How To Remedy 7-Hydroxy Ohms Side Effects: Best Methods

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) has gained popularity for its potential benefits. And in fact, one of the most potent alkaloids in kratom is 7-hydroxy Mitragynine – a compound that contributes significantly to the plant’s effects. While many people use kratom for its positive attributes, it’s essential to understand that 7-hydroxy kratom also comes with potential side effects.

Side Effects of 7-Hydroxy Kratom

Keep in mind, research into 7-OH-mitragynine is still in its early stages, but ongoing studies aim to better understand its effects, safety profile, and potential therapeutic applications.

Side Effect #1: Nausea and Vomiting

One of the most common side effects reported by users of 7-hydroxy kratom is nausea, which can sometimes be severe enough to induce vomiting. This reaction often occurs when kratom is consumed in high doses or by those new to the substance. The body’s response can be attributed to the compound’s interaction with the gastrointestinal system, as it can irritate the stomach lining and disrupt normal digestive processes.

To minimize the risk of nausea, it’s advisable to start with a low dose and gradually increase it as your body adjusts. Taking kratom on a full stomach or with food can also help reduce the likelihood of experiencing this side effect.

Side Effect #2: Constipation

Constipation is another frequently reported side effect of 7-hydroxy kratom. Like many opioids, kratom’s alkaloids can slow down the digestive tract, leading to difficulty in passing stools. Regular use can exacerbate this issue, potentially causing discomfort, bloating, and abdominal pain.

To combat constipation, users should stay hydrated, consume a high-fiber diet, and consider taking a stool softener if necessary. Balancing kratom intake with dietary adjustments can help mitigate this uncomfortable side effect.

Side Effect #3: Dizziness and Lightheadedness

Dizziness and lightheadedness are common, especially among new users or when higher doses are consumed. 7-hydroxy kratom affects the central nervous system, which can cause a drop in blood pressure, leading to feelings of dizziness. This effect can be particularly pronounced when standing up too quickly or engaging in physical activity after consumption.

Staying hydrated and avoiding abrupt changes in posture can help reduce these symptoms. Starting with a smaller dose and gradually increasing it as your tolerance builds can also minimize the risk of dizziness.

Side Effect #4: Sedation and Drowsiness

While 7-hydroxy kratom is known for its energy-boosting properties at lower doses, higher doses can lead to sedation and drowsiness. This effect can be beneficial for those seeking to relax or improve sleep quality but may be problematic if consumed during the day or before activities requiring alertness, such as driving or operating heavy machinery.

Sedation can impair judgment and slow reaction times, increasing the risk of accidents. Users should be mindful of their dosage and avoid taking kratom when they need to remain focused and awake.

Side Effect #5: Dependency and Withdrawal Symptoms

One of the more serious concerns associated with 7-hydroxy kratom is the risk of dependency. The alkaloid interacts with the brain’s opioid receptors, which, over time, can lead to physical and psychological dependence. Regular use of kratom, especially in high doses, can result in the body developing a tolerance, requiring more of the substance to achieve the desired effects.

Withdrawal symptoms can include irritability, muscle aches, insomnia, anxiety, and cravings. To reduce the risk of dependency, it’s crucial to use kratom responsibly, ideally with breaks in between periods of use to prevent the body from developing a reliance on the substance.

Side Effect #6: Dry Mouth

Dry mouth, also known as cottonmouth, is a common side effect of 7-hydroxy kratom. This occurs because the alkaloids in kratom can reduce saliva production, leading to an uncomfortably dry sensation in the mouth. While not a severe side effect, it can be annoying, especially during prolonged use.

Staying hydrated and chewing sugar-free gum can help alleviate dry mouth symptoms. Ensuring you drink plenty of water before and after kratom use can also keep this side effect at bay.

Side Effect #7: Increased Heart Rate

7-hydroxy kratom can cause an increase in heart rate, particularly at higher doses. This can result in palpitations, anxiety, or an overall feeling of being overstimulated. Those with pre-existing heart conditions should be particularly cautious, as kratom’s stimulating effects could exacerbate cardiovascular issues.

To minimize this risk, users should avoid mixing kratom with other stimulants such as caffeine or energy drinks. Monitoring dosage levels and starting slow is essential for managing the potential impact on heart rate.

Side Effect #8: Sweating and Flushing

Excessive sweating and flushing are other possible side effects of 7-hydroxy kratom. These symptoms can occur due to the body’s response to the compound’s impact on the central nervous system, which can influence body temperature regulation.

While these effects are generally mild, they can be uncomfortable, especially in social situations. Dressing in lightweight clothing and staying in cool environments can help manage these symptoms.

Side Effect #9: Liver Toxicity (Rare but Severe)

Although rare, there have been reports suggesting that prolonged and heavy use of kratom, including strains high in 7-hydroxy Mitragynine, may contribute to liver toxicity. Symptoms can include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, fatigue, and abdominal pain.

Liver toxicity is more likely in individuals who use high doses over an extended period or those with pre-existing liver conditions. It’s essential for users to monitor their kratom intake and be aware of any changes in their health, seeking medical advice if they notice symptoms related to liver function.

Side Effect #10: Hallucinations and Delusions

In rare cases, high doses of 7-hydroxy kratom can lead to hallucinations and delusions. These psychological effects occur due to the potent impact of the alkaloid on the brain, which can disrupt normal cognitive processes and perception.

This side effect is most common among individuals who use extremely high doses or those who mix kratom with other substances that alter mental states. To avoid this, users should stick to recommended doses and avoid combining kratom with other psychoactive substances.

7-Hydroxy Kratom: There are Side Effects But They Can Be Mitigated

While 7-hydroxy kratom offers numerous potential benefits, it’s crucial to be aware of the possible side effects associated with its use. Hence, responsible use is key to minimizing these adverse effects. And if you experience severe or persistent side effects, consult a healthcare professional to ensure safe and informed use of kratom. Understanding the risks and benefits can help you make the most of this natural remedy while minimizing the potential downsides.