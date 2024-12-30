Kratom Dosage: How Much Should You Take?

Kratom is a substance made up solely of the dried, ground up leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia, and a relative of the coffee family. Kratom, it seems, is taking the world by storm, by offering an all-natural product that delivers loads of powerful and satisfying effects to the mind & body.

And, with kratom products emerging everywhere at the moment, we have to offer a dosing guide, since how much you take has everything to do with how you’ll feel, how effective the experience will be, and whether or not you are likely to experience any possible side effects.

What Influences How Much Kratom You Should Take?

Before we get into suggested dosage guidelines for kratom, first we want to mention that ultimately, the amount of kratom that’s right for you, depends on several different variables. Let’s elaborate.

Influencer #1: Your Kratom Tolerance

One thing that we know is that each person’s tolerance and sensitivity is unique. We also know that those who are totally new to kratom’s effects likely have a very low general tolerance. Basically, this means that an extremely low dose may feel potent in your system. If you’re a seasoned kratom user, however, you may find that you already have something of a tolerance to its effects that allows you to take a higher dosage.

Body weight and individual metabolism can affect how kratom is processed in the body. Generally, individuals with a higher body weight may require a larger dose, but this is not a hard and fast rule.

Influencer #2: What You Want Out of Your Experience

Interestingly, kratom’s effects can differ depending on how much you take. Lower doses can be more stimulating, with higher doses being more sedating. On top of that, different strains and veins produce different effects, so how much you want to dose has a lot to do with the precise effects you’re looking for. For example, red vein kratom is very potent compared to white vein kratom, which can influence how much you’ll want to consume at one time.

Influencer #3: The Overall Kratom Quality and Potency

Yes, the quality and potency of kratom can vary greatly depending on where and how it was sourced. Potency can affect how much should be taken to achieve the desired effects. Also, since kratom can be ingested in various ways such as capsules, powder, tea, or chewing the leaves, the method of consumption can affect absorption and potency.

Why Do You Need to Properly Dose with Kratom?

One other thing we need to point out, and then we can dive into the proper dosage for kratom by product type/delivery method, is dosing properly with kratom and the importance of it.

Reason #1: Effectiveness

Different doses of kratom can produce varying effects:

Lower doses tend to produce more stimulating effects.

Higher doses are associated with sedative and analgesic properties.

Proper dosing ensures that you achieve the desired effect.

Reason #2: Safety

Kratom can have side effects, especially at higher doses. These can include nausea, vomiting, constipation, dizziness, and drowsiness. Proper dosing helps minimize these side effects.

Reason #3: Tolerance and Dependence

Regular use of kratom, especially in large doses, can lead to tolerance, meaning you need more of the substance to achieve the same effects. This can also lead to physical dependence, where your body becomes used to the presence of kratom and you experience withdrawal symptoms without it. Proper dosing can help manage and prevent tolerance and dependence.

Reason #4: Individual Differences

People react differently to kratom based on factors like body weight, metabolism, and individual sensitivity. You see, what works for one person might not work for another, so finding the right dose for you is crucial.

Reason #5: Avoiding Harmful Interactions

Kratom can interact with other substances, including prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and alcohol. Proper dosing is part of using kratom safely, especially if you are taking other substances.

What is the Proper Dosage for Kratom Then?

Fortunately, we have a good idea of standard dosage guidelines for using different kratom in its various forms. Keep in mind though one again:

Low Doses (Stimulant-like Effects):

At lower doses, typically less than 5 grams, kratom often produces stimulant-like effects.

Users may feel increased energy, sociability, and alertness rather than sedation.

These effects are similar to mild caffeine stimulation.

Higher Doses (Opioid-like Effects):

At higher doses, usually 5-15 grams, kratom can produce effects similar to opioid painkillers.

Users may experience pain relief, drowsiness, a sense of calm and euphoria.

These effects are similar to those produced by low doses of opioids.

Kratom powder is basically the pure form of kratom, without any added ingredients. It’s usually blended into liquids like teas, coffees, or smoothies. It comes in all kinds of strains as well as different veins. Here’s our suggested dosing guide for kratom powder, based on general dosing guidelines throughout the industry.

Microdose: Up to 2 grams

Low Dose: 2-6 grams

Moderate Dose: 7-8 grams

High Dose: More than 8 grams

Kratom capsules are simply products consisting of encapsulated kratom powder, and rarely additives. Because they’re consumed in the same way, the dosage guidelines remain the same, as seen below.

Microdose: Up to 2 grams

Low Dose: 2-6 grams

Moderate Dose: 7-8 grams

High Dose: More than 8 grams

Kratom beverages are bottled drinks infused with kratom powder, and they’re diluted with other ingredients while generally containing a single serving of kratom. Kratom beverages come in various milligram strengths, but the same general dosing rules apply.

Microdose: Up to 2 grams

Low Dose: 2-6 grams

Moderate Dose: 7-8 grams

High Dose: More than 8 grams

Also known as kratom shots, kratom extract liquid is a liquid emulsion of kratom, which is highly concentrated to provide a strong dose all at once. It can also be taken in smaller portions, one at a time, if you don’t want a heavy serving of kratom, which can produce extremely strong effects. Either way, the dosing guidelines according to this product type are the same as always, but keep in mind that an extract of kratom can feel more potent in the system because it absorbs more quickly than other products.

Microdose: Up to 2 grams

Low Dose: 2-6 grams

Moderate Dose: 7-8 grams

High Dose: More than 8 grams

Now, we have kratom edibles, like gummies, which are ingested rather than consumed like a beverage. The effects are therefore a bit milder, and they last a lot longer. Either way, the dosing guidelines for kratom edibles are the same, as all kratom products follow the same overall dosing guidelines.

Microdose: Up to 2 grams

Low Dose: 2-6 grams

Moderate Dose: 7-8 grams

High Dose: More than 8 grams

Kratom gels are topical solutions meant to be applied to affected areas of the body, rather than consumed orally. These products are unique, because they aren’t consumed according to standard dosing guidelines. Instead, the goal is to cover the affected area with a thin layer of the gel, and massage it into the skin to absorb. This way, you can be more lenient with how much you use.

Finding the Right Kratom Dosage Can Go a Long Way in Terms of Having an Awesome Experience!

When it comes to dosing out kratom, a single gram can make a huge difference in terms of how you experience the properties of this natural plant derivative. Because of that, we urge you to follow dosing directions on product labels, and also remember this guide to take the right amount for your needs, for an experience that’s both safe and effective. Overall, when taken as directed, kratom can offer all kinds of potential positive effects that make it extremely worthwhile.