Kratom: Where Is It Legal? State By State List

The dried leaves of the Southeast Asian Mitragyna speciosa tree, better known as kratom, comes with some controversy. Because kratom behaves similarly to opioids, despite being all-natural, its legality has been sort of confusing to even its most avid users. Today, to clear things up, we want to talk about whether or not kratom is, in fact, legal in the United States, and whether or not it’s restricted in certain parts of the country.

First off, kratom is, in fact, legal under federal law, without any restrictions or regulations about how it may be purchased, sold, possessed, or manufactured. Kratom has never been illegal federally, and it does not appear to be at risk of becoming a prohibited substance any time soon.

Now, let’s get more specific about the legality of kratom, by going over each state and finding out what their laws are.

Alabama: Kratom is a prohibited substance, which means that it may not be sold online or in stores in the state.

Alaska: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Arizona: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Arkansas: Kratom is a prohibited substance, which means that it may not be sold online or in stores in the state.

California: Kratom is legal in the state, except for San Diego and Oceanside, which means outside of these cities, you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Colorado: Kratom is legal in the state, with the exception of Denver, which means that outside of the city, you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Connecticut: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Delaware: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Florida: Kratom is legal in the state, with the exception of Sarasota County, which means that outside of the county, you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Georgia: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Hawaii: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Idaho: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Illinois: Kratom is legal in the state, outside of Jerseyville, which means that otherwise you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more. However, you must be at least 18 years of age to purchase it, and it is illegal in the city of Jerseyville.

Indiana: Kratom is a prohibited substance, which means that it may not be sold online or in stores in the state.

Iowa: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Kansas: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Kentucky: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Louisiana: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Maine: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Maryland: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Massachusetts: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Michigan: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Minnesota: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Mississippi: Kratom is legal in every county except Union County, but there may be regulations when it comes to how the product may be sold.

Missouri: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Montana: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Nebraska: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Nevada: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

New Hampshire: Kratom is legal, but there may be regulations when it comes to how the product may be sold, but can only be sold to individuals 18 years of age or older.

New Jersey: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

New Mexico: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

New York: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

North Carolina: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

North Dakota: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Ohio: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Oklahoma: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Oregon: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Pennsylvania: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Rhode Island: Kratom is a prohibited substance, which means that it may not be sold online or in stores in the state.

South Carolina: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

South Dakota: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Tennessee: Kratom is a prohibited substance, which means that it may not be sold online or in stores in the state.

Texas: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Utah: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Vermont: Kratom is a prohibited substance, which means that it may not be sold online or in stores in the state.

Virginia: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Washington: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

West Virginia: Kratom is legal in the state, which means that you can purchase it in a variety of product types, veins, strains, strengths, and more.

Wisconsin: Kratom is a prohibited substance, which means that it may not be sold online or in stores in the state.