the hemp plant. Discovered in 1940, it’s known for being gentle yet highly effective as a cannabinoid. Cannabinoids like CBD are used by the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) to promote a sense of equilibrium throughout the various systems of the body.

#2:What is the Difference Between CBD and Hemp?

“CBD” and “hemp” are words that are often used interchangeably. But CBD is one compound in the hemp plant, and hemp refers to the whole plant. Cannabidiol is just the most prevalent compound in hemp.

#3: Is CBD Organic?

Not all CBD is organic, but it should be. Organic hemp is more chemically stable, nutrient-rich, and overall healthy. Always look for a company that derives their CBD from organically grown hemp material.

#4: How Will CBD Make Me Feel?

At the end of the day, everyone will have a unique experience with cannabidiol based on the nature of their body and their endocannabinoid system. Overall, Binoid customers tell us that our CBD products make them feel a general sense of ease and balance. Many find that a daily serving of CBD helps them with stress and physical discomfort.

#5: Can I Give CBD to My Pet?

At Binoid, we offer an exclusive line of CBD pet oils. These products contain ingredients that are both safe for and appeal to pets, and have appropriate concentrations for their bodies. Please only give your pets CBD products that are made for their species, as other CBD products may contain ingredients that are harmful to them. And, please speak with your veterinarian prior to giving a pet CBD.

#6: Can I Take CBD Daily?

You can absolutely make CBD a part of your daily routine. In fact, this is probably the preferable way to take it. Taking CBD consistently gives the endocannabinoid system the support that it needs to do its job. Cannabidiol works cumulatively, so the more consistently you take it, the better the results will likely be.

#7: How Much CBD Should I Take?

Ultimately, the amount of CBD that you should take daily depends on a number of factors including your body weight, your tolerance and your reason for taking it in the first place. But overall, most beginners start out with 10-40mg per day, as this is the standard daily serving size. Because cannabidiol is nontoxic, people can build up their daily serving amount as tolerated and desired.

#8: What Does it Mean When a CBD Product is Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, or Isolate?

CBD-based products can be labeled in three different types:

Full spectrum Includes every cannabinoid, terpene, and phytonutrient. They contain a trace amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that is within the legal limits, and not psychoactive.

Broad spectrum is a THC-free alternative to full spectrum, with every other compound still present.

Isolate is an extract of pure cannabidiol with no other compounds present.

#9: How Fast Does CBD Work?

A lot of people notice that they feel more at ease after the very first time they take CBD. But, most people find that after about 2 weeks of daily use, the full effects of the compound really start to kick in. This is because cannabidiol works cumulatively, building up in the body through consistent use.

#10: Will CBD Help Me with Stress?

At this point, lots of studies have shown that CBD can help a person feel more at ease when it comes to stress. This is one of the most common reasons for taking the cannabinoid, after all. Each person’s experience can be unique, but overall, the potential for stress relief is promising.

#11: Can I Give CBD to My Child?

You should only give CBD to your child if it’s under strict guidance from a pediatrician. If you feel your child would benefit from taking cannabidiol, talk to their doctor BEFORE starting your child on a regimen.