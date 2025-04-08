How to Buy THC Online for 4/20 and Get It Shipped to You

The world of cannabis is evolving fast, and nowadays, when we think of “THC”, we could be referring to a number of different cannabinoids in the plant that each promise their own one-of-a-kind, uniquely gratifying high. And, at Binoid, we’ve all of the in-demand, federally legal THC cannabinoids so that you can see for yourself what each one has to offer. With 4/20 coming soon, it’s a good time to start preparing by stocking up on the different THC-based products you want to incorporate into your holiday.

Know Your THC Compound of Choice

First off, you’ll need to consider which THC compound is going to give you the best 4/20 high based on what it is that you’re looking for. It’s important not to underestimate just how different each of these compounds is from the others in terms of what the high feels like and how strong it is.

Delta 8 THC: Delta 8 is 70% as potent as delta 9, known for its clear-minded high that has a pronounced mellowing effect on body and mind

THCA: THCA is the raw, non-psychoactive form of THC found in fresh cannabis. When heated, it converts into delta 9 THC, delivering powerful effects. In its active form (as in vapes or flower), THCA offers a clean, potent high that closely mirrors traditional cannabis.

: THCA: THCA is the raw, non-psychoactive form of THC found in fresh cannabis. When heated, it converts into delta 9 THC, delivering powerful effects. In its active form (as in vapes or flower), THCA offers a clean, potent high that closely mirrors traditional cannabis. Delta 10 THC: Also 70% as potent as delta 9, delta 10 THC is a more uplifting, motivating cannabinoid that’s great for daytime

Federally Compliant Delta 9 THC: We carry a selection of delta 9 edibles that contain the legally permitted 0.3% delta 9 THC by dry weight, with generous milligram strengths that give you the psychoactive effects that you know and love.

THC-P: THC-P is the most potent THC compound, with a high about 10 x as strong as delta 9 THC, and plenty of euphoria to bring you into a state of pure bliss

THCV: THCV is the mildest THC compound, offering more of a gentle, uplifting buzz

HHC/HHC-O: HHC and its 1.5x more potent form, HHC-O, behave in a way that’s extraordinarily similar to delta 9 THC

Think About the Delivery Method You Want

Once you’ve selected your cannabinoid, time to choose the delivery method/product type. It’s important to know ahead of time what each delivery method is capable of, because each one can dramatically affect the duration of the high, how strongly you feel the high and other factors.

Vapes: Our vapes come in both vape cart and disposable vape form, while containing 100% pure hemp vape oils that are free of any additives. Vaping a THC compound lets you feel the effects in minutes, with a potent high that lasts for a couple of hours.

Tinctures: Tinctures are absorbed sublingually (under the tongue), with a high that usually kicks in around 45 minutes after it’s administered, and, lasts for around 4-6 hours with a moderate to high potency level.

Gummies/Capsules: Ingestible products like gummies and capsules can take up to about 2 hours before the high finally kicks in, but the high can also last for up to 8 hours while producing a stronger body high than other product types.

Dabs: Dabs are ultra-potent concentrates that are best for experienced THC users, which are “dabbed” or flash-vaporized using a dabbing device at high temperatures.

Pick Out an Extra-Special Strain

4/20 is all about making our regular THC ritual extra special, right? So, it’s time to choose that strain you’ve been dying to try. Most of Binod’s THC products come in a generous choice of strains, ranging from top-selling cultivars to incredibly rare, premium options. Make sure to really read up on each strain that’s available to know that you’re selecting the one that is going to provide the exact effects you’re going for, whether that be an intense couchlock experience, eruptive fits of giggles or a completely blissed out state of mind.

Look for Third-Party Lab Reports

Of course, you should never buy any hemp product without first checking out the third-party lab reports. Whenever you buy THC online, you must look on the company’s website to find these lab reports, which prove that the company has their hemp tested by a state-authorized third-party facility, for legal compliance, purity, potency and other important aspects that affect the quality of the product. All hemp companies must lab-test their products, so if a company doesn’t make their lab reports easy to access on their website, that’s a big red flag.

Check the Reviews

Never buy a THC product without first looking at the reviews. Just like above, if a company doesn’t make reviews available on their website, stay away. Make sure that you’re buying a product that customers speak highly of, since this is the best way to have an idea as to whether or not you’ll be satisfied with your purchase.

