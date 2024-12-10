Food and Snacks That Taste Better When You’re High

Ah, the munchies – those intense hunger pangs that build and build when we’re high, until we’re raiding the fridge for pretty much anything we can get our hands on. The munchies are all but inevitable when high, especially when you go for certain strains that really take this effect to a new level. And, while enthusiasts enjoy just about anything they can eat when they’re in that state, there are some must-try munchies that you might be missing out on.

The Munchies, Explained

We’re going to talk about the most universally beloved munchies in just a moment, but first we want to talk about what the munchies are, and why they exist in the first place. Many cannabinoids found in cannabis, including THC, as well as CBD, THC-P, delta 8 THC, and many more, interact with serotonin receptors that regulate, among other things, our appetite. This is why our appetite increases when we’re high – at a certain point, serotonin levels shift in a way that makes us feel hungry.

These Munchies Reign Supreme When You’re High

Now, it’s time to get into what are regarded as the very best munchies to reach for when you’re high on THC. Of course, the list could go on forever, but these are safe bets according to the most experienced enthusiasts out there.

#1: Brownies

Few things are hard to beat when you’re stoned like a rich and fudgy brownie. When you’re peak stoned, that first bite into a brownie can be downright euphoric. And after all, there’s a reason why brownies are a go-to recipe when making edibles. Whether you’re making them at home or you’re buying them from a high-end bakery (or just your average grocery store), you really can’t go wrong.

#2: Fried Chicken

Fried chicken hits the spot even when you’re not stoned, but yes, it really does taste better when you’re high. The contrast in textures, between the crunchy breading and moist chicken, can leave you feeling blissed out, while the savory flavor gets your mouth watering. It also doesn’t hurt to enjoy fried chicken with some traditional sides, whether a fluffy buttered biscuit or some homemade macaroni and cheese.

#3: Ben & Jerry’s

What’s more synonymous with stoner culture than Ben & Jerry’s? The brand practically caters directly to cannabis lovers, with plays on words, and flavor combinations that you simply can’t make up without the help of a little THC. If ice cream is what you crave when you’re stoned, make an effort to find these guys, and marvel at the selection of choices you have.

#4: Ramen

The savory taste of ramen just hits different when you have THC in your system. The complexity of flavor, whether low-brow ramen in a packet or high-end ramen at a restaurant, can leave you completely satisfied, and drinking that last remaining broth out of the bowl. Don’t forget the soft-boiled egg to really complete the experience.

#5: Chinese Takeout

Chinese takeout is never a bad idea when you’re high, and don’t feel like making up some concoction in the kitchen. The intensely savory taste of most Chinese dishes can really blow you away when the THC is peaking, with so many textures and smells and colors to delight your stoned senses. Go for a tried-and-true favorite like General Tso’s, or explore something new to excite your high self even more.

#6: Tacos

Tacos are one of the ultimate treats for stoners, with all of those textures, tastes, and toppings that really satisfy on a whole new level. A staple of Californian cuisine, it’s no surprise that they’re particularly popular in sunny CA, which also happens to be one of the stoner capitals of the world.

#7: Pizza

We all know that pizza straight-up slaps when you’re feeling the munchies, and is the perfect remedy for those hunger pangs. And, it doesn’t hurt that you can keep playing your favorite videogames while you simply wait for it to show up at your door. Whether you’re a traditionalist or someone who craves crazy topping combos when you’re stoned, pizza won’t fail you at any time.

#8: Cereal

Sometimes, nothing does the trick like your favorite cereal, slathered in rich and creamy milk. We all have that cereal that brings us back, and activates that nostalgia while letting us indulge in sugary, creamy, and crunchy goodness.

#9: PB & J

Peanut butter and jelly is a timeless classic, with savory peanut and sweet jam flavors being a match made in flavor heaven. It’s also one of the easiest, foolproof munchies to make when you’re in a pinch and need to satisfy your taste buds ASAP. And, let’s be real – when’s the last time you let yourself indulge in such a simple pleasure?

#10: Grilled Cheese

Like PB&J, a grilled cheese can give you everything you’re looking for when the munchies are peaking, with little to no effort, all while hitting the spot with its nostalgic flavor. Go gourmet, or simply stick to the tried-and-true combo of American cheese on white bread and thank us later!

No doubt hemp folks, The munchies hit us all differently – some of us go for sweets, some of us yearn for savory snacks, and some of us crave more nostalgic flavors that enhance that weed-induced euphoria. Whatever it is that you’re craving, these 10 options won’t let you down.