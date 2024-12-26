Kratom Drinks: Uses, Pros and Cons Guide

Kratom has definitely made its mark on the natural market, offering loads of valuable effects through its alkaloids, which contain lots of properties people find to be beneficial. And, while kratom comes in all kinds of product forms, one thing we’ve seen is that kratom beverages are particularly popular – and why not? They’re easy to take, they’re refreshing, and they offer a super bioavailable way to experience kratom’s effects on demand. Let’s take a closer look at kratom drinks for those who are new to the idea.

What is Kratom?

Kratom is a substance made up solely of the dried, ground up leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia, and a relative of the coffee family. Its leaves have been used regionally for therapeutic uses for centuries, but it’s only recently come to the U.S. market.

Because kratom is so new to the market, not a lot of clinical studies have been done to show us what it’s capable of. We know that it’s rich in alkaloids associated with our physical and mental wellbeing, however. Kratom is generally associated with analgesic, anxiolytic, and stimulating effects, and it’s commonly compared to an opioid due to the receptors that it interacts with in the brain. The exact effects for which you get from a kratom product depend on the product type, the dosage, the strain, and the vein (the color of the leaf vein, which determines how mature the leaf is).

Kratom is also intoxicating, if consumed in a high enough dose. People compare the high to that of morphine, and again, depending on the type of kratom product you take and the dosage you consume, the high can be more stimulating or more sedating.

Furthermore, kratom comes in different veins, which refer to the color of the vein that runs along the leaf of the plant. The color depends on how mature the leaves were at the time of harvest.

Maybe even more surprising, is the color of the vein, which can have a huge impact on the effects that you will experience, since the alkaloids develop at different rates during the maturing process:

Green Kratom: Green kratom is the most soothing of all the kratom veins, and it’s often taken at nighttime as it can have some sedating qualities. Green is also the mildest form of kratom, so the intoxicating qualities will be the most mellow. It’s a good choice for beginners, and seems to have the least analgesic qualities, which is something to keep in mind.

White Kratom: White vein kratom is more potent than green kratom , and more uplifting in terms of how it can influence our mood. It can give you a bit more of a boost, and it’s great for enjoying during the daytime.

Red Kratom: Red is the most potent strain of all, as it’s the most mature. It’s the most common go-to for physical discomfort, and has the strongest intoxicating qualities, so it may not be the most beginner-friendly.

Gold Kratom: Then, there’s gold kratom, which is a blend of 2 or more of the veins above. Gold kratom does not have one specific blend of ratio to it, so each company’s gold kratom can be completely unique.

What are Kratom Drinks?

Now, it’s time to go over kratom drinks, which’ve taken over the market in the last couple of years. There are actually two kinds of drinks we’re going to cover:

Your typical infused beverage, like a seltzer or a tea, which contains kratom extract.

Liquid shots, which’re concentrated, liquefied kratom products that you “shoot back”, for a much stronger potency and faster onset time.

All of these kratom products are infused with kratom powder or liquid extract, and even contain flavoring agents as well – not to mention, of course, water.

To better break them down:

Kratom Tea: This is prepared by brewing the leaves or leaf powder of the kratom tree. It’s a common way to consume kratom, similar to brewing a cup of tea. People often add sweeteners like honey or sugar to mask the bitter taste.

Kratom Juice: Some people mix kratom powder with fruit juice to improve the taste. Popular choices are orange juice, pineapple juice, or lemonade.

Kratom Smoothies: Kratom powder can be blended into smoothies, which not only masks the taste but also allows for a more palatable texture.

Kratom Shots: These are concentrated forms of kratom , often sold in small bottles similar to energy shots. They can be quite potent.

Kratom Mix Drinks: Kratom can be mixed with other ingredients to create various drinks. People might mix it with things like milk, almond milk, or other non-alcoholic beverages.

Kratom Soda and Seltzer: This is part of a growing trend of kratom-infused beverages and products, providing an alternative way for people to consume kratom. It’s simply a carbonated beverage infused with kratom extract.

Kratom drinks are extremely bioavailable, and they’re actually the strongest products on the market. This is because kratom is water-soluble, so drinking it allows it to absorb into the cells very easily. This means that with high-strength products, you actually need to be cautious of how many grams you’re consuming, since they can feel extra-strong.

What are the Pros & Cons of Kratom Drinks/Beverages?

Now that you know what kratom drinks are, let’s go over some of their pros & cons. Keep in mind though, the effects of kratom in this form can still vary greatly depending on the dosage and the strain of kratom used.

Pros:

Kratom drinks are easy to take, since they’re portable, and can be sipped down easily.

Kratom drinks don’t make a mess, since there’s nothing to measure out, like powder.

Kratom drinks are tasty and refreshing, which adds to their appeal, and can mask the taste of kratom.

Kratom drinks come in all sorts of flavors and concentrations.

Kratom drinks offer fast and powerful effects.

Cons:

Kratom drinks can be too potent for some individuals, depending on how concentrated they are.

Kratom drinks are more likely to contain unwanted additives compared to other types of kratom products, so check those ingredients!

Kratom drinks may be too sweet for some people, since many of them contain sweetener.

Kratom drinks may not offer the longest-lasting effects out of any product type.

Take Your Pick of Delicious Kratom Drinks!

