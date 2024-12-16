Do’s and Don’ts For Buying Mushroom Grow Kits and Bags

Mushroom grow kits and bags have changed the mycology landscape by introducing a super simple way to grow psychedelic mushrooms at home, legally and with no prior experience. These products provide you with everything you need to enjoy a successful yield with minimal effort, and come in all kinds of mushroom varieties, along with a nutrient-rich substrate in which you can enjoy the experience of watching your mushrooms grow into a mature harvest.

Because the average person has never used a mushroom grow kit or bag before, we want to share some of the basic tips on how to get the most out of these products, while ensuring that you’re practicing the right safety precautions.

Simple Do’s and Don’ts of Mushroom Grow Kits and Bags

Growing your own mushrooms is actually incredibly easy when you’re using a grow kit or bag, since these products give you everything you need to enjoy a successful yield. The spores or liquid cultures come in a simple syringe that can be injected into the included substrate (growing medium) to inoculate it, and from that point, you can just allow your mushrooms to grow indoors by providing them with the right environmental conditions. Still, there are some key things you need to be aware of to be both safe and successful. Let’s dive in.

Do’s:

#1: Do Store Your Syringes Properly

First off, you need to ensure that your syringes are being stored properly before they’re injected into your substrate. If you’re using liquid cultures, they need to be refrigerated, where they can last for up to 6 months. Keeping them out of the fridge means they’ll lose their viability. Mushroom spores are more shelf-stable, lasting for up to 2 years if refrigerated, and up to 6 months if not refrigerated.

#2: Do Select Your Environment Carefully

Mushroom grow kits and bags do most of the hard work for you, but you still need to make sure that you’ve found the ideal environment for your mushrooms to grow, or else they’ll fail. Generally, they require indirect sunlight – in other words, a bright area of the home that gets lots of natural light, but not direct sun – and they need the space to grow, as crowding them can invite disease, cause nutrient competition, and generally inhibit growth.

#3: Do Make Sure That You Wash Your Hands Before Handling

Before handling your syringes, you absolutely need to wash your hands to avoid contamination. Please don’t underestimate the real risks of contaminating your mushroom genetics, as the results can be very harmful. Get into the habit of washing your hands in hot, soapy water whenever you’re about to reach for your syringe.

#4: Do Maintain the Proper Temp at All Times

The average mushroom variety that you’ll be growing needs to be maintained at a temperature range of 65-75 degrees Fahrenheit. Otherwise, they’ll fail to grow properly, and you’ll end up with a whole lot of waste. Thankfully, this is an easy temperature range to maintain, since it’s “room temperature,” at which almost all of us keep our homes at all times.

#5: Do Know When it’s Time to Harvest

Harvesting your mushrooms is the best part of the whole process – after all, if you’re not going to consume them, then why are you growing them to begin with? But, there’s a right and a wrong time for harvesting, so it’s critical that you know when that right time is. Basically, it’s time to harvest when the cap is open, but you still can’t see it. Just lift each mushroom out of the substrate when this time has come, and put it into the refrigerator.

Don’ts

#1: Don’t Make Your Kit/Bag Accessible to Children or Pets

Of course, at no point should you make it possible for either children or pets to access your kit or bag. Many substrates are toxic to animals and children, and naturally, if you’re growing mushrooms, you absolutely cannot let either animals or children get into them.

#7: Don’t Skip the Research Part

Research is super important before embarking on a mushroom-growing hobby, both for safety and success, not to mention satisfaction. Research different mushroom varieties, find out what tips help them really thrive, understand the different safety precautions you need to practice, and learn more about the overall process from hobbyists to improve your yields and harvests.

#8: Don’t Use Just Any Water

When it comes to providing your mushrooms with the moisture they need, please stick to distilled, non-chlorinated water, as this ensures that your mushrooms won’t be contaminated. You can buy distilled, non-chlorinated water at just about any grocery or convenience store, and it will make a big difference when it comes to the success and health of your mushrooms.

#9: Don’t Neglect Humidity

Humidity is a huge factor when it comes to growing mushrooms. Without the right humidity levels, you simply won’t get a yield. A hygrometer is a simple, user-friendly device that checks humidity levels to ensure that they’re ideal at all times. Each mushroom variety has slightly different needs when it comes to humidity, so follow the directions according to your species.

#10: Don’t Ignore the Directions

Finally, make sure that you follow the directions that come with your mushroom grow kit or bag. Each kit has its own specific instructions for use, according to the kit or bag itself, as well as the variety of mushrooms that you’re growing.

By Following These Practices, You’ll Be Growing Mushrooms Like a Pro!

Growing your own mushrooms has never gotten easier, but still, there's always room for error, especially if you don't actually do your research and follow the directions that come with your product.