The Pros and Cons of Kratom Gummies Guide

Kratom has only recently exploded on the US market, despite the fact that it’s been used throughout Southeast Asia for centuries, at least. This alkaloid-rich leaf has become a staple of the natural market, thanks to its many positive effects that are powerful, reliable, and totally unique. While kratom comes in various product forms, one of the newer options is kratom gummies. And today, we’re going to talk about what kratom gummies are, so you can decide whether they’re the right product for you.

What is Kratom?

Kratom is a substance made up solely of the dried, ground up leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia, and a relative of the coffee family. Its leaves have been used regionally for therapeutic uses for centuries, but it’s only recently come to the US market.

Because kratom is so new to the market, not a lot of clinical studies have been done to show us what it’s capable of. We know that it’s rich in alkaloids associated with our physical and mental wellbeing, however. Kratom is generally associated with analgesic, anxiolytic, and stimulating effects, and it’s commonly compared to an opioid due to the receptors that it interacts with in the brain. The exact effects that you get from a kratom product depend on the product type, the dosage, the strain, and the vein (the color of the leaf vein, which determines how mature the leaf is).

Kratom is also intoxicating, if consumed in a high enough dose. People compare the high to that of morphine, and again, depending on the type of kratom product you take and the dosage you consume, the high can be more stimulating or more sedating.

Not only that, but kratom comes in different veins (refers) to the color of the vein that runs along the leaf of the plant. The color depends on how mature the leaves were at the time of harvest.

Perhaps a bit more surprising, is the color of the vein, which can have a huge impact on the effects that you will experience, since the alkaloids develop at different rates during the maturing process:

Green Kratom: Green kratom is the most soothing of all the kratom veins, and it’s often taken at nighttime as it can have some sedating qualities. Green is also the mildest form of kratom, so the intoxicating qualities will be the most mellow. It’s a good choice for newbies, and seems to have the least analgesic qualities, which is something to keep in mind.

White Kratom: White vein kratom is more potent than green kratom , and more uplifting in terms of how it can influence our mood. It can give you a bit more of a boost, and it’s great for enjoying during the daytime.

Red Kratom: Red is the most potent strain of all, as it’s the most mature. It’s the most common go-to for physical discomfort, and has the strongest intoxicating qualities, so it may not be the most beginner-friendly.

Gold Kratom: Then, there’s gold kratom, which is a blend of 2 or more of the veins above. Gold kratom does not have one specific blend of ratio to it, so each company’s gold kratom can be completely unique.

What are Kratom Gummies?

Now, let’s dive into kratom gummies, which are the newest product to hit the market, and already a huge success. Kratom gummies simply contain kratom powder or extract in a specific milligram strength (2-7g, usually), and they’re very easy to take. Each gummy contains an equal amount of kratom, so you can maintain a consistent routine without having to measure anything out or count out each piece carefully.

Available in various flavors, kratom gummies are formulated with different ingredients, but ultimately, they all behave in the same way. Basically, they allow us to ingest kratom, and that offers a slower onset time than drinking it, while the effects can also last for a few hours longer than other methods. You might find that gummies are just a little bit less potent than other types of products as well, but that is going to depend a lot on the milligram strength of the product. Kratom gummies come in various strains, just like all kratom products.

How Exactly is Kratom Made in a Gummy Form?

Incorporating kratom into a gummy form involves a more complex process than other product forms. Here’s a general outline of how kratom gummies are made:

Kratom Extract Preparation : The process begins with creating a kratom extract. This is typically done by boiling the kratom leaves or powder to extract the alkaloid. The resulting liquid is then concentrated to increase its potency. Creating the Gummy Base : A gummy base is made using ingredients like gelatin (or a vegetarian alternative like agar-agar for vegan gummies), sweeteners, flavorings, and colorings. This mixture is heated until everything is dissolved and combined. Infusing Kratom Extract : Once the gummy base is ready, the kratom extract is added and mixed thoroughly to ensure even distribution. The amount of extract added will depend on the desired potency of the gummies. Molding and Setting : The kratom-infused gummy mixture is then poured into molds. These molds can be of various shapes and sizes. The gummies are left to cool and set, which can take several hours. Coating and Packaging : After the gummies have set, they may be coated with sugar or another substance to prevent sticking. They are then removed from the molds and packaged for distribution.

What are the Pros & Cons of Kratom Gummies?

Since you have a better idea of what kratom gummies are, let’s cover some of their pros & cons compared to other product types. Remember though, the effects of kratom in this form can still vary tremendously, depending on the dosage and the strain of kratom used.

Pros:

Kratom gummies are easy to take, as they’re already pre-dosed out for you in single servings.

Kratom gummies are portable, as you can take them anywhere and consume them on the road, without having to prepare them in any way, or carry around a big bag of messy powder.

Kratom gummies come in various milligram strengths, so you can decide how potent you want them to be.

Kratom gummies taste delicious, offering a particularly enjoyable way to consume kratom each day.

Cons:

Kratom gummies may come in fewer strain and vein options than other products like kratom powder.

Kratom gummies may contain high amounts of sugar, which can conflict with your diet.

Kratom Gummies Truly are a Tasty New Way to Work Kratom into Your Routine!

Kratom gummies are taking off, and why wouldn’t they? They’re yummy, simple, portable, and infused with amazing kratom. The choice of kratom gummies though, should depend on your desired effects, preferred flavor, and the potency you are comfortable with. It’s also crucial to be mindful of the dosage and start with a smaller amount, especially if you are new to kratom or trying a new strain.

If you’re interested in trying kratom gummies, check out the variety that we offer here at Binoid, since we provide all kinds of flavors, strengths, sizes, and veins/strains, in order to provide something for everyone.