Mushroom Grow Kits: Are Mini Hygrometers Required?

Growing mushrooms for the first time can be a super intimidating process for a beginner, with so many species, substrates, growing vessels, kits, and accessories to choose from. That’s not even getting into the process of maintaining the ideal environment based on factors like light, humidity, and temperature, all of which must be kept just right for your mushrooms to thrive. The good news is, with modern grow kits and bags, it is actually easier than ever to grow mushrooms successfully, but one factor you still need to work hard to maintain is humidity.

Naturally, mushrooms require a high humidity level – after all, they’re made up of a ton of water, so they dry out very easily. Without the right humidity level, mushrooms can quickly die during the cultivation process, meaning a failed harvest. Because of the critical humidity component, many people wonder if they should invest in a mini hygrometer to incorporate into their practice.

What is a Mini Hygrometer?

A mini hygrometer is an instrument designed to read ambient humidity levels. Hygrometers may be something you recognize if you grew up with a cigar enthusiast, as they’re often placed inside humidors to ensure that the right humidity level is maintained so that cigars don’t dry out or become too moist and develop mold. More specifically, a hygrometer is reading the ratio between the amount of water vapor present in the air, and the amount of water that would be required to reach saturation.

What is the Relationship Between Mushroom Cultivation and Humidity Levels?

As we mentioned, the high water content of mushrooms means that they need a whole lot of moisture in the air in order to survive. With lower humidity levels, the water would be sucked out of the mushrooms, and they’d simply die – or, at the very least, their growth would be stunted.

Virtually all shroom varieties require humidity levels to be between 85%-95%, and that’s pretty darn high compared to, say, your vegetable garden. And, it’s not surprising, when you consider that mushrooms typically sprout up outdoors when it’s been particularly humid outside.

Now, with such a high humidity requirement, it can be difficult to locate that kind of level inside your home. So, in order to cultivate mushrooms properly, you will almost definitely have to invest in a humidifier, which uses distilled water to avoid contamination. Of course, you will also need to clean that humidifier regularly to ensure that it doesn’t develop mold, which would contaminate both the air, and your mushrooms – and potentially lead to bigger problems with your home if left unchecked.

Do You Actually Need a Mini Hygrometer to Cultivate Mushrooms?

Now, let’s get back to the subject of mini hygrometers, which could be stored where your mushrooms are being cultivated. A hygrometer reads the ambient humidity surrounding your little mushroom garden, which is a great way to ensure that your mushrooms are being properly cared for, and to know whether or not you need to adjust the humidifier. But, is it actually required?

No, in fact. You don’t need a hygrometer in order to measure humidity levels. There are other ways to be sure that your humidity levels are right, with many avid enthusiasts mentioning that simply seeing beads of condensation on the inside of the growing vessel (bag, bin, jar, etc.) is a sure sign that humidity levels are on point. Others say that you’d simply know if the humidity was off because your mushrooms wouldn’t be growing as they should.

Another thing to consider is that many argue that hygrometers weren’t really made to be totally accurate at far above-average humidity levels, such as those that are required to cultivate mushrooms. In other words, the higher up you go toward 100%, the more likely it is that the reading will be off by a few digits.

However, a hygrometer can be a godsend if you’re a total beginner who wants to use such an instrument as a general guide. If you’ve never, ever grown mushrooms before, it can be hard to get a feel for what humidity level is right, especially if you’re also new to operating a humidifier, and don’t have a sense of what 85%-95% humidity should feel like. In that case, a hygrometer can be super handy for ensuring that you’ve reached that general range. Still, once again, remember that many mushrooms require a more specific humidity level within that 85-95% range, in which case accuracy could matter a ton.

Analog vs. Digital: Which Option is Better?

There are a number of small hygrometers to choose from, and the biggest decision is between analog and digital.

Analog Hygrometers

Analog hygrometers remain popular despite how they’re slightly more finicky and not necessarily as accurate as their digital counterparts. The main appeal seems to be on the aesthetics side, having old-looking setups. There are also many people who believe that analog hygrometers are more reliable, due to not relying on added modern technology that may or may not be susceptible to the random glitch.

Pros:

More attractive to many users.

Not prone to technological glitches

Can be a collectible piece.

Cons:

Typically, more expensive.

Not as accurate.

Need to be recalibrated.

Need to be replaced every so often.

More expensive to maintain.

Lacking in additional features.

Digital Hygrometers

In today’s techy world, it’s not at all surprising how digital hygrometers are becoming increasingly popular. A primary reason for this is based upon overall accuracy. Digital hygrometers utilize analog components to measure the humidity, and this measurement is channeled via a digital gauge that doesn’t need to be calibrated or maintained in any manner.

As an added bonus, digital hygrometers tend to be accompanied by a variety of very handy features. For example, a good majority of digital models have temperature readers that let you monitor the overall climate of your bag or bin’s interior. Many digital hygrometers even allow you to track the humidity and temperature levels over an extended period of time.

Pros:

Highly accurate.

Often equipped with additional features.

Don’t need to be calibrated.

Often are affordable.

Cons:

Less attractive.

Not immune to technological malfunction.

Not available for antique setups.

Overall, digital is by far the better option, since it’s simply easier and more accurate to read. Analog hygrometers may be more aesthetically pleasing to some, looking a lot like a clock, but they typically have a 10% margin of error, which can make or break your mushrooms due to how finicky so many varieties can be. Still, both hygrometer types are good at doing their job, so the choice is really yours, since it all essentially comes down to personal preference.

Using a Mini Hygrometer After Harvesting Mushrooms

Keep in mind, hygrometers can also tell you how dry an environment is, which might be handy if you’re trying to dry out your mushrooms post-harvest to preserve them – a super common practice, since it’s hard to eat all those mushrooms in a few days while they’re still fresh. Give or take, 30% or less humidity is great for drying out mushrooms, and a hygrometer can be really helpful in ensuring that you maintain that level at all times.

Bottom Line: A Mini Hygrometer Can Help, But it’s Not a Necessity

At the end of the day, it’s up to you whether or not you think that a hygrometer is a worthy investment. You can grow mushrooms just fine without one, by looking for other telltale signs that your mushrooms are getting enough humidity, but it can come in handy, especially if you’re a total newbie without any point of reference. Luckily, mini hygrometers are pretty inexpensive, so if you end up buying one and realize you don’t need it, you won’t have wasted too much money.