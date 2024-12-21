Delta 9P Cannabinoid: Tested and Reviewed

You may have noticed that the hemp industry has been all about super potent cannabinoids in the last year or so. And, with growing demand for hemp products that can get us unbelievably high, the industry has developed new and highly advanced techniques for taking naturally occurring cannabinoids and making them even stronger.

Case in point: delta 9p. This rarer cannabinoid is new to the market, and you aren’t going to find it in every store just yet. But, its popularity is growing fast, because it offers a memorable high that appeals to anyone with a substantial THC tolerance. Let’s share everything you need to know about this cannabinoid so you can decide if it’s worth trying. But, as a spoiler alert, we want to mention that if you’re ready for one of the most powerful highs of your life, delta 9p will probably suit your needs perfectly.

Delta 9P: Fast Facts

Delta 9P is an extremely new development – in other words, it’s not a naturally occurring cannabinoid in hemp, but rather a semi-synthesized cannabinoid that’s made in a lab. In fact, it’s created by bonding together delta 9 THC (delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) and THC-P (tetrahydrocannabiphorol), both of which are naturally found in cannabis.

The result of this process allows for an incredibly strong cannabinoid that’s more intoxicating than THC-P, which happens to already be the most intoxicating cannabinoid in hemp, about 10 times as potent as delta 9. Keep in mind that delta 9p is so new that it’s hard to find a lot of info out there about it.

The High You Can Expect from Delta 9P

If you’ve been keeping up with the hemp industry for a while, then you won’t be surprised when we say that delta 9P, being such a brand new addition to the market, is lacking in research, as well as anecdotal information about its effects. It’s not a cannabinoid that you can easily find just yet, like we said before. Because of that, you’re going to have a hard time finding consistent info about what to expect from its high. To complicate matters, we already know that with a lot of these newer semi-synthesized cannabinoids, results can vary a bit from one person to the next because of the way in which they interact with different cannabinoid receptors in the brain.

Basically, what we can say is that delta 9P is going to give you an unbelievably strong psychoactive effect. It’s said to be more intoxicating than THC-P, as we said earlier, and the high is probably very euphoric yet calming, as that’s something we see consistently with both THC-P and delta 9.

Does Delta 9P Have Any Benefits?

Again, we really don’t have enough information to know what kinds of benefits delta 9p has in store. This just isn’t a cannabinoid that has undergone extensive medical research, like cannabinoids that have been around for decades, such as CBD or delta 9. But, once again, because delta 9p is essentially a combination of delta 9 and THC-P, it’s likely that it delivers the same benefits found in both of these cannabinoids, which include:

Relief from inflammation

Relief from physical discomfort

Relief from stress/anxiety

Mood-boosting effects

Neurological regulation

Relief from nausea

Help with sleep

Improvement in appetite

Is Delta 9P Legal?

Of course, such an intoxicating cannabinoid would leave a lot of people assuming that it’s not fully legal. But, at the end of the day, delta 9P is fully compliant with the federal Farm Bill, which allows all hemp products to be sold legally as long as they contain no more than 0.3% delta 9 THC. Delta 9P is therefore totally unrestricted, and can be enjoyed legally – under federal law, that is.

As many know, a number of states have banned THC isomers, meaning that psychoactive cannabinoids cannot be sold. So, delta 9P is illegal in:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Maryland

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Are There Any Side Effects I Should Worry About?

One thing to be mindful of is that delta 9P may not be toxic, but there are still some possible side effects to keep an eye out for. Thankfully, as is the case with all cannabinoids we’ve talked about before, these side effects are generally mild and very short-lived. Still, it’s safe to assume that with delta 9P being so potent compared to most other cannabinoids, the side effects could be stronger than they would be with other cannabinoids as well. They include:

Anxiety/paranoia (usually caused by excessive doses that make the user too intoxicated)

Grogginess

Lightheadedness

General impairment

Forgetfulness

Dry mouth

Dry eyes

Where Can I Buy Delta 9P?

Great question – delta 9P is only slowly making its way into stores, and for now, you’re far more likely to find it in vape form than any other product type. As always, you want to make sure you’re buying from a reputable company, and that you can easily access lab reports on their website to verify the authenticity, safety, purity, and potency of the product.

One brand that’s introducing their delta 9P to the public is Binoid, as they’re developing delta 9P vapes in a great choice of strains. We recommend their products, as the brand has maintained a stellar reputation over the years for selling top-quality, safe, and highly effective formulas, made without unwanted additives, and consistently sold fresh for maximum positive impact.

Delta 9P: Not for the Faint of Heart, But Highly Rewarding

It’s likely that delta 9P is one of the strongest cannabinoids you’ll ever have the pleasure of trying, in terms of its ‘high’. And, while that may not be for everyone, there’s a growing number of enthusiasts who are seeking out just that. For now, it’s not too easy to find, but one company that promises top-quality delta 9P is Binoid, with exquisitely crafted vapes made from the purest delta 9P distillate and freshest terpenes around.