Strongest THC Gummies of 2026: Top Edibles Ranked

THC gummies have become best-sellers on the hemp market, and it’s easy to see why. They offer a legal way to enjoy a notable high for hours on end, as gummies can produce effects for up to 8 hours at a time. Not only that, but they can be intensely relaxing to the body, while offering bliss-inducing effects to the mind.

If you’re all about THC gummies, and you’re an experienced user of this product type, there’s a good chance that you’re seeking out the strongest legal gummies on the market. And, in that regard, celebrated brand Binoid has got you covered. Let’s take a look at how Binoid is able to produce such powerful psychoactive gummies with a number of cannabinoid distillates. The best part, try these gummies for 4/20 with code HIGHTIMES420 for 35% off with fast and free shipping here.

Binoid’s THC Blend Gummies: The Strongest Gummies Around

If you’re craving potency, you’ll want to check out Binoid’s THC blend gummies, which bring together multiple cannabinoid distillates to maximize the psychoactive effects you get out of each serving – for example, HHC-P + THC-P, two of the most powerful cannabinoids derived from hemp. THC blend gummies don’t just let us in on the individual properties of each cannabinoid – these cannabinoids form a synergistic bond with one another, to boost the efficacy of one another to really maximize their potential intoxicating properties.

Basically, if you’re someone who has a generally high THC tolerance, THC Blends will take your experience to the next level. That being said, you should probably avoid them if you are totally new to THC, because the effects can be unbelievably potent for someone who’s only just beginning to build their tolerance to the psychoactive side of hemp.

Binoid’s Knockout Blend Gummies have become hugely popular, offering a fresh and juicy watermelon flavor, and natural ingredients. These tasty gummies happen to be fully vegan, as well, as is something you’ll find with all of the brand’s delicious gummies.

The Knockout blend offers a combination of THC-P, THC-H, and HHC-P, three of the most intensely psychoactive cannabinoids in the market – after all, THC-P alone is 10 times as psychoactive as delta 9 THC, and is considered the strongest naturally occurring compound in cannabis. These 3 cannabinoids are blended to perfection, with 30 milligrams total in each and every gummy – a generous potency level to ensure the results that you’re looking for, which can be intensely euphoric, with a powerful body high to match.

Then, there’s the Beast Mode Blend, which offers yet another tantalizing trio of ultra-powerful, hemp-derived cannabinoids. This time, it’s THC-B, HHC-P, and THC-H, with smaller quantities of delta 8 and HHC. Notably, Binoid’s Beast Mode Blend switches out THC-P for THC-B, when you compare it to the Knockout Blend, and for a very good reason – THC-B is a cannabinoid that is known for having more indica-like qualities, which is ideal if you’re looking for a more soothing, mellow type of high, that’s still intensely potent.

Meanwhile, delta 8 enhances that effect with its ultra-tranquil psychoactive properties. And, once again, you can count on natural ingredients and a vegan formula. These gummies offer the juicy, zesty, and bright taste of oranges, which makes them all the more appealing.

Last but certainly not least is Binoid’s most powerful THC gummies of all – their Power 9 Blend Gummies, which this time contain 40 milligrams of ultra-potent cannabinoids per piece. The succulent, juicy strawberry kiwi flavor is just the icing on the cake, satisfying the palate intensely before the cannabinoids start to take effect in the body.

The Power 9 Blend consists of delta 9 THC, THCjd, THC-B, HHC-P, delta 8 THC, and HHC, offering up a well-rounded and balanced high that’s out of this world in terms of its strength. These gummies are also particularly known for their intense body high effects that can leave you glued to the couch for hours, with your head in outer space.

The Strongest THC Gummies Can Be Found at Binoid

Binoid’s THC Gummy Blends have taken the hemp market by storm, providing some of the most astounding effects that you can legally get from the hemp plant, all while promising mouthwatering flavor, clean ingredients, and vegan formulas.

At the same time, these gummies are available in bundle form, so that you can stock up while saving on each bottle, and overall, the brand is renowned for their affordable pricing thanks to a commitment to in-house manufacturing. Fully lab-tested and always sold fresh, they promise the intensely satisfying high that you’re craving. Explore these THC blends and other formulas at Binoid today for 35% off with code HIGHTIMES420. Ships with fast and free shipping right in time for 4/20.

Bonus Gummy: The Largest Legal THC Gummy In History

Check out this 3000mg Delta 9 gummy, the largest legal THC Gummy in History. The BFG comes in Blueberry Delight, Sour Watermelon and Cherry Apple flavors. This massive vegan gummy is perfect for parties or any 4/20 events you have coming up. With 120 servings of 25mg each, or 60 servings of 50mg each, there is plenty of gummy for you and your friends to enjoy.