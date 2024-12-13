Mushroom Grow Kits: Tested and Reviewed

Psychedelic mushrooms are extremely in demand, but not the easiest to acquire – after all, they’re federally illegal. But, with mushroom grow kits and bags, there’s a simple way to not only enjoy “magic mushrooms”, but also grow them, and enjoy the fascinating process of cultivating a variety of sought-after species at home.

Mushroom grow kits and bags are a huge trend right now, but they’ve actually been around for a long time, and we’re going to go over everything you ever wanted to know about what they are, how to use them, and what to expect from them throughout the process.

Mushroom Grow Kits and Bags: The Basics

Mushroom grow kits and bags are kits that you can purchase to grow your own mushrooms at home. As the name implies, they come with everything you need to successfully cultivate your mushrooms, and there are lots of individual species that you can choose from.

These kits come with a substrate – a growing material that’s high in nutrients, allowing the mycelium (a mushroom’s root system) to grow easily. Also included are the mushroom spores, which may or may not have already been inoculated into the substrate, and a humidity dome which keeps the conditions inside the grow bag ideal for success.

A mushroom bag is simply a part of the grow kit that may or may not be sold separately, and is a clear, sterile bag into which you can place your substrate and cultures, with an innovative filter system that allows proper airflow without the risk of contaminants. Mushroom bags are typically used for higher yields, since they can fit more growing medium, while smaller kits may use a jar instead.

Basically, all of these kits are small, and are meant for cultivating indoors. Once the kit is assembled, so to speak, you end up with a small environment that offers the ideal conditions for these mushrooms to thrive.

Are Mushroom Grow Kits and Bags Legal?

Now, we know this might surprise you, but mushroom grow kits and bags are actually legal in the United States. And, that’s thanks to a legal loophole. While federal law prohibits the possession of psilocybin (the psychedelic compound in “magic mushrooms” that’s responsible for their intoxicating effects), mushroom spores, which come with grow kits and bags, contain zero psilocybin – the compound doesn’t develop until the mushroom matures. So, as grow kits and bags are psilocybin-free, they’re not in conflict with any laws.

How Long Have Mushroom Grow Kits and Bags Been Around?

Grow kits are starting to pop up on the market, and you may think that they’re a brand new concept. But, they’ve actually been around since the 1970s, developed by Terrance and Dennis McKenna, who have become legendary for their advocation of plant-based psychedelics over the decades. Grow kits were invented to make it easy for the average person to grow these mushrooms at home, as without these all-in-one kits, the process can be enormously difficult.

Grow kits evolved in the 1990s to become what they are today, consisting of an inoculated substrate and liquid culture, all within a self-sustaining environment that basically ensures a healthy harvest. This basic system is still used today, as it’s incredibly simple, takes up minimal space, and is nearly failproof.

How Do You Use a Mushroom Grow Kit or Bag?

Each mushroom grow kit/bag is unique, and the more specific directions for growing mushrooms depends on the way the brand built their kit, as well as the specific species of mushroom. However, they all share some basic things in common when it comes to how to use them properly to grow your own mushrooms.

First, you’ll need to puncture the bag to allow oxygen to circulate. Then, you’ll need to create a humid environment, which is usually done with an included humidity dome. You’ll also need to provide access to indirect sunlight – basically, that means finding a bright area of the home where there’s plenty of natural light, without the sun ever shining directly onto the mushrooms.

Keep in mind that every kit you buy will come with its own set of instructions, so you won’t have to guess what you’re doing. Just follow the directions, which should be pretty simple, and you can look forward to a fantastic yield.

What are the Benefits of Using a Mushroom Grow Kit or Bag?

Let’s take a look at the benefits of using this type of mushroom product, just in case you still need some convincing. As you’ll see, anyone who seeks out psychedelic mushrooms will be super delighted to get their hands on one of these user-friendly kits.

Benefit #1: It’s Legal

Of course, the main appeal of mushroom grow kits and bags is the fact that they offer a legal way for people to possess psychedelic mushrooms. Because the actual mushrooms are prohibited, this is pretty much the only option that most people in the United States have if they want to enjoy the properties of these mushrooms without breaking the law.

Benefit #2: Ease of Use

Mushroom grow kits and bags are extremely easy to use – they were designed that way, to make psychedelic mushrooms accessible to as many people as possible. They require no prior experience growing mushrooms, and can grow very easily, assuming of course, you provide them with the right conditions, which you can find in your home.

Benefit #3: Offers a Fantastic Yield

You can enjoy a great yield with mushroom grow kits, supplying you with loads of individual mushrooms that you can enjoy as desired. These kits are great for anyone looking to get into microdosing, as you will have a huge supply that can last for a long time. Even if you’re not looking to microdose, you can get many great sessions out of your harvest.

Benefit #4: Rewarding

There’s a sense of pride that most people feel when they grow their mushrooms from lowly spores into a gorgeous bounty. The process is fascinating, and really enjoyable to follow from beginning to end.

Do You Want to Grow Your Own Mushrooms?

Mushroom grow kits and bags are a no-brainer if you’re a mushroom lover looking to work around the law – or even if you’re simply a mushroom enthusiast who is intrigued by the process of growing at home, indoors. Binoid is preparing to launch our own grow kits and bags, which promise to be held to the same exceptionally strict quality and safety standards to which we hold our best-selling hemp products. Stay tuned!