Delta 10 Explained: Your Top Questions Answered

#1: What is Delta 10 THC?

Delta 10 THC is a hemp-derived cannabinoid that was only discovered in the last several years. Discovered by accident, it now contributes to the 100+ known cannabinoids in the hemp plant. Delta 10 makes up an extremely trace amount of the plant’s chemical composition.

#2: How is Delta 10 THC Made?

Delta 10 THC is present in extremely low levels of the hemp plant, and so isolating it is very time-consuming and costly. A more cost-effective and efficient way to produce delta 10 distillate is to use an isomerization process. This involves rearranging the molecules in delta 8 to convert it into delta 10.

#3: Is Delta 10 THC Natural?

Delta 10 THC does occur naturally in the hemp plant. but technically the way in which it’s made is a partial synthesis process, which is isomerization. Isomerization takes an already naturally occurring compound in hemp and changes its chemical structure to convert it into a new compound.

#4: How Strong is Delta 10 THC Compared to Delta 9 THC and Even Delta 8 THC?

Delta 10 THC is an intoxicating cannabinoid that is about 70% as intoxicating as delta 9 THC, and about as intoxicating as delta 8 THC. So, basically, delta 10 is a cannabinoid that will get the user high.

#5: How is Delta 10 THC Different from Delta 8 THC?

Like delta 8, delta 10 is considered mildly intoxicating. The large majority of users say that it doesn’t interfere with mental clarity or awareness to the extent of delta 9. While delta 8 is more soothing and mellowing, delta-10 is more uplifting and euphoric, which is why people so frequently compare it to a sativa strain.

#6: Will Delta 10 THC Put Me to Sleep?

Most people find that delta 10 actually gives them something of a boost. This is why most people prefer to take delta-10 during the daytime. If you’re looking for something that’s better for bedtime use, we recommend delta 8.

#7: Does Delta 10 Have Any Benefits?

Cannabinoids like delta 10 work with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) to regulate various bodily functions in an effort to keep us in homeostasis. That being said, delta 10 THC is a very new discovery. Because of that, we don’t yet have any research to access reporting its potential benefits.

We do expect that scientists will study its properties in the future due to its growing popularity. Delta 10 may offer some level of stress relief, as this is something that most cannabinoids share in common. Overall, delta 10 seems to offer positive effects to mood.

#8: How Much Delta 10 THC Should I Take?

Since delta 10 is a psychoactive cannabinoid, you should start slowly as a beginner. The general recommended amount for beginners is about 5-10 milligrams. Over time, as you adjust to its effects, you can increase the amount you take as tolerated.

#9: What is the Fastest-Acting Form of Delta 10 THC?

If you want to feel the effects of delta 10 within minutes, try inhaling it with a vape. This is the fastest-acting delivery method, as well as the most potent.

#10: What is the Longest-Lasting Form of Delta 10 THC?

If you want to feel the effects of delta 10 for as long as possible, opt for an edible or capsule. Edibles and capsules can remain effective for up to 8 hours. However, the duration of effects depends on how large of a dose you have taken.

#11: Which Delta 10 THC Strain Should I Choose?

At Binoid, we offer numerous delta 10 products that come in a variety of strains. This is because they contain terpene profiles borrowed from breeds of the hemp plant. There are three main types of strains.