How Cannabis Works With The Endocannabinoid System

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is why hemp-derived compounds like CBD, CBG, CBN, and THC can have noticeable effects when we consume them. Despite being a relatively new discovery, the ECS plays a significant role in how our bodies respond to cannabinoids. It functions alongside other major systems and helps keep our internal environment balanced.

Cannabinoid receptors are found throughout the body, which is why cannabis can influence such a wide range of sensations and responses. The ECS is involved in everyday processes like mood, sleep cycles, and appetite, as well as more complex systems that maintain overall balance.

The Three Main Components of the Endocannabinoid System

The ECS was first identified in 1992, helping explain why cannabinoids affect us the way they do. It’s made up of three key elements: cannabinoid receptors, endocannabinoids, and metabolic enzymes.

1. Cannabinoid Receptors

Cannabinoid receptors act as connection points for cannabinoids, allowing them to influence specific systems in the body. The two primary receptors are CB1, which are found mainly in the brain and central nervous system, and CB2, which are located throughout the body in various tissues and linked to immune function.

Both plant-derived cannabinoids (phytocannabinoids) and cannabinoids produced by the body (endocannabinoids) can interact with these receptors. Different cannabinoids have different levels of attraction to CB1 and CB2, leading to unique effects.

2. Endocannabinoids

While phytocannabinoids like CBD and THC get most of the attention, our bodies naturally produce their own cannabinoids called endocannabinoids. The two most studied are 2-Arachidonylglycerol (2-AG) and anandamide.

2-AG interacts with both CB1 and CB2 receptors and has been observed in contexts ranging from appetite signals to nervous system responses.

Anandamide also works with both CB1 and CB2, and can influence other receptors like TRPV1 and TRPV2, which are tied to temperature, sensory perception, and other functions.

Endocannabinoid production can change over time, and researchers continue to study how lifestyle, environment, and plant cannabinoids might influence these levels.

3. Metabolic Enzymes

Metabolic enzymes break down endocannabinoids after they’ve done their work. One example is FAAH (fatty acid amide hydrolase), which helps process anandamide. Enzymes help ensure that endocannabinoid activity stays in balance.

Why This Matters for Cannabis Users

Understanding the ECS gives insight into why cannabis-derived compounds feel different from one another and why everyone’s experience is unique. The interaction between cannabinoids and the ECS is about more than one single effect—it’s a dynamic process that depends on the type of cannabinoid, the receptors it binds to, and the way your body responds.

Whether you choose CBD for a non-intoxicating experience, THC for a stronger effect, or explore other cannabinoids like CBG and CBN, you’re engaging with this system each time you use hemp or cannabis products.

