HHCP-O Cannabinoid: Tested and Reviewed

More and more hemp enthusiasts are eager to try the most intoxicating cannabinoids that they can find. Thankfully for them, the hemp industry is responding by developing new methods for delivering. HHCP-O is the newest cannabinoid that’s made specifically to satisfy those who desire an absolutely out-of-this-world high, being a modified form of HHC-P, which is already the most intoxicating cannabinoid in the hemp plant as a whole. Let’s look at HHCP-O more closely now, since there are some things you’ll want to know about it before you try it.

HHCP-O is still pretty rare, so if you haven’t heard of it before, you’re not alone. Still, given what it promises in terms of effects, it’s likely that it’s going to be a lot more available in the coming months. So, read up, because if you’re a heavy-duty cannabinoid connoisseur, it’s likely you’re going to want to get your hands on it ASAP.

What Exactly is HHCP-O?

HHCP-O is Hexahydrocannabiphorol-O Acetate, the semi-synthesized, acetated form of HHC-P (hexahydrocannabiphorol). HHC-P is one of the most intoxicating cannabinoids in the world, being a semi-synthesized form of HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) made to be on par with THC-P (tetrahydrocannabiphorol) in terms of its potent effects.

HHCP-O was actually invented to be a more potent form of HHC-P. This semi-synthesized cannabinoid is produced by taking HHC-P distillate (a pure HHC-P extract) and combining it with an acetate to increase its bioavailability so that it can bind to cannabinoid receptors more efficiently. This is the same process as making THC-O with delta 9 THC.

Adding an acetate to a cannabinoid alters its chemical structure, and this changes the way in which it interacts with CB1 receptors in the brain that create the high we get from THC compounds. What also happens is we end up with a cannabinoid that offers very superior chemical stability, meaning that it’s not as likely to break down when exposed to the environment, and lose its effectiveness as a result. We do want to point out that these processes of altering cannabinoids are not known to make the product dangerous or harmful in any way, and they’re all performed in certified laboratories that follow safe practices.

What Kind of High Can You Expect from HHCP-O?

As you can imagine based on the information above, the high of HHCP-O is extremely potent. That’s simply the result of adding an acetate to what’s a phenomenally strong cannabinoid. The high is more powerful than HHC-P’s by design, with some saying it’s at least 20 times as strong as HHC, from which HHCP-O is ultimately derived. Besides that, the high seems to be extremely euphoric and soothing, as well as much longer-lasting than what we get from other cannabinoids.

Can You Experience Health Benefits from Taking HHCP-O?

HHCP-O is such a new cannabinoid that you’re not going to find any studies about its potential benefits. In fact, even HHC, from which HHCP-O comes from, hasn’t been studied at all for its therapeutic uses. However, we do know that those who have used the cannabinoid have reported similar effects to delta 9 THC, only stronger. This means that the cannabinoid may be helpful when it comes to things like:

Stress/anxiety

Sleep problems

Physical discomfort

Nausea

Poor appetite

Poor focus/concentration

Is HHCP-O Even Legal?

On a state level, cannabinoid laws can get tricky, but HHCP-O is actually completely legal under federal law. That’s because it complies with the 2018 Farm Bill, which states that all hemp products containing a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC are legal. HHCP-O is not delta 9 THC, and so there are no limits regarding how products can be sold. HHCP-O can be sold in any concentration without any restrictions.

One thing to know, however, is that 19 states have banned THC cannabinoids, and so HHCP-O cannot be sold legally in:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Maryland

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

So, if you live in one of these 19 states, unfortunately, you can’t purchase HHCP-O at this time.

Is HHCP-O Actually Safe?

Naturally, when it comes to any new cannabinoid, you’re going to want to make sure it’s safe, and not associated with any serious side effects. Because HHCP-O is an acetated cannabinoid that’s partially made in a lab, some people worry that it brings a higher risk of side effects than natural cannabinoids. But, luckily, acetated cannabinoids are not associated with side effects or risks any more than “regular” cannabinoids like delta 8, delta 9, etc. At the end of the day, cannabinoids are considered nontoxic to the body as they are stored by the endocannabinoid system.

However, taking too much of any psychoactive cannabinoid can cause some generally mild, short-lived but ultimately non-life-threatening side effects, such as:

Dizziness

Grogginess/drowsiness

Anxiety/paranoia

Dry eyes

Dry mouth

Confusion

Lack of physical coordination

Forgetfulness

Increased appetite

Low blood pressure

Where Can You Even Find HHCP-O?

If you’re interested in giving this new, powerful cannabinoid a whirl, then we recommend seeking out a reputable online hemp company, where you’re far less likely to end up with a fake, ineffective, or low-quality product. One brand that does offer HHCP-O in a limited number of formulations is Binoid, and they were one of the first to create HHCP-O vapes. Their products are consistently highly rated, and known for being additive-free, affordable, and sold fresh, all while coming in some magnificent strain choices.

HHCP-O is Going to Rock Your World

HHCP-O is incredibly intoxicating by design, and far more potent than naturally occurring cannabinoids. Basically, this means that it’s not for the faint of heart. However, what we can say is that it’s going to satisfy anyone with a high tolerance thanks to its undeniably powerful effects. And, if you’re ready to invest in some HHCP-O to try for yourself, the good news is that Binoid has got you covered with some really magnificent products made with clean ingredients and lab-tested HHCP-O distillate.