Delta 9 FAQ: Everything You Need to Know

#1: What is Delta 9 THC?

Delta 9 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in the cannabis genus. In the hemp plant, it makes up about 0.3% of the plant’s total chemical composition. Delta 9 was discovered in 1964, and is the most researched and tested derivative of cannabis.

#2: Is the Delta 9 THC at Binoid Hemp-Derived?

At Binoid, we only carry delta 9 THC that comes from the hemp plant. Only hemp-derived cannabinoids are considered legal. Our delta 9 is fully compliant with the United States Farm Bill that legalized hemp products in 2018.

#3: How is the Delta 9 THC at Binoid Legal?

The Farm Bill clearly states that hemp products can be legally sold as long as they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC. The delta 9 products that we carry contain 0.3% delta 9 per dry weight, with portion sizes that are large enough for that 0.3% to be strong enough to deliver the known effects of the cannabinoid. For example, a gummy portion that comes out to 3 grams can legally contain 10 milligrams of delta 9.

#4: Is the Delta 9 THC in Hemp the Same as the Delta 9 THC in Marijuana?

The delta 9 THC found in the hemp plant is identical to that found in marijuana. If you were to isolate the delta 9 in each plant and compare them, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. Hemp-derived delta 9 affects the body exactly like marijuana-derived delta 9.

#5: How Psychoactive is Delta 9 THC Compared to Delta 8 THC?

Delta 9 THC is quite potent in its psychoactive activity. For reference, delta 9 is about 30% more intoxicating than delta 8 THC. The high is often described as both euphoric and soothing. Delta 9 THC may inhibit alertness, coordination and mental clarity while its effects are active in the body.

#6: If I’ve Taken Delta 8 THC, Do I Have a Tolerance to Delta 9 THC?

While more research needs to be conducted on the topic, it seems that if you’ve taken other THC-based compounds before, you’ll likely have a better tolerance to delta 9 THC.

#7: How Much Delta 9 THC Should I Consume?

Because delta 9 is psychoactive, beginners should start with a low dosage amount. Generally, beginners should start with 5-10 milligrams of the cannabinoid. After they get used to the compound’s effects, they’re free to increase their serving size as tolerated and desired.

#8: How Long Do the Effects of Delta 9 Gummies Last?

In general, delta 9 gummies tend to offer effects that can last for up to 8 hours. These effects are known to produce a stronger body high sensation than other delivery methods. Could take between 1-2 hours to feel the effects after taking a serving.

#10: The Delta 9 THC Edible’s Effects Have Worn Off, But Now I’m Feeling a Bit Groggy. Why is That?

Especially for those who have a low tolerance, delta 9 can cause a feeling of mild grogginess that lingers after the high has worn off. This usually lasts for a short period of time. Within a couple of hours, you will likely find that the effect is gone.

#11: Do Delta 9 THC Edibles Produce a Body High?

Edibles in general are known for their stronger “body high” effects. This means that you may feel more of a feeling of ease in your body that makes you want to sit back and relax. Many people find that this delta 9 effect is extremely enjoyable.