Strongest THC of 2026: Best Brands & Products

In case you haven’t noticed, the hemp marketplace is absolutely bursting at the seams with legal yet fully psychoactive forms of THC. Today, we can customize our cannabis high like never before thanks to cannabinoids like delta 8 THC, delta 10 THC, THC-P, HHC, THC-H, THCjd, delta 9 THC, and many more, all of which promise a one-of-a-kind high that varies in potency and effects.

But, with a vast array of new THC cannabinoids jockeying for our attention, choosing just one isn’t always easy. And, that’s where THC blends come from. This new trend in the industry allows us to enjoy the effects of multiple THC cannabinoids simultaneously, as you’re about to find out here. Use the code HIGHTIMES25 to try THC blends for 25% off here.

What are the Strongest THC Blends?

THC blends refer to hemp products that contain more than one type of THC cannabinoid – for instance, delta 8 THC + THC-P. What this does is allow us to experience a completely one-of-a-kind experience which results not only from the combined effects of each, but the synergistic reaction of taking them together, which can give us something super desirable, like enhanced feelings of euphoria or relaxation.

THC blends come in all kinds of product forms – vapes, tinctures, gummies and so on – and contain a variety of cannabinoid distillates, which are purified extracts of individual cannabinoids in the hemp plant. And, long-time fan favorite Binoid is the brand that’s leading the way.

Now, let’s explore their highly anticipated THC blends, so that way, you can find the right product(s) to meet your daily hemp-related needs.

Binoid’s first foray into THC blending was their Knockout Blend, beginning as a disposable vape in two great strains – Fire OG and Ice Breaker – but now also available in gummies and tinctures. This blend combines THC-P, HHC-P and THC-H, which, if you happen to be a serious hemp enthusiast, you may know are three mind-blowingly intoxicating cannabinoids derived from the plant. The result is an ultra-potent and euphoric experience that is guaranteed to “knock” you off of your feet.

Why Choose Knockout Blend: Knockout Blend is a great option for the hemp enthusiast looking for an intensely potent high that comes with lots of sweet euphoria.

Another great option is Binoid’s Master Blend, a carefully curated cannabinoid trio consisting of THCP-O, THCH-O and PHC. The former two cannabinoids are acetated forms of THC-P and THC-H respectively, to enhance the psychoactive potency of what are already the two most intoxicating cannabinoids naturally found in cannabis. Then, we have PHC, which is an acetated form of delta 9 that converts into delta 9 in the body.

Binoid’s Master Blend is available in the form of a disposable vaping device containing a very generous 3 grams of vape oil. And, you can choose between two very special strains: King Kong and Godzilla.

Why Choose Master Blend: Master Blend is a phenomenal choice for the enthusiast who wants something that’s absolutely out of this world in terms of its psychoactive potency, to make them incredibly high.

Then, we have Binoid’s Beast Mode Blend – a blend that lives up to its name, made up of THC-H, THC-B and HHC-P – 3 highly intoxicating cannabinoids that can give you a euphoric effect that’s out of this world. This blend comes in the form of vapes – disposables and pre-filled cartridges – and a variety of top-shelf strains, including Strawberry Banana, Berries n’ Cream, Blue Dragon, Red Dragon and more.

Why Choose Beast Mode Blend: Beast Mode Blend is all about the dreamy, uplifting effects that so many of us seek out when we take cannabis products. It’s also an extremely powerful combination when it comes to the high you’ll be treated to.

Finally, we have Binoid’s Power 9 Blend, a very exciting combination of delta 9 THC, THC-B and THCjd, with the latter two cannabinoids being more potent than the former, and together having the strong potential to induce a deeply gratifying relaxation effect in the mind & body. This blend, like Beast Mode, is made available in both pre-filled vape cart and disposable vape pen form, with ultra-beloved strain options like Melon Gum, Tangerine Haze, Caramel Cream and Candy Apple.

Why Choose Power 9 Blend: Power 9 Blend gives you two things that so many enthusiasts crave: a full-on mind and body relaxation, along with the effects of delta 9 THC through a legal avenue.

Try a THC Blend Today!

THC blends have arrived, flaunting the latest and greatest additions to the hemp market over the past couple of years. And, Binoid’s got so many exciting THC blends to choose from that it can be hard to pick just one. If you’re all about powerful, customized highs, try all 4, and compare them for yourself, since each one truly has something special to offer to your hemp routine. Don’t forget to use the code HIGHTIMES25 to try THC blends for 25% off here.