Strongest THC Concentrates of 2025: Tested and Reviewed

Concentrates are all about getting the strongest effects possible, so it’s not surprising that THC enthusiasts are looking at those purity levels when shopping for THCA dabs. While delta 9 remains mostly illegal across the country, one workaround has been the development of THCA concentrates, which are legal as THCA and delta 9 are two different cannabinoids. But, when THCA is heated, like through dabbing, it converts into delta 9 THC. Now, let’s see which ones are the strongest on the market.

Top 5 Strongest THCA Diamonds

THCA diamonds are the way to go if you want a phenomenal level of potency, acting as the purest form of THCA there is. So, let’s see which companies offer the strongest THCA diamonds of all.

#5: CannaClear

CannaClear’s THCA diamonds offer a great purity level of 98%, and the superior purity is clear just from looking at them as their color is as white as snow. Like the ones mentioned above, these contain zero terpenes or other hemp compounds, meaning that you’re only getting pure delta 9 THC out of your experience. Of course, if you want those terpenes, you can add these diamonds to sauce, wax or what have you to incorporate terpenes into your dabbing session, or otherwise enjoy delta 9 THC all on its own.

#4: Vivimu

The THCA diamonds from Vivimu are also free of terpenes, offering only THCA that’s just below 100% purity. Dabbing with pure diamonds because means a pure delta 9 experience that’s uniquely potent, since no other hemp compounds are diluting the formula. But, just know that again, you can mix diamonds with your favorite wax concentrates if you are craving that terpene flavor and those strain-specific effects.

#3: Bay Smokes

Bay Smokes is a highly acclaimed cannabinoid brand that’s been on the market for a long time, with loads of psychoactive products that feature lots of new cannabinoids that are known for being stronger than those of delta 9. Meanwhile, their 99% pure diamonds are impressively powerful, offering the potency that so many are seeking out. They also sell their diamonds blended with sauce, so that terpene lovers can enjoy a variety of appealing strains and great flavor.

#2: Dank Lite

Dank Lite is one of the most respected brands in terms of their catalog, and their products are always known for being very strong thanks to the brand’s manufacturing methods and ability to sell products that are fresh. Their THCA diamonds mix diamonds with live resin sauce, which is high in terpenes, to let you enjoy a variety of fantastic strains while getting a super powerful delta 9 THC high. And, the strains are simply some of the best on today’s market, such as Apple Fritter, Gelato, and Purple Punch, so you’ll be able to really personalize your high.

Finally, we have Binoid’s THCA Diamond Dabs, which were the first THCA dabs to debut on the market. They come in highly sought-after strains like Gusherz, with the brand planning to add to the strain selection very soon. These diamonds offer phenomenally pure (99%) THCA diamonds mixed with live rosin sauce, which is a solventless, ultra-clean and powerful hemp extraction that’s rich in terpenes. This ensures unbelievable potency along with to-die-for flavor. If you’re looking for the strongest diamonds out there, here’s where you’ll find them.

These THCA Diamonds Will Get You Really, Really High

THCA diamonds give you the super strong delta 9 high you desire, for a legal way to dab delta 9 THC. So, if you’re ready for the strongest high possible that remains federally compliant, these 5 products are all worth checking out, as they come from reputable companies that value potency and purity.