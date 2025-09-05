Delta 9 THC Seltzer vs Alcohol: Which Is Better

The modern lexicon of relaxation is undergoing a seismic shift, expanding far beyond the familiar vocabulary of wine, beer, and spirits. For generations, the act of unwinding has been almost synonymous with the consumption of alcohol, a ritual deeply embedded in our social and cultural fabric. Yet, a quiet revolution has been bubbling up, delivered in the same sleek, convenient can that has become the emblem of casual refreshment.

The rise of the seltzer has paved the way for a new kind of effervescent experience, one that leverages the most well-known compound from the cannabis plant. Delta 9 THC-infused seltzers are now entering the mainstream, offering a completely different molecular key to unlock the doors of euphoria and tranquility. This isn’t just about a new flavor on the shelf; it’s about the introduction of an entirely new category of consciousness, challenging the age-old monopoly alcohol has held on social lubrication and prompting a deeper consideration of how we choose to shape our leisure time.

Decoding the Ingredients – A Look Inside the Liquid

At first glance, a can of alcoholic hard seltzer and a can of Delta 9 THC seltzer could be mistaken for twins. Both promise a light, crisp, and flavorful beverage experience, appealing to a modern consumer who values refreshment without the heaviness of traditional drinks. However, the active ingredient that defines each beverage is a world apart. One is a simple alcohol molecule produced by ancient, natural processes. The other is a complex cannabinoid, the famous psychoactive compound from the cannabis plant, now delivered through sophisticated, modern technology. Understanding these fundamental differences in their origin, chemistry, and legal standing is the first step in appreciating the profoundly different experiences they offer.

Alcohol: The Time-Tested Social Catalyst

The star of the show in any alcoholic beverage is ethanol (C2H5OH). This molecule is a byproduct of fermentation, a metabolic process carried out by yeast. These single-celled organisms feast on sugars from various plant sources—grapes for wine, grains for beer, or in the case of most hard seltzers, simple cane sugar or corn sugar—and convert them into ethanol and carbon dioxide. The resulting alcoholic base is then typically filtered to create a neutral spirit, which is then blended with carbonated water and flavorings to create the final product. The entire process is a testament to biochemistry that humans have been harnessing for at least 9,000 years.

When you consume ethanol, it acts as a central nervous system (CNS) depressant. It’s absorbed quickly from your digestive system into your bloodstream, where it travels to the brain. Its primary mechanism of action is to enhance the effects of GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), which is the brain’s main inhibitory neurotransmitter. Think of GABA as the brain’s braking system; ethanol makes those brakes more powerful, leading to a calming effect and lowered inhibitions. Simultaneously, it inhibits glutamate, the brain’s primary excitatory neurotransmitter, or its gas pedal.

This dual effect of boosting the brakes and easing off the gas is responsible for the entire spectrum of alcohol’s effects, from the initial pleasant buzz to the significant impairment that comes with higher consumption. The legal framework for alcohol is robust and well-established, with a national drinking age of 21 and a complex, state-by-state system of regulation governing its production, sale, and distribution, providing a high degree of predictability and consumer safety.

Delta 9 Seltzer: The Botanical Innovator

The key active ingredient in a Delta 9 seltzer is Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the primary psychoactive compound found in the cannabis sativa plant. This is the molecule responsible for the classic “high” associated with cannabis. Unlike alcohol, Delta 9 THC is not a depressant. Instead, it interacts with a specific network in the body called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is a vast and complex cell-signaling system that acts as a master regulator, helping to maintain internal balance (homeostasis) across a huge range of physiological processes, including mood, appetite, sleep, and perception.

Delta 9 THC has a specific molecular shape that allows it to bind primarily to CB1 receptors, which are found in high concentrations throughout the brain and central nervous system. By activating these receptors, it modulates neurotransmitter release and produces its characteristic effects, which can range from euphoria and relaxation to altered sensory perception.

The legality of Delta 9 seltzers is a fascinating and complex topic that hinges on the source of the THC. In states with adult-use cannabis programs, these seltzers are sold in licensed dispensaries and are subject to strict state regulations, with a focus on testing, purity, and responsible marketing. However, a new category of Delta 9 seltzer has emerged, building its legality on the 2018 Farm Bill. This bill legalized hemp, which it defined as cannabis containing no more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by dry weight. Enterprising producers realized that in a beverage, the vast majority of the weight is water.

A 12-ounce can weighs roughly 355,000 milligrams. A 0.3% concentration would allow for over 1,000mg of THC, far more than any recreational dose. This allows them to infuse a standard dose (e.g., 5mg or 10mg) into a seltzer while keeping the concentration far below the legal threshold, creating a federally compliant hemp product. This legal innovation has allowed these products to be sold in a much wider range of markets, bringing the Delta 9 experience to consumers outside of traditional dispensary systems.

Charting the Journey – The Experiential Divide

The decision to drink a beverage for its effects is a decision about the kind of experience you want to have. The journey with alcohol is a familiar one for most adults, a well-worn path with predictable landmarks. The journey with a Delta 9 seltzer, especially for the uninitiated, is an entirely different kind of trip—one that operates on a different timetable and leads to a different destination. Comparing the arc of these experiences, from the first sip to the lingering afterglow, reveals the core of their differences.

The Launch Sequence: Onset, Timing, and Ascent

One of the most immediate and practical differences is the time it takes to feel the effects. Alcohol is known for its relatively rapid onset. When you drink a hard seltzer, the ethanol is absorbed quickly into the bloodstream, and the first subtle feelings of relaxation and altered mood can be detected in as little as 15 to 20 minutes. The effects build in a fairly linear fashion, reaching their peak within about an hour. This quick feedback allows for easy self-regulation; you can feel the effects coming on and decide in real-time if you want to have another.

Delta 9 seltzers demand a complete recalibration of your expectations around timing. Because the Delta 9 THC is consumed orally, it must first pass through your digestive system and then be metabolized by your liver before it enters your bloodstream and reaches your brain. This metabolic journey significantly delays the onset of effects. It typically takes anywhere from 30 minutes to a full two hours to feel the full impact of the dose. This delayed onset is the single most important safety consideration for new users. The common mistake is to think, “It’s been 45 minutes and I don’t feel much,” and then drink a second can. This can lead to a situation where the full effect of both doses hits you at once, resulting in an experience that is overwhelmingly potent.

Furthermore, during this “first-pass metabolism” in the liver, a significant portion of the Delta 9 THC is converted into a metabolite called 11-hydroxy-THC. This compound is even more potent than Delta 9 THC and is particularly effective at crossing the blood-brain barrier. This conversion is a key reason why the effects of edibles feel so different and last so much longer than inhaled cannabis. Once the effects of a Delta 9 seltzer kick in, they can last for a substantial amount of time, typically in the range of four to eight hours. This creates a prolonged, sustained experience, unlike the shorter, more cyclical up-and-down of drinking alcohol.

The Nature of the Buzz: Euphoria vs. Intoxication

Beyond the timing, the very character of the psychoactive experience is profoundly different. The state induced by alcohol is “intoxication.” It is characterized by disinhibition, which can manifest as increased talkativeness and sociability. However, this is almost always accompanied by a noticeable decline in cognitive and motor function. Thoughts can become fuzzy, coordination becomes clumsy, and judgment is impaired. It is a state that often feels like a dulling or a blurring of the senses, a reduction of mental and physical sharpness.

The state induced by Delta 9 THC is better described as “euphoria.” While it is certainly an intoxicating substance that impairs your ability to drive, its subjective effects are very different. Users often report a profound sense of well-being, a feeling of blissful contentment, and a heightened sense of humor that can lead to spontaneous and joyful laughter. One of the most prominent features is sensory enhancement. Music may seem to have more depth and texture, the flavors of food can become more intense and delicious, and visual details can appear more vivid. Instead of dulling the mind, it can change the patterns of thought, leading to creative insights, novel connections between ideas, or a deep sense of presence in the moment. It is less about losing control and more about shifting perspective.

The Cruise and the Landing

The overall trajectory of the experience also differs. An evening with alcoholic seltzers can involve a series of peaks and troughs as you consume more drinks to maintain the initial buzz. The end of the experience can be abrupt, often marked by a feeling of tiredness or depletion as the body works to process the alcohol.

The Delta 9 seltzer experience is characterized by a long, smooth plateau. After the gradual ascent, the effects tend to hold at a steady and consistent level for several hours. There is no sharp “peak” followed by a rapid “crash.” Instead, it feels more like a sustained cruise at a comfortable altitude. The descent, or “comedown,” is equally gentle. The intense euphoric and sensory-enhancing effects slowly and gradually taper off over a period of hours, often transitioning into a state of deep physical relaxation and mental calm. This soft landing is a hallmark of the experience, leaving the user feeling rested and peaceful rather than drained and depleted.

The Unpleasant Morning After – Hangover vs. Haze

The true cost of an evening’s indulgence is often tallied not in dollars, but in how you feel the next day. The alcohol-induced hangover is a familiar and formidable foe, capable of commandeering your entire morning and afternoon with its punishing symptoms. The day-after effects from a Delta 9 seltzer, while not always non-existent, are typically of a completely different nature and magnitude, a difference rooted in the distinct ways the two substances impact the body’s systems.

Deconstructing the Alcohol Hangover: A Multi-System Assault

A hangover is far more than just being tired; it’s a complex physiological response to the stress of processing excess alcohol. It’s a multi-pronged attack on your well-being.

The Dehydration Headache: Alcohol is a potent diuretic. It suppresses a hormone called vasopressin, which normally tells your kidneys to conserve water. This leads to frequent urination and a state of systemic dehydration. The brain’s tissues, which are mostly water, can temporarily shrink away from the skull, pulling on the membranes that connect them and causing a characteristic throbbing headache. This is also responsible for the intense thirst and fatigue that accompany a hangover.

The Nauseous Stomach: Ethanol is a direct irritant to the lining of your stomach and intestines. It can increase the production of stomach acid and slow down digestion. This gastrointestinal distress is the source of the nausea, stomach pain, and general feeling of unease in your gut that makes it hard to face food the next day.

The Unrestful Sleep: While alcohol’s sedative properties might help you fall asleep quickly, the sleep you get is of very poor quality. Alcohol significantly disrupts your natural sleep cycles, particularly by suppressing the crucial REM (Rapid Eye Movement) stage. REM sleep is when your brain consolidates memories and performs many of its most important restorative functions. By robbing you of REM sleep, alcohol ensures you wake up feeling mentally foggy and physically unrested, no matter how many hours you were in bed.

The Inflammatory Malaise: Your immune system can react to an influx of alcohol by releasing inflammatory proteins called cytokines. These are the same molecules your body uses to fight off an infection. This inflammatory response can produce flu-like symptoms, including muscle aches, fatigue, and a general sense of being unwell and out of sorts.

The Toxic Byproduct: When your liver metabolizes alcohol, the first byproduct it creates is a compound called acetaldehyde. Acetaldehyde is significantly more toxic than alcohol itself and is a known carcinogen. During heavy drinking, your liver’s enzymes can’t break down acetaldehyde as fast as it’s being created, causing it to build up in your system. This toxic accumulation is a major contributor to the headache, flushing, and nausea of a hangover.

The Gentle Fade of Delta 9: The “Stoneover”

In contrast to this multi-symptom misery, a true hangover from a Delta 9 seltzer is exceptionally rare. The substance simply does not trigger the same cascade of negative physiological events. It does not cause systemic dehydration, it is not a direct gastrointestinal irritant, and its metabolism does not produce acetaldehyde.

The most that users typically report after a night with Delta 9 is a mild, lingering effect that is sometimes called a “stoneover.” This is not a state of sickness. It is more of a mental haze or a sense of grogginess that can persist into the morning. This is primarily due to the long half-life of THC and its metabolites; they simply take a long time for the body to fully clear. The feeling is often described as being slow to get started, but it is not accompanied by the physical pain, nausea, or intense fatigue of an alcohol hangover. For most people, this gentle haze can be cleared with a shower, a good breakfast, and a cup of coffee, and it usually dissipates completely within a few hours of waking. It’s the difference between starting your day with a gentle fade-out versus a blaring, painful alarm clock.

Choosing Your Companion – The Right Seltzer for the Proper Scene

The question of whether to choose an alcoholic seltzer or a Delta 9 seltzer is not a question of which is “better” in an absolute sense, but which is better suited for a particular context. The unique properties of each beverage lend themselves to different social settings, moods, and desired outcomes. Thinking through a few scenarios can help illustrate how to best pair the can with the occasion.

Scenario 1: A Bustling, High-Energy Social Event

Imagine you’re at a large wedding reception, a lively holiday party, or a packed concert. The energy is high, the music is loud, and the goal is to mingle, dance, and be outgoing. In this kind of environment, alcohol has traditionally been the go-to social lubricant. Its rapid onset and powerful disinhibiting effects can quickly melt away social awkwardness, making it easier to strike up conversations with strangers and join in the boisterous fun. An alcoholic seltzer provides a light and refreshing way to achieve this state, allowing you to feel buzzed and energetic without the heaviness of beer or wine. The downside, of course, is the risk of overconsumption in a chaotic environment, which can lead to sloppy behavior, impaired judgment, and a guaranteed hangover.

A Delta 9 seltzer would create a very different experience in this same setting. The slower onset requires more planning. The effects are less about fueling loud, externalized energy and more about enhancing your internal experience of the event. You might find yourself less inclined to shout over the music and more inclined to find a comfortable spot to truly listen and absorb the performance. The sensory-enhancing qualities could make the light show seem more spectacular and the music more emotionally resonant. It can make you feel blissfully content within the crowd, rather than needing to be the life of the party. For some, this is ideal, providing a way to enjoy the atmosphere without the social pressure or the risk of losing control. For others seeking a more traditional, uninhibited party experience, it might feel too introspective.

Scenario 2: An Intimate, Creative Hangout

Picture a small group of friends getting together for a “jam session” to play music, a collaborative painting night, or even just a deep, philosophical discussion. The goal is connection, creativity, and a free flow of ideas. While a few alcoholic drinks can help lower creative inhibitions, alcohol’s nature as a CNS depressant often works against the sharp focus and novel thinking required for true creativity. As consumption increases, the initial loosening can quickly turn into a mental fog that hinders rather than helps the creative process.

This is a scenario where a Delta 9 seltzer can truly shine. Many artists and thinkers have long reported that cannabis can help them break out of rigid, linear thought patterns and make new, unexpected connections. Delta 9 THC can help quiet the inner critic and foster a state of “flow,” where you become deeply immersed in the creative task at hand. For musicians, it might lead to more interesting improvisations. For writers, it might unlock new descriptive language. For a group discussion, it might lead the conversation down more profound and interesting paths. It’s a tool that can help to tune the mind to a different, often more creative, frequency. The key is moderation; a low to moderate dose can be a powerful catalyst, while a high dose could lead to distraction.

Scenario 3: A Solo Night of Relaxation and Media Consumption

Consider an evening at home by yourself, with the sole purpose of unwinding and enjoying a new movie, a favorite album, or a captivating video game. A couple of alcoholic seltzers can certainly help you relax, but the experience is often one of “tuning out.” The depressant effects can make it a tool for numbing the day’s stresses and turning off your brain. This can be effective for simple disengagement, but it’s not ideal for deeply immersing yourself in a piece of art.

A Delta 9 seltzer offers an experience of “tuning in.” The sensory-enhancing properties of Delta 9 THC can transform the act of media consumption. A visually stunning film might become a breathtakingly immersive experience. The intricate layers of a musical composition might reveal themselves in a new and emotional way. The world of a video game might feel more real and compelling. It can make the familiar feel new again, allowing you to appreciate the artistry and detail of the media on a deeper level. It facilitates a state of profound relaxation that is active and engaged, rather than passive and numbing.

The Modern Lifestyle Calculation – Beyond the Buzz

Today’s consumer is more health-conscious and ingredient-savvy than ever before. The choice of a recreational beverage is no longer just about the effect; it’s about how that choice fits into a broader wellness-oriented lifestyle. When examined through this lens, the differences between an alcoholic seltzer and a Delta 9 seltzer are not just matters of preference, but of fundamentally different product philosophies.

The Nutritional Scorecard: A Clear Winner

The hard seltzer craze was born out of a desire for a “better-for-you” alcohol option. With around 100 calories, a couple of grams of sugar, and a couple of grams of carbs, they were a significant improvement over sugary cocktails and heavy beers. They were a step in a healthier direction, but they are still fundamentally constrained by the nutritional reality of their active ingredient: ethanol is a calorie-dense molecule (7 calories per gram) that offers no nutritional value.

Delta 9 seltzers take this “better-for-you” concept to its logical conclusion. The active ingredient, Delta 9 THC, is dosed in tiny milligram quantities (e.g., 5mg in a 355,000mg can), making its caloric contribution mathematically insignificant. The rest of the beverage is typically just carbonated water and natural flavors. This allows for a product with a truly clean nutritional label: 0 sugar, 0 carbs, and often fewer than 10 calories. For the modern consumer who is tracking their macros, following a ketogenic diet, or simply trying to minimize their sugar intake, the Delta 9 seltzer isn’t just a “lighter” option; it’s an almost nutritionally invisible one. It allows for a recreational indulgence without the dietary compromise.

The Body’s Response: A Targeted Interaction vs. a Systemic Burden

The way the body processes these two substances is also a key point of differentiation. As previously detailed, the metabolism of alcohol is a demanding task for the liver and produces the toxic byproduct acetaldehyde, placing a measurable stress on the body’s systems. It’s a process of detoxification. The impact of alcohol is also systemic; as a CNS depressant, it’s a blunt instrument that slows down the functioning of the entire brain.

The body’s interaction with Delta 9 THC is far more targeted and nuanced. It is metabolized by the liver’s cytochrome P450 enzyme system, which is a standard pathway for processing a vast range of compounds, and it does not produce acetaldehyde. The effects are mediated through a very specific interaction with the endocannabinoid system, the body’s own master regulatory network. This is why the effects can feel so specific and clean—altering perception and mood while leaving many other cognitive functions relatively clear. For many people pursuing a wellness lifestyle, this feels like a more harmonious interaction with their body’s natural systems, a gentle modulation rather than a systemic suppression.

The Post-Activity Question

Consider the popular ritual of a post-workout “recovery beer.” While it can feel rewarding, alcohol actively works against the goals of recovery. It is dehydrating, it can be inflammatory, and it can interfere with muscle protein synthesis. A Delta 9 seltzer offers a compelling alternative. It is hydrating (as it’s mostly water), and many users report that the profound physical relaxation it provides feels synergistic with muscle recovery, helping to ease tension and promote a state of deep rest without the physiological downsides of alcohol. It’s a way to reward your mind and body that feels aligned with, rather than contrary to, your fitness goals.

The Intricate Web of Legality and Quality

The path a beverage takes from production to your hand is dictated by law. These regulations are in place to ensure product safety, accurate labeling, and responsible sales. In the United States, alcohol and Delta 9 THC seltzers operate in two completely separate and unequal legal universes. One is a highly regulated, predictable monolith, while the other is a dynamic, complex, and rapidly evolving patchwork.

Alcohol: The Predictability of a Century-Old System

The legal framework for alcohol is the result of the 21st Amendment, which repealed Prohibition and established a three-tier system of producers, distributors, and retailers. This system is governed by a combination of federal and state laws. The federal TTB mandates labeling requirements, ensuring the Alcohol By Volume (ABV) is accurate. State-level ABC boards license vendors and enforce the legal drinking age of 21. This mature system, while complex, provides a high degree of consumer protection. When you buy a can of hard seltzer, you can be certain its contents have been produced under sanitary standards and match the label’s claims.

Delta 9 THC: A Tale of Two Legal Frameworks

The legality of a Delta 9 THC seltzer is far more nuanced and depends entirely on where the THC came from and where the product is being sold.

The State-Regulated Cannabis Market: In states that have legalized cannabis for adult use (like Colorado, California, Illinois, etc.), Delta 9 seltzers are sold in licensed dispensaries. These markets are extremely tightly regulated. Every product must undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to verify its potency and ensure it is free from a long list of potential contaminants, including pesticides, heavy metals, mold, and residual solvents. Packaging must be child-resistant, and labels must carry specific health warnings. This is the gold standard for consumer safety and transparency in the cannabis industry.

The Hemp-Derived Federal Loophole: The 2018 Farm Bill created a second, parallel market. By legalizing hemp based on a 0.3% Delta 9 THC by-weight limit, it inadvertently created a pathway for intoxicating products. Because a beverage is mostly water, its total weight is very high, allowing for a psychoactive dose of THC (e.g., 5mg) to be added while easily staying within the legal percentage limit. This has allowed these hemp-derived Delta 9 seltzers to be sold online and in stores (like vape shops and specialty grocers) in many states where cannabis is not yet legal.

This has created a “wild west” environment in some areas. Without a strong federal regulatory framework for these hemp products, the burden of quality control falls on the producers and the consumers. Many states are now scrambling to create their own laws, with some banning these products outright and others moving to regulate them. This results in a confusing and ever-changing legal landscape that requires consumers to be vigilant.

The Consumer’s Best Friend: The Certificate of Analysis (COA)

In this less-regulated hemp market, the most important tool for a consumer is the Certificate of Analysis, or COA. This is a report from an independent, third-party laboratory that analyzes the product’s contents. Any reputable and trustworthy brand will make COAs for every batch of their products easily accessible, usually via a QR code on the packaging or on their website.

A comprehensive COA will tell you two crucial things. First, it will verify the cannabinoid potency, confirming that the amount of Delta 9 THC in the can matches the label and that it is legally compliant. Second, and more importantly, it will show the results of safety testing for contaminants. A “full panel” COA will screen for pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbials. A brand that is not transparent with its testing is a brand that cannot be trusted. In the world of hemp-derived Delta 9, the educated consumer who demands to see the COA is the safest consumer.

A User’s Manual for the Modern Seltzer Enthusiast

Embarking on your first experience with a Delta 9 seltzer requires a thoughtful and mindful approach. The rules and habits you’ve developed around alcohol consumption do not apply here. By following a few key principles, you can ensure your journey is a pleasant one, leading to the blissful relaxation you seek.

The Cardinal Rule of Dosing: Start Low, Go Slow

This cannot be overstated. The potency of Delta 9 THC, especially when converted to 11-hydroxy-THC in the liver, means that a little goes a very long way. For a true beginner with no cannabis tolerance, a starting dose should be between 2.5mg and 5mg. If your seltzer is 5mg, consider starting with just half. If it’s 10mg, start with a quarter.

After consuming your initial dose, the most important action is to wait. You must give it a full two hours before you can accurately judge the peak effects. Do not fall into the trap of re-dosing after an hour because you’re not feeling it “enough.” That is how positive experiences turn negative. You are embarking on a long-duration experience; be patient and let it come to you. You can always add a little more to your experience on a different day, but you can never go back in time and take less.

Set, Setting, and Safety: Curating Your Vibe

The nature of a THC experience is profoundly shaped by your internal mindset (“set”) and your external environment (“setting”). For your first time, choose a day when you are feeling mentally well, relaxed, and free of significant responsibilities.

Your setting should be a place where you feel completely secure and comfortable, like your own home. Being in a familiar space eliminates potential sources of anxiety and allows you to relax fully into the experience. Having a trusted, sober friend with you can also be a great source of comfort.

Basic safety is paramount. Never drive or operate machinery after consuming a Delta 9 seltzer. The impairment is real and lasts for many hours. Keep these products securely stored away from children and pets. And be mindful of interactions; it’s best to avoid mixing Delta 9 with alcohol or other substances until you are very experienced and understand how it affects you on its own.

Brand Selection: A Commitment to Quality

In the current market, your choice of brand is a crucial part of the safety equation. The best companies in the space differentiate themselves through an obsessive commitment to quality and transparency. Look for brands that not only provide easily accessible, full-panel COAs but also take pride in their ingredients and processes. Do they use natural fruit flavors? Is their hemp sourced from reputable U.S. growers? Do they provide clear dosing guidelines and educational content for their customers? A brand that invests in these areas is a brand that respects its products and its customers, and these are the brands that are leading the seltzer revolution responsibly.

The New Wave of Unwinding

The evolution of the beverage can from a simple container for beer and soda to a vessel for sophisticated, wellness-oriented experiences marks a significant cultural moment. The arrival of Delta 9 THC seltzers provides a legitimate, potent alternative to alcohol, one that offers a different path to a similar goal of relaxation and social enjoyment. This is not about the overthrow of one substance by another, but about the welcome expansion of choice. The modern approach to unwinding is becoming less about habit and more about intention. It’s about asking ourselves not just “What do I want to drink?” but “How do I want to feel?” As this new landscape of libations continues to take shape, the power to curate our own experiences with mindfulness and responsibility becomes our most valuable asset.