Shop Mushroom Grow Bags Online

Mushroom bags are starting to pop up everywhere, proving to be a dream-come-true for anyone looking to legally grow psychedelic mushrooms at home. With demand for mushroom bags growing every month, we’re seeing more and more of them being sold online, but as always, you really need to carefully consider what you’re buying, as not all companies are making the best-quality or safest products. We always recommend buying your mushroom bag online from a reputable brand, where you’re more likely to find a high-quality product.

What to Look for in Mushroom Bags Before You Buy

Over the last few months, we’ve come across loads of new companies offering their own mushroom bags, with a wider selection to choose from than ever before. Of course, every manufacturer has their particular quality standards and practices. This means that some products can be highly effective and top-notch in quality, while others can fall short and cause disappointment. Let’s take a look at the key things to pay attention to when shopping for bags online.

#1: With/Without Spores/Liquid Cultures

Some mushroom bags come with spores or liquid cultures (in syringe form), but not all of them – some require that you buy them separately. Naturally, that is going to matter a lot since if they aren’t included, then you’ll have to also buy your mushroom material, which means a whole second process of seeking out the safest and highest-quality option. Always check beforehand to see what’s included, since the price should also reflect whether or not actual mushrooms are included. And, of course, if mushroom syringes are included, you’ll need to look for indicators of quality and safety, like lab reports, info on how the material was sourced, and info about the actual variety you’re buying.

#2: The Right Size

Mushroom bags are sold in a variety of sizes, and the bigger the bag, the higher the cost – but, you’ll also enjoy a much bigger yield that allows you to get far more product out of each harvest. You’ll need to consider the size of what kit you’re looking at, and determine whether or not you have the ideal location for it in your home (kits require indirect sunlight in order to properly grow mushrooms), and you’ll also need to ask yourself what kind of yield you’re looking for, depending on how quickly you actually go through mushrooms. Of course, budget will be a factor too.

#3: The Highest-Quality, Safest Materials

The natural materials – both the substrate and, if available, the mushroom syringes – should be as high in quality and safe as possible. It’s important that these materials are sterile, and that the mushrooms have been third-party-tested to guarantee that they have the high level of safety and purity that ensures a positive experience. The substrate should be organic in nature, and companies should always disclose the type of substrate that they use. It also needs to be very high in nutrients, preferably with a description of the nutrients in the substrate as different mushroom varieties may require slightly different ratios.

#4: Positive Reviews

Another important thing to do before buying any mushroom bag is checking the product reviews to find out what other people have to say. Look thoroughly through the reviews to know opinions on the company, and don’t just stop at the brand’s website – look elsewhere online to read more about the brand from people who have tested their products.

#5: The Right Value

If you’re new to the idea of growing mushrooms in a bag, you might not have a good idea of good versus poor overall value. But, compare prices and quantities across the market to develop a good understanding of when a company is clearly just ripping you off on a product that’s no better than their competitor’s. The price should reflect the material, the size, the accessories, and whether or not actual syringes of cultures or spores are included.

#6: The Features You’re Looking For

Bags range from small to large, and some are made from higher-grade materials than others. Besides that, they should all have high-quality filtering features to ensures that airflow is maximized. Make a point to really observe the different options available and consider what it is you want out of your bag. The basic premise that all of these bags share in common is a substrate into which you can inject your spores or liquid cultures, and even maintain in the right indoor environment for them to mature into beautiful mushrooms. Extra features and accessories just ensure a better yield. Plus, make it so that you can do less work during the entire process.

The Mushroom Bags at Binoid Cover All Your Growing Needs

Mushroom bags are easier than ever to find now, with more options than ever before, which is ultimately good news, but it can also make it harder to choose the right one for you. It’s really about knowing what you want out of your mushroom-growing hobby, and also finding a reputable company to buy it from. Make sure to go with an online company that you know you can trust, such as Binoid, where you’ll find bags made with the same incredibly high standards that made our brand so successful. Our bags are easy to use, come in plenty of options, and go to great lengths to ensure a sterile environment and beautiful yield.