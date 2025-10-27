PHC is quickly becoming a big deal on the hemp market, thanks to the way in which it metabolizes into delta 9 THC when it absorbs into the body. Given its unique chemical properties, people are eager to know if it’s actually legal where they live, given that its effects are basically the same as delta 9’s. Let’s look at what the law has to say about PHC around the country.

PHC is actually fully legal according to federal law, even though it becomes 99% delta 9 post-consumption, and there are no limits on product strength or purchase/possession amount. PHC is federally legal because it complies with the Farm Bill that passed in 2018, to legalize all hemp derivatives as long as they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC.

While PHC is federally legal, it’s also illegal in the 18 states that have banned other psychoactive hemp derivatives. So, let’s offer an updated list on each state’s stance on PHC, and THC as well.

Alabama: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. In Alabama, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, and possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized.

Alaska: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. At the same time, both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in the state.

Arizona: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. However, Arizona does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Arkansas: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also prohibited in the state, although the state does offer a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients.

California: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, marijuana is legal both for recreational and medicinal use.

Colorado: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. Despite that, marijuana is legal, both recreationally and medicinally.

Connecticut: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, the state permits sales of recreational and medical marijuana.

Delaware: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal, although the state decriminalized small amounts of possession, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Florida: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also maintains legal medical marijuana for qualifying patients, but recreational use is strictly banned.

Georgia: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana is still prohibited in the state, although qualifying patients can purchase medical marijuana.

Hawaii: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. The state recently decriminalized small possession amounts of marijuana, and maintains a medical marijuana program, although recreational marijuana is prohibited.

Idaho: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. The state also prohibits any hemp product that contains more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical use are banned.

Illinois: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.

Indiana: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state’s cannabis laws are otherwise strict, with both recreational and medical marijuana banned.

Iowa: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. As for marijuana laws, only medical marijuana is permitted for qualifying patients as recreational use is banned.

Kansas: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Otherwise, Kansas prohibits any hemp products containing more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical marijuana use are banned.

Kentucky: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, and medical marijuana only became legalized in February of 2022, with no legal framework existing yet, meaning that medical patients cannot yet make marijuana purchases.

Louisiana: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Medical marijuana is legal for qualifying patients, and recreational use remains illegal.

Maine: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Maryland: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, medical patients can make purchases, but not recreational users.

Massachusetts: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Michigan: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also legalized both recreational and medical marijuana.

Minnesota: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana laws, medicinal use is permitted, but recreational is not.

Mississippi: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. Mississippi permits medical marijuana sales, but has very strict requirements for qualification, while recreational use is very much illegal.

Missouri: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, only medical use is permitted for qualifying patients.

Montana: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. And, recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized, while the state has maintained a medical marijuana program.

Nebraska: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state strictly bans any hemp products containing more than 0% PHC, however. And, only in July of 2022 did the state finally approve a medical marijuana program, while recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

Nevada: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. The state does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

New Hampshire: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in the state, but medical use for qualifying patients is permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized.

New Jersey: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state has legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use.

New Mexico: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, both recreational and medical marijuana are permitted in the state.

New York: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. However, New York has recently legalized recreational marijuana, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying residents.

North Carolina: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana, meanwhile, is illegal in the state, and for now, qualifying medical patients cannot purchase marijuana products containing more than 0.6a10a% THC.

North Dakota: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. While North Dakota allows for medical marijuana sales, recreational sales are completely illegal.

Ohio: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana, medical sales for qualifying patients are permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized, although recreational use remains prohibited.

Oklahoma: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state permits medical marijuana sales to qualifying patients, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Oregon: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. But, both medical and recreational marijuana sales are allowed.

Pennsylvania: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state, meanwhile, prohibits recreational marijuana sales, but does maintain a medical marijuana program.

Rhode Island: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. At the same time, recreational and medical marijuana are legal in the state.

South Carolina: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also prohibits marijuana sales, both for recreational and medicinal use.

South Dakota: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. At the same time, any hemp product containing more than 0% PHC is banned. The state allows medical marijuana sales for qualifying patients, but does not permit recreational sales.

Tennessee: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state is very strictly anti-marijuana, however, with neither medical nor recreational sales allowed.

Texas: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state prohibits recreational marijuana, and qualifying medical marijuana patients can only buy products containing a maximum of 0.5% THC.

Utah: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal in the state, although qualifying patients may join the medical marijuana program.

Vermont: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. But, recreational and medical marijuana have been legal for years in the state.

Virginia: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use.

Washington: PHC is strictly illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell PHC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping PHC to your home. However, the state allows sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

West Virginia: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, although recreational use remains banned.

Wisconsin: PHC is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. PHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state does not, however, allow for sales of marijuana, either for recreational or medical use, although low-THC cannabis oils are permitted for qualified patients who have epilepsy.