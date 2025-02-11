Green Dragon Strain Review

Among legendary cannabis strains, few hold the mystique and appeal of Green Dragon. Also known as Master Thai’s Green Dragon, MTGD-BX7, or simply MTGD, this strain has built a reputation for its enchanting combination of bold flavors, captivating aromas, and a high that’s both stimulating and immersive.

Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or a newcomer looking to experience a strain with a truly magical essence, Green Dragon is one that delivers an adventure worth embarking on.

Green Dragon Cannabis Strain Basic Profile

Green Dragon is an indica-dominant hybrid created through the crossbreeding of Afghani and Turkish Gummy. This combination results in a strain with a distinctively rich aroma and a complex flavor profile. I ts effects offer a balanced experience, making it ideal for a variety of occasions.

With THC levels ranging from 17%-19% and low CBD levels between 1% and 2%, Green Dragon provides a potent but manageable high. It begins with a cerebral uplift that sparks creativity and mental clarity before smoothly transitioning into a blissful body experience. This gradual shift makes it an adaptable strain, suitable for both social settings and moments of solo enjoyment.

Green Dragon Cannabis Strain Physical Characteristics

Green Dragon is a strain that captivates with its striking visual appeal. The buds are dense and compact, showcasing a vibrant neon green coloration that immediately draws the eye. Bright orange hairs weave through the structure, creating a bold contrast against the lush green tones. The trichome coverage is thick and frosty, giving the nugs a glistening, crystalline finish that hints at their potency.

Beyond its striking appearance, Green Dragon also boasts an impressively resinous texture. Breaking apart a nug reveals its sticky consistency, a testament to its rich terpene content. Whether admired for its structure or prepared for consumption, Green Dragon is undeniably one of the most visually appealing cannabis strains available.

Green Dragon Cannabis Strain Flavor & Aroma

The aroma of Green Dragon is as unique as its name. Upon opening a jar, users are immediately greeted with a distinctive combination of sweet roasted garlic and herbal notes. This unexpected blend creates an inviting and sophisticated scent profile that adds depth to the strain’s sensory experience.

Flavor-wise, Green Dragon offers a rich and intricate palate. Users often detect hints of sage, tar, and mint, giving it a bold and earthy taste. These flavors blend harmoniously, creating a complex yet smooth experience that lingers on the tongue. The exhale introduces a slightly spicy kick, rounding out the overall profile with a satisfying finish. Be it smoked or vaped, Green Dragon delivers a rich and memorable flavor journey.

Green Dragon Strain Effects

Green Dragon provides an experience that unfolds in waves, beginning with a noticeable cerebral uplift. The initial effects are often described as mentally stimulating, promoting heightened awareness and creative thought. This makes it an excellent choice for artistic projects, brainstorming sessions, or deep conversations.

As the high develops, the indica side of Green Dragon begins to shine. A tranquil yet immersive body sensation sets in, offering a feeling of bliss without completely overpowering the mind. The balance between mental stimulation and physical tranquility makes this strain a great choice for both active and relaxed settings.

The effects are long-lasting but not overwhelming, ensuring users can enjoy the experience without an abrupt or heavy comedown. Whether used in social situations or personal relaxation moments, Green Dragon adapts well to various moods and settings.

Growing Green Dragon Cannabis

Cultivating Green Dragon is a rewarding process, as this strain is known for its relatively quick flowering time and dense, resinous buds. With the right approach, growers can achieve a successful harvest rich in potency and flavor.

Step #1: Source High-Quality Seeds or Clones

Starting with reputable seeds or healthy clones is crucial for ensuring strong plant genetics. This step lays the foundation for a successful grow cycle.

Step #2: Choose the Right Growing Medium

Green Dragon thrives in both organic soil and hydroponic setups. Soil enhances terpene production for richer flavor, while hydroponics allows for rapid growth and increased yields.

Step #3: Optimize Your Growing Environment

Maintain temperatures between 70-80°F and humidity levels around 40%-50%. Proper air circulation and ventilation prevent mold while promoting strong plant development.

Step #4: Provide Adequate Lighting

Green Dragon requires 12-16 hours of full-spectrum light during the vegetative stage and a 12/12 light cycle during flowering. LED and HPS lights are excellent choices for maximizing bud production.

Step #5: Prune and Train for Better Yields

Techniques like low-stress training (LST) and regular pruning help optimize light exposure and airflow, leading to even bud development and higher yields.

Step #6: Feed Your Plants Properly

A well-balanced nutrient regimen is key to maximizing Green Dragon’s potential. Nitrogen is essential during vegetative growth, while phosphorus and potassium should be increased during flowering to promote dense, flavorful buds.

Step #7: Harvest and Cure with Care

Green Dragon boasts a relatively swift maturation period, flowering in about 50 days (6-7 weeks). Harvest when trichomes turn cloudy with a slight amber hue, indicating peak THC levels. Drying should take place in a cool, dark area with 50% humidity for 7-10 days. Curing in airtight jars for at least two weeks will enhance the strain’s full flavor and potency.

Green Dragon Strain Pros & Cons

When using this strain, there are some pros & cons to be mindful about.

Pros:

Complex and Unique Flavor: Notes of sage, tar, and mint make for a bold and sophisticated palate.

Balanced Effects: A cerebral boost followed by a blissful body sensation.

Vibrant Visual Appeal: Neon green buds with striking orange hairs and white trichomes.

Quick Flowering Time: Ready for harvest in about 50 days.

Great for Social or Solo Use: Adaptable to various activities and moods.

Cons:

Strong Aroma: The bold scent of roasted garlic and herbs may be difficult to conceal.

Moderate Potency: While effective, the slightly lower THC content may not satisfy those seeking ultra-high THC levels.

Green Dragon: Unleashing the Mystical Power of Tranquil Comfort

Green Dragon is a strain that blends bold flavors, a balanced high, and a visually captivating appearance. Whether used for creative inspiration, engaging conversations, or simply enjoying a moment of tranquility, this strain adapts beautifully to any occasion.

So, what’re you waiting for? Time to let the mystical essence of this strain take you on an unforgettable ride.