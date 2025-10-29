Delta 11 THC Legality & Legal Status: Updated

Delta 11 THC is the latest “delta” cannabinoid on the market, with a high more powerful than that of delta 8, delta 10, or delta 9. Given what we know about the complicated laws of THC cannabinoids state by state, we’re going to tell you everything that you need to know about the legality of this new cannabinoid.

Delta 11 THC is a federally legal cannabinoid in any milligram strength, product form or purchase amount, all thanks to the Farm Bill that passed in 2018, to legalize all hemp derivatives as long as they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC.

When delta 8 THC first hit the market a few years ago, a number of states responded by outlawing all hemp-derived psychoactive cannabinoids, and that list has only grown over the years. Delta 11 THC is therefore also illegal, along with delta 8 and other THC cannabinoids, in 18 out of 50 states. Let’s look at each state’s stance on not only delta 11, but THC in general.

Alabama: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. In Alabama, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, and possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized.

Alaska: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. At the same time, both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in the state.

Arizona: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. However, Arizona does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Arkansas: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also prohibited in the state, although the state does offer a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients.

California: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, marijuana is legal both for recreational and medicinal use.

Colorado: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. Despite that, marijuana is legal, both recreationally and medicinally.

Connecticut: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, the state permits sales of recreational and medical marijuana.

Delaware: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal, although the state decriminalized small amounts of possession, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Florida: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also maintains legal medical marijuana for qualifying patients, but recreational use is strictly banned.

Georgia: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana is still prohibited in the state, although qualifying patients can purchase medical marijuana.

Hawaii: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. The state recently decriminalized small possession amounts of marijuana, and maintains a medical marijuana program, although recreational marijuana is prohibited.

Idaho: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. The state also prohibits any hemp product that contains more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical use are banned.

Illinois: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.

Indiana: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state’s cannabis laws are otherwise strict, with both recreational and medical marijuana banned.

Iowa: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. As for marijuana laws, only medical marijuana is permitted for qualifying patients as recreational use is banned.

Kansas: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Otherwise, Kansas prohibits any hemp products containing more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical marijuana use are banned.

Kentucky: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, and medical marijuana only became legalized in February of 2022, with no legal framework existing yet, meaning that medical patients cannot yet make marijuana purchases.

Louisiana: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Medical marijuana is legal for qualifying patients, and recreational use remains illegal.

Maine: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Maryland: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, medical patients can make purchases, but not recreational users.

Massachusetts: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Michigan: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also legalized both recreational and medical marijuana.

Minnesota: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana laws, medicinal use is permitted, but recreational is not.

Mississippi: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. Mississippi permits medical marijuana sales, but has very strict requirements for qualification, while recreational use is very much illegal.

Missouri: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, only medical use is permitted for qualifying patients.

Montana: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. And, recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized, while the state has maintained a medical marijuana program.

Nebraska: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state strictly bans any hemp products containing more than 0% delta 11 THC, however. And, only in July of 2022 did the state finally approve a medical marijuana program, while recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

Nevada: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. The state does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

New Hampshire: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in the state, but medical use for qualifying patients is permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized.

New Jersey: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state has legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use.

New Mexico: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, both recreational and medical marijuana are permitted in the state.

New York: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. However, New York has recently legalized recreational marijuana, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying residents.

North Carolina: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana, meanwhile, is illegal in the state, and for now, qualifying medical patients cannot purchase marijuana products containing more than 0.11% THC.

North Dakota: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. While North Dakota allows for medical marijuana sales, recreational sales are completely illegal.

Ohio: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana, medical sales for qualifying patients are permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized, although recreational use remains prohibited.

Oklahoma: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state permits medical marijuana sales to qualifying patients, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Oregon: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. But, both medical and recreational marijuana sales are allowed.

Pennsylvania: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state, meanwhile, prohibits recreational marijuana sales, but does maintain a medical marijuana program.

Rhode Island: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. At the same time, recreational and medical marijuana are legal in the state.

South Carolina: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also prohibits marijuana sales, both for recreational and medicinal use.

South Dakota: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. At the same time, any hemp product containing more than 0% delta 11 THC is banned. The state allows medical marijuana sales for qualifying patients, but does not permit recreational sales.

Tennessee: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state is very strictly anti-marijuana, however, with neither medical nor recreational sales allowed.

Texas: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state prohibits recreational marijuana, and qualifying medical marijuana patients can only buy products containing a maximum of 0.5% THC.

Utah: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal in the state, although qualifying patients may join the medical marijuana program.

Vermont: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. But, recreational and medical marijuana have been legal for years in the state.

Virginia: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use.

Washington: Delta 11 THC is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to carry delta 11 THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 11 THC to your home. However, the state allows sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

West Virginia: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, although recreational use remains banned.

Wisconsin: Delta 11 THC is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 11 THC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state does not, however, allow for sales of marijuana, either for recreational or medical use, although low-THC cannabis oils are permitted for qualified patients who have epilepsy.