HHCO Cannabinoid: FAQs and Information

#1: What is HHC-O?

HHC-O is short for hexahydrocannabinol-O acetate. It’s derived from hexahydrocannabinol, a natural cannabinoid in the seeds and pollen of the hemp plant that acts as a hydrogenated form of THC. HHC-O is essentially a more potent form of HHC.

#2: Is HHC-O A Natural Cannabinoid?

HHC-O is not a naturally occurring cannabinoid, but HHC is. If you’re familiar with the process of making THC-O, you’ll know that hexahydrocannabinol-O acetate is made in the same way. HHC-O is the result of combining hexahydrocannabinol with acetic anhydride to yield a stronger form of its predecessor. Therefore, it’s a partially synthesized cannabinoid.

#3: How Psychoactive is HHC-O?

The reason why HHC-O exists is to act as a more potent form of HHC. In fact, HHC is already known to be quite psychoactive – more psychoactive than delta 8, for reference – but some people find that they have a hard time achieving the full extent of its psychoactive properties. hexahydrocannabinol-O acetate essentially makes these psychoactive properties stable, while increasing the intoxicating effects to make them 1.5x more potent than hexahydrocannabinol.

#4: Does HHC-O Have Any Benefits?

HHC-O is a brand-new innovation on the hemp market and has not yet been studied for its effects. But, given its relationship to HHC, it’s likely that it offers stronger effects for which HHC is known for. These effects may balance mood, nausea, appetite, and physical discomfort levels.

#5: Is HHC-O Similar to Delta 9 THC?

HHC and delta 9 THC are incredibly structurally similar – so similar, in fact, that many regular HHC users swear they feel almost identical to one another. HHC-O was basically designed to be even more similar to delta 9 THC, so that the high is just as potent, as are the other effects.

#6: Is HHC-O as Potent as THC-H, and THC-P?

HHC-O has a noticeable psychoactive effect, but it’s not as potent as THC-O, THC-H, or THC-P. If hexahydrocannabinol-O acetate is about as psychoactive as delta 9 THC, then we can say that it’s likely about 1/3 as intoxicating as THC-O, and about 1/10 as intoxicating as THC-P. Since we don’t yet know how intoxicating THC-H is, we cannot offer a comparison.

#7: How Much HHC-O Should I Take?

We recommend starting out with about 5 to 12 milligrams of HHC-O as a beginner. This will allow you to develop a tolerance. From there, you can increase the serving size you take gradually. Note that Binoid products come with dosing instructions on their labels.

#8: Because HHC-O isn’t Technically THC, is it Legal in All 50 States?

HHC-O has not yet been singled out by any state laws. While it’s federally legal, some states may consider it a “synthetic cannabinoid” which would make it illegal to purchase. If you live in a state that has prohibited the sales of delta 8 products, you may want to assume that hexahydrocannabinol-O acetate is illegal.

#9: What Time of Day is Best to Take HHC-O?

HHC-O can be taken at any time of day. But, be aware that the strong effects can make it difficult to get certain tasks done. We do not recommend taking hexahydrocannabinol-O acetate during working hours. Set aside a few hours when you have nothing to do so that you can sit back and enjoy the cannabinoid’s effects.

#10: What is the Fastest-Acting Form of HHC-O?

If you want to feel the effects of HHC-O within minutes, try inhaling it with a vape. This is the fastest-acting delivery method, as well as the most potent.

#11: What is the Longest-Lasting Form of HHC-O?

If you want to feel the effects of HHC-O for as long as possible, opt for an edible or capsule. Edibles and capsules can remain effective for up to 8 hours. However, the duration of effects depends on how large of a dose you have taken.

#12: Which HHC-O Strain Should I Choose?

At Binoid, we offer numerous HHC-O products that come in a variety of strains. This is because they contain terpene profiles borrowed from breeds of the hemp plant. There are three main types of strains to choose from: