The Uses of Kratom Extract: Pros and Cons Guide

Kratom has been immensely popular over the last several years, and the market keeps growing to introduce us to new ways to experience its properties. Besides the fact that there are all types of kratom strains to choose from, you can also explore different product types, each one offering distinctive benefits over the others. Today, we’re going to zero in on a particularly popular type of kratom product, which is kratom extract.

What is Kratom?

Kratom is a substance made up solely of the dried, ground up leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia, and a relative of the coffee family. Its leaves have been used regionally for therapeutic uses for centuries, but it’s only recently come to the US market.

Because kratom is so new to the market, not a lot of clinical studies have been done to show us what it’s capable of. We know that it’s rich in alkaloids associated with our physical and mental wellbeing, however. Kratom is generally associated with analgesic, anxiolytic, and stimulating effects, and it’s commonly compared to an opioid due to the receptors that it interacts with in the brain. Those direct effects for which you receive from a kratom product depend on the delivery, the dosage, the strain, and the vein (the color of the leaf vein, which determines how mature the leaf is).

Kratom is also intoxicating, if consumed in a high enough dose. People compare the high to that of morphine, and again, depending on the type of kratom product you take and the dosage you consume, the high can be more stimulating or more sedating.

Further, kratom comes in different veins, which refer to the color of the vein that runs along the leaf of the plant. The color depends on how mature the leaves were at the time of harvest.

Perhaps even more surprising, is the color of the vein, which can have a huge impact on the effects that you will experience, since the alkaloids develop at different rates during the maturing process:

Green Kratom: Green kratom is the most soothing of all the kratom veins, and it’s often taken at nighttime as it can have some sedating qualities. Green is also the mildest form of kratom, so the intoxicating qualities will be the most mellow. It’s a good choice for beginners, and seems to have the least analgesic qualities, which is something to keep in mind.

White Kratom: White vein kratom is more potent than green kratom , and more uplifting in terms of how it can influence our mood. It can give you a bit more of a boost, and it’s great for enjoying during the daytime.

Red Kratom: Red is the most potent strain of all, as it’s the most mature. It’s the most common go-to for physical discomfort, and has the strongest intoxicating qualities, so it may not be the most beginner-friendly.

Gold Kratom: Then, there’s gold kratom, which is a blend of 2 or more of the veins above. Gold kratom does not have one specific blend of ratio to it, so each company’s gold kratom can be totally different.

What are Kratom Extracts?

Kratom extracts are liquid kratom products that’re extremely concentrated, and so, are meant for those seeking out the strongest form of effects possible, as quickly as possible. They are almost always taken as a drink – more specifically, like a shot, since they come in small portions meant to be shot back all at once. They are available in various strengths, strains, and flavors, and typically contain sweetener to make them more palatable.

Kratom extracts are water-soluble, and so they absorb readily into the body, which is why they’re so potent and bioavailable. This does mean that if you are someone who has a low tolerance to the effects of kratom, you might want to go with half of a kratom shot – or a different product type altogether, since kratom extracts are really geared toward experienced users looking for a very, very strong kratom experience.

How are Kratom Extracts Infused into Shots?

Kratom extracts are infused into shots through a process that typically involves several steps:

Extraction of Alkaloids : The active components in kratom, primarily Mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, are extracted from the kratom leaves. This is usually done using a solvent like ethanol, water, or a mixture of both. The leaves are soaked in the solvent, which helps in dissolving the alkaloids. Concentration : After the extraction process, the liquid is concentrated to increase the potency of the extract. This can be achieved by evaporating some of the solvent, often under low heat or a vacuum to prevent degradation of the alkaloids Purification : The concentrated extract may undergo additional purification steps to remove impurities and other plant materials. This step is essential to ensure the quality and consistency of the kratom extract. Infusion into Liquid Shots : Once the kratom extract is ready, it is mixed with a liquid base to create a shot. This liquid base can vary; some manufacturers use water, others might use a combination of water and other ingredients like flavorings, sweeteners, or stabilizers to enhance the taste and shelf-life of the product. Quality Control and Testing: Throughout the process, quality control measures are taken to ensure the safety and consistency of the kratom shots. This can include testing the potency of the extract, checking for contaminants, and ensuring that the final product meets legal and health standards. Packaging : The final product is then bottled or packaged into single-serving shots. These are usually sealed to maintain freshness and prevent contamination.

What are the Pros & Cons of Kratom Extracts?

Since you have a better idea of what kratom extracts are, let’s cover some of their pros & cons. Remember though, the effects of kratom in this form can still vary, depending on the dosage and the strain of kratom used.

Pros:

Kratom extracts are extremely strong, which is great if you want a potent kratom experience.

Kratom extracts act very quickly compared to other products, for a fast onset time.

Kratom extracts are flavored, to make drinking them more enjoyable.

Kratom extracts are less diluted than other products, so you won’t be consuming filler ingredients as much.

Kratom extracts are very portable, as they’re easy to consume anywhere, and come in small bottles that can fit into a bag easily.

Cons:

Kratom extracts can be too powerful for some people, as they are very concentrated, and can hit you hard and fast.

Kratom extracts may contain ingredients that don’t agree with you, like certain sweeteners or flavoring agents.

Kratom Extracts: Max Potency and Beyond!

Kratom extracts can give you the most powerful kratom experience yet, so that you can enjoy the effects on a whole new level. And, there are all kinds of options to choose from, so you can find the right strain, strength, and flavor for your needs, especially here at Binoid.