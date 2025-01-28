Strongest THC Vape Carts of 2025: Tested And Reviewed

Those seeking out a legal delta 9 high in a state where weed is illegal are very excited about THCA vape cartridges. When THCA, delta 9’s raw precursor cannabinoid, is vaporized, it converts into delta 9 THC, with no limit on its concentration, all while being protected under federal law.

That being said, let’s look at the strongest THCA vape cartridges that you can buy right now, as this product type is a huge trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!

Top 5 Strongest THC Vape Carts

THC vape cartridges are not created equally, and their potency has a lot to do with the concentration in the formula, its freshness, and the purity of the distillate itself. So, which companies are offering the strongest THCA carts right now? Let’s take a look.

#5: JGO

JGO, also known as Jolly Green Oil, is one of the most legendary names in the hemp industry, and has been a top brand since the early days of the CBD market. The brand’s THCA cartridges are extremely sought-after thanks to their effectiveness and extremely high quality, offering a unique blend of 82% delta 8 THC, 15% THCA, and fresh terpene extracts. You can choose from sought-after strains like Jelly Roll, Strawberry Fields, Trainwreck, and more, all of which are known for being super intoxicating.

#4: Dank Lite

One of the best-loved brands out there for all things cannabinoid-related is Dank Lite, a trusted name in the business renowned for their huge selection of psychoactive product types, cannabinoids, and strains. Their consistency when it comes to quality and effectiveness has given them a fantastic reputation among serious connoisseurs, and so it’s no surprise that their THCA vape cartridge is getting loads of attention. Right now, it only comes in Watermelon Zkittlez, but that so happens to be a super potent cultivar.

#3: Ghost Canna

Ghost Canna has developed their own ultra-powerful cannabinoid blend for their THCA cartridge, offering 950mg cannabinoids per 1000mg cart. It contains THCA along delta 8 THC and THC-P, meaning that you’re pretty much guaranteed to feel a super strong psychoactive sensation via the substantial amount of THC-P. It also comes in some innately strong strains, like Royal Gorilla, Pink Runtz, Death Star, Blue Dream, and more.

#2: Looper Lifted

Looper Lifted has made their mark with their very powerful Live Resin Cartridge, which pairs live resin, in a variety of strains, with a unique, thoughtfully balanced blend of strongly psychoactive cannabinoids. While not every cartridge in this series contains THCA, those that do are incredibly popular.

The four THCA-infused choices are Blue Gusherz, which combines THCA with HHC and THC-P; Lava Cake, which combines THCA with THC-P; Ice Cream Cake, which offers THCA, delta 8 THC, and THC-P; and Amnesia Haze, which brings together THCA and THCP-O.

Binoid has gone above and beyond for their recently introduced THCA products, including their standout THCA Vape Cartridge, which offers an outstandingly pure (99%) THCA distillate along with extremely potent and flavorful live rosin for the best terpene experience possible.

Binoid’s vape carts are huge on the hemp market, and a big part of that is because how potent they are. You can choose from thoughtfully curated strains like Exotic Kush and Cranberry Haze. It comes in a full gram, and is sold fresh so that you’ll always know you’re getting nothing but the best quality that there is.

These THC Vapes are as Powerful as They Come

THCA vape carts are becoming hugely popular, but it’s important to know that not all of them will promise a very powerful delta 9 high. The good news is that by going with these 5 brands, you can count on the strong delta 9 THC effects that you’re looking for, all while enjoying a perfectly legal product according to federal law.