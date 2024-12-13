How To Properly Store Mushroom Grow Bags

Mushroom bags have made it possible for just about any mushroom enthusiast to grow their own legally and like a pro, without having to do endure tons of labor and time for a successful harvest. These super straightforward grow kits may look unassuming, but they’re crafted according to very specific standards to ensure that your favorite mushroom variety can thrive, and even offer a generous yield that you can enjoy as the fruits of your labor.

However, how you store your mushroom bag can make or break your success. There are right and wrong ways to store your mushroom bags before, during, and after cultivation, so let’s cover everything you need to know about storing those bags properly.

How Mushroom Bags Work

First, let’s go over what a mushroom bag is. At first glimpse, it just looks like a bag of dirt. But, it’s far more complex than that. A mushroom bag is a large polypropylene bag, as the material is sterile. It’s gusseted, which means it’s folded in a way that keeps its contents secure. It’s also capable of withstanding high temperatures, and features a filter that allows proper airflow inside, while keeping out contaminants.

Mushroom bags are filled with substrate – a growing medium that can be made from various materials, which is rich in nutrients in order to keep your mushrooms well-fed. The substrate is inoculated with either mushroom spores or liquid cultures, both through a sterile syringe, and this initiates the growing process. Now, some bags require that you buy the mushroom syringes separately and do the inoculation yourself. Then, you can find spawn bags, which are pre-inoculated, and ready for cultivation.

Storing Your Mushroom Bag Before Cultivation

Now, we will be covering how to store your mushrooms before you begin cultivation – in other words, when you buy your bag but aren’t ready to actually inoculate the substrate with mushrooms, yet.

Actual mushroom bags don’t really require special storage – the organic material inside is substrate, which will last just fine for several months as long as the environment isn’t too dry or too moist, and fortunately, the average indoor household environment adheres to that. But, if you’re using a spawn bag, which already has mushroom mycelium growing on it, you will need to store it for no more than a few months prior to cultivation. Take note too, you can expect a delayed cultivation process, in which it can take up to a few days for any progress to occur. We strongly recommend refrigerating it if you’re not going to use it within a few days, as that will greatly preserve the contents.

Storing Your Mushroom Bag During Cultivation

So, what about when the cultivation process begins? Essentially, how do you store your mushroom bag to ensure that you have a good yield? Keep in mind that each mushroom variety is different, and so, has slightly different needs in terms of things like light, temperature, and humidity. Now, the good news is, all of that info should be provided for you in the instructions that come with the bag.

Here’s where things get a bit trickier, of course, because if the environmental conditions aren’t right, your mushrooms won’t thrive. But, in general, mushrooms prefer a temperature around 65 degrees Fahrenheit, give or take, which is pretty easy to maintain in a room, since it’s just below room temp. Remember, several varieties are perfectly fine in 65°F to 75°F. In fact, this happens to be the range of temperatures that most homes are already set at consistently throughout the day and night.

Humidity is also a major factor, as we know that mushrooms generally prefer a humid environment – something that isn’t common in homes, unlike the temp aspect. The ideal humidity is 85% to 95%, and again, it can vary between different varieties of mushrooms, as indicated in your instructions. A hygrometer is a great way to ensure that the humidity is just right, as it reads humidity levels accurately. And, of course, you can buy a humidifier and set it at a specific adjustment level, so that the humidity is as it should be. If you’re going to be using a humidifier, make sure you’re using only distilled water, to avoid contamination. And, clean it regularly, as mildew can easily develop inside the humidifier, and contaminate your mushrooms as well as your home overall.

Light is a trickier variable, since some people argue that total darkness is ideal, and others say that indirect light is required for mushrooms to grow to their full potential. Once again, in this case, we suggest referring to the directions that come with your mushroom bag.

There are a few other things that make a huge difference:

Airflow is crucial, as a well-ventilated area helps to avoid the buildup of carbon dioxide which will prevent proper growth. You also need a contaminant-free area that’s free of pests, mold, and other potential problem-causers. Lastly, make sure that your mushroom bag is kept out of reach of children and pets, as mushrooms (and substrates) can be toxic to them.

Storing Your Mushroom Bag After Cultivation

Yes, you can reuse a mushroom bag after harvesting your first yield. Remove the substrate and discard it, and wipe the bag thoroughly with alcohol, both inside and outside, to prevent any contamination. Then, fill it with new substrate, inoculate, and you’re ready to begin the fun process of growing mushrooms all over again.

Bottom Line: Proper Shroom Storage Means More Success!

As you can see, how you store your mushroom bag before, during, and after cultivation can really make or break your ability to grow mushrooms – not to mention put your mushrooms at risk of serious contamination. Luckily, storing your bags properly is actually quite simple, as long as you’re able to maintain control of your general indoor conditions. At Binoid, our mushroom bags come with clear directions for storing so that you’ll know exactly what you need to do to end up with healthy mushrooms ready for harvest.