Delta 8 Affiliates Frequently Asked Questions

#1: What Exactly is an Affiliate Program?

An affiliate program is a way for individuals to earn money by promoting a brand’s products, with minimum effort. If you have a blog, a social media page or even a great group of friends, you can become an affiliate for a brand. By simply promoting the brand’s products, you earn a commission for each sale.

#2: Is Binoid’s Affiliate Program Actually Profitable?

Binoid offers a very generous affiliate program that’s free to join. Affiliates will receive a 25% commission, which is an extremely high percentage compared to the competition. This includes sales on Binoid brand products and other brands that we carry on our website.

#3: How Can I Sign Up to Become a Binoid Affiliate?

Signing up to become a Binoid affiliate is incredibly easy. Just go to our online affiliate portal and fill out the signup form. We will contact you shortly to begin setting you up to become an affiliate.

#4: What are the Requirements on My End?

To become an affiliate, you just need to have a network of people who are likely to buy products from Binoid. This could mean having a website, blog, social media account, YouTube account or even a business card. You just need to display a code that we provide to your network, and when customers make a purchase through accessing the code you provided, our system will register that as a sale for which you will be compensated with a 25% commission.

#5: When Do I Receive My Payments?

While many affiliate programs pay monthly or every other week, Binoid pays out to affiliates every 7 days. Because there is no limit on how much you can earn, you can enjoy quite a lot of side cash from becoming a Binoid affiliate.

#6: How Do I Receive My Payments?

We’re very generous when it comes to the ways in which we pay our affiliates. We allow payments through an electronic funds transfer, Paypal or Venmo – whichever you prefer. Simply included your payment information upon signing up so that we can put your preferred method into our system.

#7: Why Choose Binoid?

Binoid is an incredibly popular distributor and manufacturer of hemp products, and our powerful reputation in the industry will attract a lot of customers so that you can get a great commission payment each week. Our products are lab-tested, and we offer a wide selection of products to appeal to many customers. We offer one of the best commission rates anywhere, and even provide you with a 10% coupon code so that you can advertise our products at a special discount.

#8: Do I Need to Buy Binoid Products to Advertise Them?

An affiliate program does not require that you actually purchase products and sell them yourself. You’re simply advertising our products through your network channel. This means that there is zero upfront cost.

#9: How Much Can I Make Each Week?

The rule is simple: the more people buy our products through your affiliate link, the more money you earn. Therefore, you’ll want to promote Binoid as much as you can in order to earn as much as possible. We recommend getting creative with promotional methods – it’s fun!

#10: What if I Need More Information?

We offer generous support to our affiliates, and even send you tips on creating content and generating sales on a regular basis. If you need more support, you can reach us at [email protected] with any questions. We’re here to help you however possible.