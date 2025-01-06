Strongest THC Gummies of 2025: Tested And Reviewed

THC gummies are finally a reality thanks to changing laws and innovations. Those who live in states that continue to ban marijuana can enjoy hemp-derived delta 9 gummies, that are compliant with federal law by containing no more than 0.3% delta 9 THC, yet come in serving sizes that allow that 0.3% to work itself out to be significant enough for a potent delta 9 high. Let’s go over the strongest delta 9 gummies you’ll find on today’s

Top 5 Strongest THC Gummies

As you may know, THC gummies come in various milligram strengths, reflecting the potency of each serving. But, beyond that, other, more hidden factors can influence how strong the effects are, like the freshness of the product and the quality of the distillate itself. Let’s look at which gummies will give you the best delta 9 high on the hemp market.

#5: Koi

Koi’s THC gummies are extremely popular, and the brand has been a mainstay of the hemp industry for almost a decade at this point. This brand’s delta 9 THC gummies are totally compliant with the law and are also known for their delicious flavors – available in an awesome variety to choose from. They offer a 2:1 ratio of CBD to delta 9, with 20mg CBD and 10mg delta 9, for a high that will be very distinctive, yet calmer due to the presence of the CBD.

#4: Cycling Frog Artisan Extracts

The THC gummies from Cycling Frog Artisan Extracts will dazzle you with their delicious blue raspberry flavor, but it’s the THC that counts, and it’s nice and strong as most hemp enthusiasts want. Each serving contains 10 milligrams of delta 9 along with 10 milligrams of CBD, for a balanced blend of the two cannabinoids and a high that’s notable enough to stand out from the rest.

#3: Trehouse

Then, we have the Trehouse delta 9 gummies, which have become extremely popular thanks to their effectiveness. The brand is a sister company to CBDfx, one of the pioneers of the CBD market. These gummies provide a thoroughly effective 1:1 ratio of 10mg CBD and 10mg delta 9, for a high that you’ll enjoy plenty. The mouthwatering flavor of fresh pears and juicy peaches makes them all the harder to resist, with each jar contains a total of 20 gummies so that you get full satisfaction for your money.

#2: Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax is a super acclaimed brand that has been on the market ever since delta 8 first debuted on the scene, and has continued to find new and exciting ways to deliver top-notch cannabinoid products highlighting the newest developments in the industry. Their delta 9 gummies are very popular, with 10 milligrams of delta 9 per piece, and 20 in a jar. The delta 9 distillate is super pure, to ensure potent effects that you’ll absolutely love. The lack of CBD means that the delta 9 will be more of a classic weed-like high, which is what a lot of enthusiasts are looking for.

Last but not least, we have Binoid’s delta 9 gummies, which were some of the first delta 9 gummies to ever hit the hemp market after the industry first began developing the idea of compliant delta 9 THC products. These gummies are exquisite in their flavor, being available in a variety to choose from – Fruit Punch, Black Raspberry, and Mango Madness, as well as an assorted flavor option.

But, the star is the delta 9 THC, of course, and each piece in this jar offers 10 milligrams of powerful, super pure THC distilalte, along with 50 milligrams of CBD for a potent cannabinoid experience between the two. It also helps that this is a totally vegan formula, with clean, natural ingredients, as you can see for yourself on Binoid’s product page.

THC Gummies Can Give You a Super Powerful High!

These 5 tatty THC gummies are all made with great ingredients, effective THC extracts, and come in strengths that are high enough to ensure nothing but a blissful high for hours on end. If you love the idea of gummies that give you the high you associate with weed, these 5 are all going to satisfy your needs.