7 Severe Kratom Side Effects

Kratom is a substance made up solely of the dried, ground up leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia, and a relative of the coffee family. Its leaves have been used regionally for therapeutic uses for centuries, but it’s only recently come to the U.S. market.

Still, kratom has become extremely popular in such as short amount of time, due to providing some potential benefits that people cannot get enough of. At the same time though, as is the case with most substances we consume, you need to be on the lookout for certain side effects.

That’s why we’re going to discuss the most common side effects associated with kratom, so you know what to expect, and also cover what can make certain side effect risks higher.

What Potential Side Effects are Associated with Kratom?

Let’s dive into the possible side effects people most commonly report after taking kratom, as this way, you know the extent of what may occur, especially as a first-timer.

#1: Drowsiness

Yes, drowsiness is definitely a side effect you can get from taking kratom, and people may even find themselves nodding off when taking it – especially if they’ve taken a high dose. Of course, for some people, that can be seen as a good thing, since it may help make them feel sleepier at bedtime. Still, it can make certain activities, like driving, dangerous, if you’re not careful.

#2: Nausea

Some people experience nausea when they take kratom, especially as their bodies get used to a new routine. For many, this effect wears off over time. If you find yourself vomiting excessively after taking kratom, you should lower your dose, and seek medical attention if necessary.

#3: Rapid Heartrate

Some individuals find that kratom makes their heartrate go up. Certain concentrations and strains of kratom are more stimulating, similar to coffee, and this can cause the nervous system to get overactive. Aside from a faster heartrate, you may find that you feel too stimulated in the sense that you have an abundance of energy that can actually be uncomfortable.

#4: Sweating

Some people find that taking kratom makes them sweat profusely, and the reason why remains unclear. However, unless you feel that the sweating is accompanied by unwanted symptoms like a rapid heart rate, or a major drop in blood pressure, you should be fine just waiting things out.

#5: Irritability

Certain people are prone to feeling irritable when they take kratom, especially if they take too much of a more stimulating strain of kratom. If you find yourself feeling irritable after kratom use, it’s likely because your nervous system is overstimulated, and you should simply wait for a few hours for your nervous system to calm back down.

#6: Dry Mouth

Dry mouth is actually quite common when you take kratom, and something that should wear off in a few hours. While we don’t know why it occurs, it likely has to do with the alkaloids’ influence on serotonin, which can play a role in our saliva production. Again, this is not a serious side effect, and a glass of water can very well fix the issue.

#7: Loss of Appetite

Some people may experience a low appetite when they take kratom, which generally shouldn’t be dangerous, but if you take high doses of kratom frequently, this could affect your ability to eat enough food each day. If you notice that you’re no longer experiencing an appetite after prolonged kratom use, we recommend that you scale back your dosage to avoid losing too much weight.

What Can Increase the Risk of Kratom Side Effects?

Now that we’ve established the main side effects which you can get from taking kratom, let’s talk about what factors can enhance those potential side effects.

Factor #1: Being a Beginner

Of course, most beginners have a very low tolerance to kratom, and because of that, they’re more likely to get certain side effects in the beginning. Ideally, with repeated use, these side effects become less and less of a factor.

Factor #2: Taking Too Much

As is the case with just about anything, taking too much kratom can mean experiencing unwanted side effects like the ones above. And, research has not explored the potential of more serious risks associated with taking an excessive dose, so please stick to the dosing directions on the product label to be safe.

Factor #3: Taking Cheap Kratom

Some kratom formulas out there are made using harmful ingredients, or poor manufacturing practices – after all, kratom is an unregulated industry in the U.S.. Stick to trusted retailer to be sure you’re getting kratom that’s safe.

Factor #4: Taking Kratom with Other Substances

Kratom should not be taken with alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, or most other intoxicating substances, as the risks of interaction are too high. If you’re on medications, it is best to talk to your doctor before incorporating kratom into your routine. Keep in mind that even taking kratom with several cups of coffee can be harmful if you’re taking kratom in a way that brings out its more stimulating effects.

Factor #5: Individual Sensitivity

Some people may be more sensitive to kratom and experience side effects at lower doses. This can be due to individual differences in metabolism, genetics, and overall health.

Factor #6: Underlying Health Conditions

People with certain health conditions, particularly those affecting the liver, heart, or nervous system, may be at higher risk of experiencing side effects from kratom.

Factor #7: Age and Body Weight

Age and body weight can influence how your body processes kratom, potentially affecting the risk of side effects.

Metabolism : Older individuals generally have a slower metabolism, which can affect how the body processes kratom. This might result in prolonged effects or increased risk of side effects in older adults.

: Older individuals generally have a slower metabolism, which can affect how the body processes kratom. This might result in prolonged effects or increased risk of side effects in older adults. Sensitivity : Older adults may also be more sensitive to the effects of substances like kratom, possibly due to changes in body composition and organ function.

: Older adults may also be more sensitive to the effects of substances like kratom, possibly due to changes in body composition and organ function. Health Conditions : With age, the likelihood of having chronic health conditions increases. These conditions, along with the medications used to treat them, can interact with kratom, potentially leading to adverse effects.

: With age, the likelihood of having chronic health conditions increases. These conditions, along with the medications used to treat them, can interact with kratom, potentially leading to adverse effects. Dosage : Just like many other substances, the effects of kratom can vary based on body weight. A larger individual may require a higher dose to experience the same effects as a smaller individual.

: Just like many other substances, the effects of kratom can vary based on body weight. A larger individual may require a higher dose to experience the same effects as a smaller individual. Distribution: Fat-soluble substances can distribute differently in the body based on body fat percentage. Kratom’s distribution and elimination might vary based on body composition.

Bottom Line: Kratom Can Cause Some Side Effects

At the end of the day, kratom does come with some side effect risks. And, the potential for an overdose is something that hasn’t been explored. The key takeaway is that if you want to be safe, you should take kratom only according to the directions on the label, make sure that you’re buying only from a reputable company like Binoid, and talk to your doctor if you have any concerns or if you’re on any medications.

