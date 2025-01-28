Strongest THC Edibles of 2025: Tested and Reviewed

THC edibles offer an enjoyable way to get a serving of delta 9 THC that can be both compliant with the law and very psychoactive. If you’re looking for a change from gummies, you can find delta 9-infused baked goods, caramel chews, and more. Let’s take a look at the THC edibles on today’s hemp market that aren’t just fantastic in quality, but still provide the well… strongest effects.

Top Strongest THC Edibles

Not all THC edibles are going to give you a super potent high, as it all depends on not only the milligram strength, but other factors like the freshness of the product and how pure the distillate of THC is. Let’s see which companies are doing the best job at offering a powerful high per serving.

#5: XITE

XITE’s yummy 1:1 Almond Toffee is a great way to get in a solid dose of delta 9 THC, with a potent 15mg THC plus 15mg CBD per piece. The buttery-rich toffee pieces are coated over toasted almonds, and covered in delicious, creamy chocolate, so that every bit is a purely decadent experience. With 4 pieces per bag, you’ll be able to savor 4 individual servings or double up if you’re brave, with each serving offering roughly 8 hours of enjoyable delta 9 effects, as is standard when ingesting the cannabinoid.

#4: Seventh Hill CBD

Seventh Hill CBD is a super popular brand that’s been handcrafting edibles for ages, known for offering tasty alternatives to the more traditional gummies, in all kinds of flavors that are irresistible to the taste buds. Their newer delta 9 products are hugely successful, with their 1:1 Krispy Treat being a clear winner. Each treat offers a generous 40mg delta 9 THC and 40mg CBD, and it’s recommended that unless you have a super high THC tolerance, you split it up into about 4 pieces, taken individually.

#3: Trehouse

Then, we have Trehouse, sister brand to CBD pioneer brand CBDfx, one of the first companies to really adventure into advanced CBD formulations. Trehouse’s edibles include some outstanding options, but their chocolate chip cookie is a winner in falor and potency. Each cookie contains a strong dose of 40mg of delta 9 THC and 40 milligrams of CBD, again intended to be broken into quarters and consumed at separate times as just 10 milligrams can be quite strong for lots of individuals. This edible also happens to be fully vegan.

#2: Delta Extrax

The delta 9 chocolate bar from Delta Extrax, offering up a mouthwatering chocolate bar that is every bit as decadent as it sounds. With 12 individual servings total, the bar boasts a whopping 150mg of delta 9 distillate, paired with terpene-rich live resin so that you can savor a full spectrum hemp experience for even more potency, through synergy. Each individual piece in this 12-serving bar contains 12.5 milligrams of delta 9, so that you can enjoy a superb high that’s potent enough to give you the results you’re looking for.

#1: Zombi Extrax

The THC edibles from Zombi Extrax go above and beyond in potency by blending delta 9 with very potent cannabinoids that are even stronger than that of traditional THC. Fanslove their PHC Blackout Cookie, a mouthwatering cookie made with butterscotch chips, nutmeg, cinnamon, and oats, containing a blend of delta 9 THC, PHC, delta 10, THC-X, and THC-B. There’s 500 milligrams of this blend per cookie, so really don’t attempt to eat this all at once.

These Delta 9 Edibles Will Give You a Phenomenal High

All of these THC edibles offer super high potency levels that are above-average, and you can enjoy them as long as you’re someone who can generally tolerate a stronger high with delta 9. Explore these options and find the flavor and milligram strength that best speaks to you, in terms of what you’re trying to achieve.