Shop Mushroom Grow Kits Online

Mushroom grow kits are becoming extremely popular, especially for anyone looking to grow psychedelic mushrooms legally. As interest in these kits continues to grow, we’re seeing more and more companies debuting new models with all kinds of features, but as always, you really need to carefully consider what you’re buying, as not all companies are making the best-quality or safest products.

We always recommend buying your mushroom grow kit online from a reputable brand, where you’re more likely to find a high-quality product.

What to Look for in Mushroom Grow Kit Before You Buy

You’ll find that more and more companies have been producing mushroom grow kits, with a wider selection to choose from than ever before. Of course, every manufacturer has their particular quality standards and practices. This means that some products can be highly effective and top-notch in quality, while others can fall short in all kinds of ways. Let’s go over the key things to pay attention to when shopping for grow kits online.

#1: With/Without Spores/Liquid Cultures

Some mushroom grow kits include spores or liquid cultures, and some do not. Naturally, that is going to matter a lot since if it’s the latter, it means that you need to also buy your mushroom material, which requires a whole other process of seeking out the safest and highest-quality option.

Always check beforehand to see what’s included, since the price should also reflect whether or not actual mushrooms are included. And, of course, if mushroom syringes are included, you’ll need to look for markers of quality and safety, like lab reports, info on how the material was sourced, and info about the actual variety you’re buying.

#2: The Ideal Size

Mushroom grow kits come in all shapes and sizes nowadays, and the bigger the kit, the more expensive it’s going to be, but as a tradeoff, you’ll enjoy a much bigger yield that allows you to get far more product out of each harvest.

You’ll need to consider the size of what kit you’re looking at, and determine whether or not you have the ideal location for it in your home (kits require indirect sunlight in order to properly grow mushrooms), and you’ll also need to ask yourself what kind of yield you’re looking for, depending on how quickly you actually go through mushrooms. Of course, budget will be a factor too.

#3: Safe, High-Quality Mushroom Material and Substrate

The natural materials – both the substrate and, if available, the mushroom syringes – should be as high in quality and safe as possible. It’s important that these materials are sterile, and that the mushrooms have been third-party-tested to guarantee that they have the high level of safety and purity that ensures a positive experience.

The substrate should be organic in nature, and companies should always disclose the type of substrate that they use. It also needs to be very high in nutrients, preferably with a description of the nutrients in the substrate as different mushroom varieties may require slightly different ratios.

#4: Stellar Reviews

Another important thing to do before buying any mushroom grow kit is looking up the reviews of the product to see what other people have to say. Look thoroughly through the reviews to know opinions on the company, and don’t just stop at the brand’s website – look elsewhere online to read more about the brand from people who have tested their products.

#5: The Right Value

If you’re new to the idea of a mushroom grow kit, you might not have a good idea of good vs. poor overall value. But, compare prices and quantities across the market to develop a good understanding of when a company is clearly just ripping you off on a product that’s no better than their competitor’s. The price should reflect the design, the special features, the size, the accessories, and whether or not actual syringes of cultures or spores are included.

#6: The Features You’re Looking For

Grow kits range from the most basic options – a filtered bag filled with substrate – to super high-tech models that feature advanced climate control and air filtration. Make a point to really observe the different options available and consider what it is you want out of your kit.

The basic premise that all of these grow kits share in common is a substrate into which you can inject your spores or liquid cultures, and even maintain in the right indoor environment for them to mature into beautiful mushrooms. Extra features just ensure a better yield, and also make it so that you can do less work during the entire process.

The Online Mushroom Grow Kit is Booming: Check Out the Kits at Binoid

Mushroom grow kits come in lots of options it seems these days, which’s great overall, but can make it harder to choose the right one for your needs. At the end of the day, it’s about asking yourself what you want out of your kit, and also finding a reputable company to buy it from.

Make sure to go with an online company that you know you can trust. Our grow kits are easy to use, come in plenty of options, and go to great lengths to ensure a sterile environment and beautiful yield.