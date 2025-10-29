What Is Delta 11 & How Do You Use It

With a surge of new cannabinoids emerging onto the legal hemp marketplace, which’s good news for hemp enthusiasts who love having a variety of options when it comes to how they get high, we’re seeing a momentous shift within this industry Right now, the focus is on delta 11 THC. This is a cannabinoid we are still in the process of learning about, since it’s such a new discovery, and barely available on the market. But, let’s share what we do know so far.

Recommended products

Where Does Delta 11 THC Come From?

Delta 11 is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in the hemp plant, rather than one of the several semi-synthesized cannabinoids coming out right now. The first scholarly mention of delta 11 is in a 1974 paper on the social impact of cannabis use. And, the metabolism of this out-of-the-ordinary compound was looked into in further detail in a 1990 laboratory study.

Yet there is very little information about it out there outside of the fact that it’s psychoactive, which isn’t surprising considering what we know about THC compounds in general.

Is Delta 11 THC Identical to 11-Hydroxy THC?

One thing we need to point out is that you shouldn’t confuse delta 11 THC with 11-hydroxy THC, a ‘THC’ metabolite that has also recently gotten some hype in the hemp world. These are actually two completely different compounds. You see, 11-hydroxy THC is what delta 9 THC metabolizes into once it reaches the liver, and so its effects, while extremely popular in their own right, are totally different from those of delta 11.

Can Delta 11 THC Get You High?

Yes, Delta 11 THC definitely gets you high. Currently, every unearthed cannabinoid in the THC family brings about intoxication to some degree or another. So, based on informal evidence, delta 11 appears to be one of tetrahydrocannabinol ‘s most intoxicating forms. For instance, if you were to vape delta-11, expect an experience that’s entirely like THC and nothing like cannabidiol (CBD).

How Strong Then is Delta 11 THC?

Researchers really haven’t analyzed delta 11 THC extensively at all yet, but one study has said that delta 11 is about 3x as psychoactive as delta 9 THC. Still, that has yet to be fully confirmed, and delta 11 is not widely available on the market just yet, so we don’t have much anecdotal information to rely on either.

Does Delta 11 Have Any Benefits?

Again, we’re still waiting to find out more in this regard. What we do know is that because it is a cannabinoid, delta 11 THC works with cannabinoid receptors all throughout the body that regulate processes like mood, pain, inflammation, sleep and cognition, among many others. Which processes delta 11 works with the strongest isn’t yet known, but if the cannabinoid is similar to delta 9 THC, then we can predict that it can be a great choice for those looking for a mellower mood, uplifting effects, relief from physical discomfort, help with nausea and perhaps a boost in appetite as well.

What Kinds of Delta 11 THC Products are There?

Basically, delta 11 THC is not widely available yet, because it’s so new. But, that will change very soon, and you can look out for vapes and edibles shortly. These products will be just like other cannabinoid vapes and edibles in terms of how you take them and how they work to deliver the cannabinoid into the body. You’re also likely to come across many strains for vaping products, and different flavors and milligram strengths for edibles.

Delta 11 Vapes: Just like any other hemp-derived vapes, delivering a fast-acting, potent, and short-lived high.

Delta 11 Edibles: Supply hours of effects with the stronger body high and calming nature that we associate with all THC-based gummies and other edible products.

Recommended products

Is Delta 11 THC Legal?

No laws single out delta 11 THC. Plus, since delta 11 is not delta 9, it’s protected under federal law. Now, even though delta 11 is federally legal, it’ll likely be illegal in states that have banned delta 8 THC by default. So, if you live in one of the following states below, you may not be able to legally access delta-11 products:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Utah

Washington

Recommended products

Is Delta 11 THC Safe to Consume?

As for the safety of delta 11 THC, again, no findings have been completed to verify. But, there is no reason to believe it’s unsafe in any way. Delta 11 is structurally similar to cannabinoids in the hemp plant that we’ve taken over the years, and to date, there has not been a single toxic compound found in cannabis. Still, delta-11 likely comes with the same mild, temporary side effects as other forms of THC, which include:

Dry mouth

Dry eyes

Dizziness

Fatigue

Drowsiness

Impaired motor function

Delta 11 THC: Another Fantastic Cannabinoid That’s Sure to Make a Positive Impact!

Delta 11 THC is going to be hitting shelves soon, and once it does, we’ll have a much better grasp on its specific effects and abilities. Of course, what is guaranteed is that it offers yet another cannabinoid with enticing psychoactive properties, which is great news for THC enthusiasts who are always looking to explore new ways to get high, legally. Just make sure though, that you purchase delta 11 products from a reputable company that provides lab reports.